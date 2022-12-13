Colin Harshman’s hot shooting leads Catonsville boys basketball to 50-28 victory over Westminster

CatonsvilleÕs Colin Harshman, center,fights for the ball against WestminsterÕs JahÕsir Donald, left, and Patrick Haynes, right, in the first quarter of boys basketball game. Dec. 12, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Catonsville senior Colin Harshman made five 3-pointers in the second half and scored a game-high 20 points, while senior Aaron Mekonen had eight steals as the host Comets rolled to a 50-28 victory over Westminster.

The Comets (3-0) have beaten their first three opponents by a 37-point average margin of victory

“I’m just like, when I get going, I just feel like I can’t miss, the rim’s open and tonight was one of those nights,” said Harshman, who scored 18 points in the second half.

Harshman, a transfer from Riverdale Baptist, made an early impression on first-year coach Jason Harris that he was capable of hitting from the perimeter.

“I’ve seen it since the day he got here. He has the green light to shoot it,” Harris said. “I tell him, emphasize on being a playmaker as well and don’t rush it because the shots are going to come.”

Harshman has confidence his teammates will feed him the ball when he is in a zone.

“The guys like to find each other when we are hot,” said Harshman. “Even starting from open gym in the summer, I just feel like I fit right in as one of the guys and we just have a good bond like we are really a family.”

Catonsville's Dominic Brogdon, left, gets pass Westminster's Patrick Haynes, right, for a shot in the second quarter of Friday's game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

That cohesiveness and aggressiveness from a 1-3-1 defense is what helped the Comets force 23 turnovers and an 0-for-13 shooting night by the Owls from beyond the 3-point arc.

“They made us play sloppy and we never really recovered from that,” Westminster coach Steve Byrnes said. “We didn’t play with enough discipline today. Our shots weren’t falling, so we needed to turn them over a little more than we did to create some offense and it just didn’t happen tonight.”

Westminster was 0-for-10 on 3s in the first half, but only trailed 18-10 because the Owls played sticky man-to-man defense.

Mekonen scored five of his seven points in the first half and had three steals. In the second half, he created more havoc at the top of the zone and added five steals.

“Aaron wants the challenge of guarding the best guys all the time. He wants the hardest job on the 1-3-1,” Harris said. “I tell him, ‘Keep your hands up and move your feet at all times,’ and he really accepts the challenge of getting his hands on everything.”

Catonsville's Nate Holub-Smith, left, battles Westminster's Tanek Zitta, right, in the second quarter of the Comets' 50-28 victory. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Mike Owens came off the bench and hit a pair of clutch 3-pointers in the second and third quarters. Nic Brogdon (11 points) was the only other Comet who scored in double figures,

Westminster was led by Kyle Hoot with eight points and six rebounds. Willy Anye added six points.

“We just weren’t finding the right passing lanes and I’ll give them credit, they played aggressively and took us out of our game,” Byrnes said.

The Comets held the Owls under 10 points in each of the first three quarters before they hit that mark in the fourth.

“The main emphasis was moving our feet and keeping our hands up at all times,” Harris said. “I feel like when we are not flat-footed and we are moving with the ball, I think we are very solid. So, I don’t really make too many adjustments in terms of scheme, it’s more to remind them to stay disciplined at all times, no matter what the situation is.”

“We emphasize a lot on defense because we like to hold teams to under 50 points and we did that tonight and that’s why we won and we got a lot of transition from the 1-3-1,” added Harshman.

Catonsville closes the week at Hereford on Friday (5:30 p.m) before hosting Western Tech on Saturday (2 p.m.).