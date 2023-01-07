Catonsville boys basketball overcomes early deficit with dominant zone defense in 62-45 victory over Lansdowne

Two days after Catonsville boys basketball lost by 38 points at New Town, the Comets stormed back from an early 7-0 deficit with a 14-1 run and cruised to a 62-45 triumph over visiting Lansdowne in a packed gym.

Trey Gould, who finished with 11 points and nine steals, sparked the run from the top of the 1-3-1 zone.

Advertisement

“We knew we had to step it up, we knew we were down and you always have to look out for your team,” Gould said. “If one person isn’t doing it, somebody has got to step up.”

Lansdowne (1-4) took the lead thanks to an up-tempo attack and missed shots by the Comets (7-2).

Advertisement

Baskets by Trevor Howard and Angelo Harris were followed by a 3-pointer from Jon Wiley, forcing Catonsville coach Jason Harris to call a timeout with his team trailing by seven less than three minutes into the game.

“Honestly, we lost our identity versus New Town. We completely got outside of ourselves and our focus,” Harris said. “This game [plan] was to stay true to ourselves, and when we went down early I reminded them in that timeout we’ve been through way worse adversity during that New Town game, so our focus was to stay cool, calm and collected and stick to the game plan.”

That game plan called for Gould to be the defensive leader and he delivered with three steals and six points in the quarter.

Colin Harshman added eight points and Nic Brogdon scored five and the Comets led 19-10 after the first break. Lansdowne went five minutes without a field goal after taking the early lead.

“We slowed the ball down,” Lansdowne coach Steve Coursey said. “We haven’t played up-tempo and I kept begging them to do it and we started the game off pushing the ball and getting it up quick and they didn’t have a chance to set up their 1-3-1 [zone]. And then we slowed it up and turnovers have been a problem for us all year.”

Catonsville finished with 23 steals while the Vikings committed 31 turnovers. When Gould wasn’t picking a Lansdowne player’s pocket, he was deflecting passes.

“Defense translates to offense, so I know I have to get my hands on the ball as much as possible,” Gould said.

The Comets blew the game open in the second quarter when they outscored the Vikings 16-6. Mike Owens came off the bench and contributed four points, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot in the first half.

Advertisement

Also in a reserve role, Aaron Mekonen contributed a bucket, offensive rebound, steal and assist and Gould scored five points in the second quarter.

Mekonen was replaced in the starting lineup by Ethan Taylor, who transferred from Lansdowne after playing there for three seasons.

“[Starting Taylor] was part of it and our senior captain Aaron thought it would be best for our team for him to come off the bench and provide a spark, so it just worked out well that this was Ethan’s homecoming game against his old team,” Harris said.

Taylor scored his only two points late in the game.

In the the third quarter, Brogdon scored nine of his game-high 19 points and the lead swelled to 54-32. Brogdon and Owens, who each had five steals, combined for four steals in the third quarter.

Despite the early deficit, Gould and his coach were confident the Comets would recover.

Advertisement

“Coach was like, ‘The game is not over, it’s only the first quarter, just keep playing to the last buzzer,’” said Gould, noting the team didn’t dwell on the New Town loss. “This is a so much better feeling. New Town, we’ve got to forget about that, all the bad games come and go, so you’ve just got to learn from your mistakes and keep it going.”

Scoring

Catonsville 62

Nic Brogdon 19, Colin Harshman 15, Trey Gould 11, Mike Owens 7, Romhai Getchew 5, Ethan Taylor 2, Aaron Mekonen 2, Kyle Patterson 1.

Lansdowne 45

Trevor Howard 13, Justin Myers 12, Angelo Harris 8, Jon Wiley 6, Andrew Green 4, De’Que Spicer 2.

Halftime: 35-16 Cat.