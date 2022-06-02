Laila Gaynor wins 400, Western Tech girls track and field repeats as Class 1A state champions

Nimrit Ahuja, Howard HS, wins the girls 3A 800m with a 2:16.14 PR. 1A/2A/3A/4A Maryland state track and field championships, Saturday May 28, 2022 at Prince Georges Sports and Learning Complex Stadium in Landover, MD. (Mark D. Wecht/Capital Gazette)

Western Tech outdoor track and field coaches Mark Reedy and Clarissa Higgins have more trouble calling out roll call at practice than they do putting together championship teams.

For the second year in a row, the Wolverines won the Class 1A state title. Higgins was with the team last year and Reedy joined this year’s squad.

Western Tech finished with 81 points, leading second-place Largo (66) in the meet held Memorial Day weekend at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex.

Western Tech's Samara Jones finished second in the Class 1A triple jump during the state track and field championship's at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex. (Mark Wecht)

Last year, the Wolverines won the meet by 3.5 points over Brunswick when they finished with 77.5 points.

Senior Laila Gaynor was the lone repeat individual state champion, winning the 400 meters. Her time of 57.11 seconds was .64 faster than last year.

Gaynor is committed to run at Alabama A&M University next season.

Senior Samara Jones produced the most points for the ladies juggernaut as she finished second in the 200 meters (25.8) and triple jump (36-9¼) and third in the 100 (12.57). She was a defending state champion in triple jump.

“I think she is a really talented triple jumper,” Higgins said.

Western Tech's 4x200 relay team finished second in Class 1A at the state track and field championships. (Mark Wecht)

Jones was also on the second-place 4x100 relay team (50.50) with Peace Mbah, Tamunobelema Olungwe and Chelsi Gaynor.

Olivia Fox, a freshman, was fourth in the 400 (1:01.27) and sophomore Olungwe was fifth (1:01.42).

The rise of the underclassmen was a pleasant surprise for Reedy.

“I don’t know if it’s because of COVID or not, but our turnout of freshmen and sophomores was big,” Reedy said. “We are three-quarters freshman and sophomores. It was just a phenomenal turnout, I’m anxious for next year. I’m hoping we are so lucky again.”

Freshman Oluwatunmishe Olunga was third in the 110 hurdles (16.15), and fifth in the 300 hurdles (49.6). Sophomore Mbah was fourth in the 300 hurdles (49.5).

After winning regionals while calculating projected results before that meet, Reedy shunned the process for states.

“In the past I would always add up points, share it with the kids and go over it and tell them, ‘Here is what we need to do to win.’ But this time, not at all,’” said Reedy, who was not confident going into the meet. “I thought we would be maybe third or fourth. I thought we would be within 15 points, but it was just one of those days where everything went right for us.”

“When it came to states, it was like a prayer. We’ve done all we can and you kind of leave it up to the runners because if you stress it, it becomes a nightmare,” Higgins said.

The 4x200 relay quartet of Mbah, Olunga, Olungwe and Fox was second (1:48.66), as was the 4x400 relay squad including Olungwe, Fox, Stella Alumonah and Laila Gaynor (4:10.33).

Sophomores Elita Nwokedi and Alumonah and freshmen Ugochi Uradu and Princess Okereke were eighth in the 4x800 relay.

“Our 4x800 team didn’t come together until the last few weeks of the season,” said Higgins who took over a head coach seven years ago. “We are just inching our way to becoming a well-rounded team.”

Reedy would appreciate seeing a track on the school’s campus added to that.

“That is a point you can always mention,” he said. “I’m 64 now, before I die, I want us to have a track.”

J.H. Blake's Ella Zeigler, left, and Catonsville's Myla Abernathy finished first and second, respectively, in the Class 4A 800 meters at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex Stadium in Landover, MD. (Mark D. Wecht/Capital Gazette)

Western Tech boys finish 16th

The Western Tech boys track team produced 18 points at the Class 1A state track meet and placed 16th.

De’Sahaun Boyd was second in the 300 hurdles (40.47) and fifth in the 110 hurdles (15.4). Both were personal records.

“Out of the boys and girls, I think we had 19 personal records,” Reedy said.

Myla Abernathy stands out for Catonsville girls

The Catonsville girls track team scored 16 points and finished 16th at the Class 4A state track meet.

Myla Abernathy, who will run at Columbia University next season, was second in the 800 (2:16.39), less than a second behind James Hubert Blake’s Ella Zeigler (2:15.42).

Abernathy, who beat Zeigler at the regional meet in the 3,200, was less than two seconds behind her at states, finishing at 11:00.61 to Zeigler’s 10:59.06.