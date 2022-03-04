Pikesville girls basketball starts fast, rolls to regional title with 80-31 victory over Western Tech

Pikesville junior Jayda Maylas scored 18 of her game-high 20 points in the first half and the Panthers forced 10 turnovers in the opening quarter to cruise to an 80-31 girls basketball victory over host Western Tech on Thursday night.
The win advanced the Class 1A North Region I champion Panthers (16-4) to the state quarterfinals, where they will play the winner of Chesapeake Math and IT vs. Central.
Maylas scored 13 points in the first quarter, which she said was the most she’s ever recorded in one period.
“You just go with it,” Maylas said. “We were moving the ball, we were playing as a team.”
The defensive pressure all over the court forced three Western Tech turnovers in the first 45 seconds of the game.
“The defense really creates our offense. It gets us steals and fast breaks,” said Maylas, a junior transfer from Mount Carmel.
Coach Michael Dukes knew the key to stopping the Wolverines (18-4) was containing senior Destini Ward.
Ward, who will play at Saint Francis (Pa.) next year, led the Wolverines with 13 points, but 12 came after the Wolverines entered halftime trailing 42-13.
Western Tech guard Danielle Weeks, who scored 20 points in the Wolverines’ 64-35 win over Loch Raven in the semifinals, was also limited because of a back injury.
Ward’s free throw was the only point for the Wolverines in the first quarter. Weeks came off the bench and scored 12 seconds into the second quarter, but the Pikesville defense continued to force turnovers and tough shots.
“You expect jitters, and hopefully for the younger players it was a learning experience,” Western Tech coach Alan Lagon said. “We couldn’t get clean catches. A lot of [turnovers] were completely unforced. Pikesville does what they did and we just played into their hands.”
Panthers freshman Autumn Edison came off the bench and hit three of her four 3-pointers in the second quarter.
“We knew she was capable,” Dukes said.
Leading scorer Amori Jarrett, a freshman, scored all nine of her points in the third quarter and Amayah Frazier and Amya Moore hit threes to help push Pikesville’s lead to 65-20 at the break.
“This is probably the first poor shooting game that Jarrett has had all season, but the supporting cast just stepped up,” Dukes said.
Maylas left with a slight knee injury with 2:48 left in the third quarter and didn’t return, but she had already made her mark.
“She really set the tone,” Dukes said.
The win was the ninth in a row for the Panthers since a loss to McDonogh in late January.
“We’ve been just playing great basketball since that McDonogh loss,” said Dukes, whose squad won a state championship in 2019.
Western Tech graduates two seniors, but will return next season with eight players who saw action Thursday night.
“We had a great season for having a young and inexperienced team,” Lagon said. “We had a young team and I hope they learned from it.”
Scoring
Pikesville 80
Jayda Maylas 20, Autumn Edison 14, Omari Jarrett 9, Bree Taylor 8, Tykeisia Hill 6, Amya Moore 6, Kelsey Parker 4, Danielle Weems 4, Alliyah Taylor 3, Korai Bowen 3, Amayah Frazier 3.
Western Tech 31
Destini Ward 13, Amya Pulley 4, Danielle Weeks 4, Imani Groce 4, Kyli Savage 4, Dyani Mattar 2.
Catonsville girls fall
Like its neighborhood rivals, the Catonsville girls also lost by 49 points, falling to Western, 79-30, in the Class 4A North Region final.