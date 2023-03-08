Western Tech girls highlight indoor track postseason with fourth at states and first at regionals, Catonsville’s Hallie Shepard fourth in 3,200 meters in 4A state meet

Catonsville's Hallie Shepard, shown finishing the cross country race at the 2022 Baltimore County championships, capped her indoor career with the Comets by taking fourth in the 3,200 meters at the Class 4A state meet. Her time would have won her state titles in the Class 1A, 2A and 3A races. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The indoor track postseason ended with the regional and state championships and the Catonsville/Arbutus Times took a look back at some of the top performances from the local teams at Catonsville, Western Tech and Lansdowne.

The Western Tech girls had the highest finish at the Class 1A states, taking fourth with 44 points in the meet won by Smithsburg (98.5) at the Prince Georges Sports and Learning Complex.

The best performance came from the second-place 4 X 200 meter relay team of sophomore Jenna Howe, senior Amanda Hawbecker, freshman Olivia Morgan and junior Tamunobelema Olungwe, who crossed the line in 1:52.51.

The 4 X 400 relay team of Blake Tutman, Chelsi Gaynor, Oluwatunmishe Olungwe and Tamunobelema Olungwe was fourth in 4:28.02.

The 4 X 800 relay quartet, featuring Ugochi Uradu, Raimer Dippong, Evelyn Sangrow and Stella Alumonah, was seventh (11:13.72).

Individually, Adaku Iwudike’s bronze in shot put (31.05.50-feet) was the highest ranking for Western Tech. Teammate Olivia Onwubuari was seventh (28:03.00).

The Wolverines had three pairs of teammates score in three other events. Sophomore Oluwatunmishe Olungwe was third in the 55 hurdles (9:08) and Ogechi Uzoukwu was fourth (9:46).

In the 500, Tamunobelema Olungwe was fourth (1:23.17) and Alumonah was seventh (1:27.12). In the 55 dash, junior Peace Mbah was seventh (7.73) and Olivia Morgan was eighth (7.76).

At the Class 1A Central Region track championships, the Wolverines placed first with 159 points, well ahead of runner-up Bohemia Manor (61).

Individual winners included: Tamunobelema Olungwe (500), Oluwatunmishe Olungwe (55 hurdles), Sangrow (800), Uzoukwu (high jump) and Iwudike (shot put).

The 4 X 200 and 4 X 400 relays also brought home golds.

The Western Tech boys placed 13th with 13 points in the Class 1A state meet.

Sophomore Ojigwe Olua was second in the 55 high hurdles (7.96) and junior Muhamed Thiam was sixth (8.37). Sophomore Nick Tyshkevych was seventh in the 800 (2:08.10).

At the Central Region championship meet, the Western Tech boys were second behind Perryville (120) with 73 points. Olua won the 55 hurdles in 8.24. Ahmad Short, Olua, Eugene Hildebrand and Thiam were first in the 4 X 400 relay (4.00.30).

Catonsville’s Hallie Shepard saves best for last

Catonsville senior Hallie Shepard capped her indoor track career by finishing fourth in the 3,200 meter run at the Class 4A state track championships.

Her personal record time of 11:26.23 would have won her state titles in the Class 1A, 2A and 3A races. She ran her previous PR of 11:46.56 in the Class 4A East Region championship meet when she placed second.

The Comet girls were ninth in the regional meet with 20 points.

Freshman Makayla Hunt was fifth in the 55 dash (7.40) and seventh in the 300 (43.16). She set PRs in both events.

Junior Casey Fisher set a PR taking fifth in the 800 (2:27.99) and freshman Olivia Virago also ran her personal best in an eighth-place finish in the 1,600 (5:44.46).

Sophomore Lucy Lamb was eighth in the 3.200 (13:18.35).

The Catonsville boys scored seven points at the regional event.

Senior Panagiotis Marousis was fifth in the 500 with a PR time of 1:09.30.

Senior Haben Tesfay was eighth in the 1,600 with a personal-record time of 4:52.62. He was also seventh in the 3,200 (10:56.87).

The Lansdowne girls only two points in the Class 2A Central Region meet came from sophomore Elizabeth Lowry, who placed eighth in the 800 (2:50.19) and 1,600 (6:10.72).