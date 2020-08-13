Catonsville High graduate Wrisk earns 2020 Under Armour All-America Senior Girls selection

Catonsville High 2020 graduate Sophi Wrisk was named to Under Armour Senior All-America Girls South Team.
Traditionally, the game features a game against the North team, but because of COVID-19 restrictions a game was not played this summer.
The selections for the team were made by Corrigan Sports, in conjunction with Inside Lacrosse, to honor the country’s top players from the class of 2020.
“The Under Armour All-America Game is always one of the highlights of my summer; I love watching the girls and boys compete alongside their future college teammates and rivals, alike,” said Inside Lacrosse Women’s Director Halley Griggs in a press release. “Having played in the first All-America Game back in 2006, I understand the disappointment these seniors must feel being unable to take the field in a setting that many of them have challenged themselves and set goals to play in for years. I’m incredibly sympathetic to these 88 seniors who had yet another event taken from them this year; but I’m thrilled that Under Armour and CSE moved forward in tasking us to pick these teams, allowing us to honor these outstanding student-athletes. Ultimately, this game often offers a glimpse into the incredible stars of tomorrow’s college game — and that certainly does not change with this cancelation. We can’t wait to watch these student-athletes, and all of their 2020 classmates, take the next level by storm. We can’t wait to tell their stories.”
Wrisk, who will play at the University of Maryland in 2021, was the only athlete selected to the 22-player South team from Baltimore County.
The midfielder was also one of only four players selected from public schools in Maryland.
Eloise Clevenger, a Marriotts Ridge graduate, will join Wrisk at Maryland.
Bel Air graduate Maggi Hall, an attacker, will play college ball at Florida and Liberty High graduate Alanna Wray will play at Loyola Maryland.
Four players from the South squad played at Maryland private schools.
They include McDonogh graduate Kayla Abernathy and Archbishop Spalding graduate Kristin O’Neill, who will both play collegiately at Penn State.
Former Roland Park midfielder Shannon Smith will play at North Carolina and former Glenelg Country School defender Kennedy Williamson will play at Maryland.
Wrisk was the 2019 Catonsville Times Female Athlete of the Year and the 2020 Catonsville/Arbutus Times co-Female Athlete of the Year with Kolby Weedon. Wrisk also played volleyball and basketball.
Wrisk was part of a terrific trio of Division I commits, that included Weedon (St. Joseph’s) and Lindsey Marshall (Towson), who didn’t get to play their senior lacrosse season on an experienced team because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“There were 10 seniors, but those three are unbelievable lacrosse players,” Catonsville lacrosse coach Cantey Bailey said.
Last summer, Wrisk played for the Baltimore Girls in the Under Armour Highlight Division as part of Under Armour Lacrosse weekend.
The Baltimore Highlight girls were 23 girls selected after a tryout of rising juniors and seniors.
Wrisk was one of six public school girls to make the Baltimore team and the only one selected from Baltimore County.
Baltimore won six straight games during the tournament and captured the championship with a 14-13 victory over Conny Girls in the title clash.
Wrisk scored six goals and added two assists for the champions in the tournament.
“I think the fact that she was a lefty was a huge thing for her, but just her ability to see the field is really good,” Bailey said.
Local lacrosse players showcased at tournament
While their was no game played by the 2020 Under Armour boys and girls All-America teams, there were games played in a super-regional format in the The Underclass tournament, which is also operated by Corrigan Sports.
Three boys from Catonsville High played in the tournament.
Rising sophomore Sam Palmisano played on the Baltimore Boys team that went 3-3 in the tournament, losing to Washington D.C. Boys, 7-6, in the championship game.
Rising Catonsville juniors James Azbill and Chris Huppmann played for the Baltimore Boys Highlight team that went 3-3 in the tournament and lost to Washington D.C. Boys, 6-5, in the championship game.
Huppmann had a goal and assist in a 10-5 semi-final win over the South Boys in bracket play.
Azbill, a defender for Catonsville High, played part-time in goal in an 8-5 win over South Boys in pool play and had five saves.
Two Catonsville residents played in the girls tournament.
Christina Gagnon scored eight goals and added two assists for the Baltimore Command team that went 5-0 and defeated South Girls, 14-7, for the championship. Gagnon is a rising senior who attends St. Paul’s School for Girls.
Mia Rehkemper, a rising senior at Mount de Sales, was a teammate of Gagnon’s and scored four goals for the Baltimore Command team.
Latest Baltimore County Sports
Glenn Graham contributed to this story