Catonsville High graduate Wrisk earns 2020 Under Armour All-America Senior Girls selection

“The Under Armour All-America Game is always one of the highlights of my summer; I love watching the girls and boys compete alongside their future college teammates and rivals, alike,” said Inside Lacrosse Women’s Director Halley Griggs in a press release. “Having played in the first All-America Game back in 2006, I understand the disappointment these seniors must feel being unable to take the field in a setting that many of them have challenged themselves and set goals to play in for years. I’m incredibly sympathetic to these 88 seniors who had yet another event taken from them this year; but I’m thrilled that Under Armour and CSE moved forward in tasking us to pick these teams, allowing us to honor these outstanding student-athletes. Ultimately, this game often offers a glimpse into the incredible stars of tomorrow’s college game — and that certainly does not change with this cancelation. We can’t wait to watch these student-athletes, and all of their 2020 classmates, take the next level by storm. We can’t wait to tell their stories.”