Undefeated Western Tech boys soccer continues best start in school history with 2-0 victory over Pikesville

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Western Tech got first-half goals from sophomore Matias Morel and senior Tristan Jareb-Grabner and nine saves from seniors goalie Angel Bautista in a 2-0 victory over Pikesville at Spring Grove on Wednesday.

The Wolverines extended the best start in school history to 8-0. Their previous high mark was a 6-0 start.

Advertisement

“It feels great really, I can’t complain,” said Jareb-Grabner, whose goal came on his sixth penalty kick conversion of the season. “I was just waiting for the keeper to move,” he said.

His goal gave the Wolverines a two-goal advantage after Morel had opened the scoring on a header from the far post off a long cross from Abdu Guessaier three minutes into the game.

Advertisement

After Morel’s goal, Bautista preserved the lead when he came way out of the goal and deflected a point-blank shot by Ryan Cohen.

“It was a 50/50 ball and I just had to run up and just go to it. If I didn’t, it probably would go in,” Bautista said.

Western Tech’s defense, including Jareb-Grabner, Rodrigo Zarate, Nick Tyshkevych, Nikhil Perinkulam and Christian Gayles, controlled the time of possession the rest of the game.

“We noticed they weren’t really pressing our back line, so we just tried to hold onto the ball and pass it around and control the clock,” Jareb-Grabner said.

“That’s the key to our team is our defense,” Western Tech coach Travis Saulsbury said. “They are so calm with the ball back there and it just keeps everybody else calm, it makes it a lot easier to move the ball around.”

Pikesville (1-5) created more shots in the second half when they took seven of its 10 shots, but none found the back of the net.

Western Tech's Tristan Jareb-Grabner (10) looks for an open teammate as Pikesville's middle forward Ben Marquez (6) defends during the Wolverines' 2-0 victory. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

“We’ve definitely made a huge improvement from where we were last year even if the results aren’t quite there in every game,” Pikesville coach Conor Mulville said. “It’s a one-goal game, maybe two-goal game, every game and the opportunities are there where maybe last year the same opportunities aren’t. So huge credit to them.”

Jareb-Grabner made sure the opportunities were limited with timely tackles and smart decisions.

Advertisement

“Last year was the first year we played [Jareb-Grabner] at sweeper and he has really taken to that position,” Saulsbury said. “He knows what he does well and he knows his limitations. He’s not the fastest guy, but he knows how to track back and make a safe tackle on the ball. You won’t see him get carded, he’s just a smart player.”

Pikesville got long shots from Hamin Oladokun and Risi Servio-Marino early in the second half that were saved by Bautista, but the best chance came midway through the half when Oladokun fired a rocket that caromed hard off Bautista, but Perinkulam cleared the ball before the Panthers could finish it.

Pikesville junior Jackson Matz played a strong defensive game for the Panthers and made some excellent runs.

Pikesville Panthers middle forward Jackson Liss (13) stops a pass in front of Western Tech Wolverines' Christian Gayles during the Wolverines' 2-0 triumph. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

“It helps having a grown man out there, not many of them come around,” Mulville said. “He’s somebody I can rely on, not only like on the field, like I can send a text to him and he can get it out to everybody.”

Matz and seniors Cohen and Tegan Hakim are tri-captains.

“I’m actually very lucky with my three captains, amazing human beings,” Mulville said.

Advertisement

Pikesville sophomore goalie Josh Kaplan also impressed the coach.

“He never played before last year and we didn’t have a JV team last year, so he didn’t play. So this is his first year of playing,” Mulville said. “Honestly, [Matz] was going to play goalie for us until I saw what Josh came up with this year. Just the improvement in his own time was incredible.”

Saulsbury is elated to see his veteran squad come together after a tumultuous start to their careers.

“Their first season was the COVID year and their sophomore year, my son was born and I missed the whole season,” Saulsbury said. “It wasn’t until last year that I got to coach them for a full season and last year we had to learn how to win and we did that.

“The thing about these guys is they just love to play. We require them to do something over the weekend to get better and we put it into a spreadsheet so everybody can see what they are working on. So they’ve been doing that and these guys love to play, so it makes it a lot easier especially because we’ve got only four underclassmen. So to have over 80% of these guys be upperclassmen is a real luxury here.”