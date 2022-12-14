Milford Mill wrestling upends host Western Tech, 52-18, on night highlighted by championship-level showdown

In a dual meet that included four Western Tech forfeits and one double forfeit, Milford Mill won, 52-18, but the final score was not what was on the mind of either coach after the match.

The 195-pound match featured Milford’s 2021 state runner-up De’Jae Erwin and Western Tech’s Mame Thiam.

Erwin, a junior, pinned Thiam in the girls 190-pound semifinals last year after Thiam beat her in the county championship.

Thiam, a senior who won a state championship as a freshman, made sure she didn’t make the same mistake as she did at states. She got a takedown 40 seconds into the first period and pin with 35 seconds left. It was her first match against a girl after going 2-4 against boys this season.

Western Tech's Mame Thiam avenged a loss in last year's state semifinals to Milford Mill's De’Jae Erwin, pinning Erwin during Tuesday's dual meet. (Jeffrey F. Bill)

“I learned to wrestle smart and just take my time and see what I have instead of trying to force something,” Thiam said. “I tried not to repeat what I did in states.”

“Mame came out today focused and handled the assignment,” Western Tech coach Juan Solera said.

Milford Mill coach Daymon Royster reflected on last year’s two meetings after tonight’s showdown.

“The first time we wrestled her, we got overwhelmed because we were intimidated, a state champ,” Royster said. “The second time we wrestled we were pumped, we were ready.”

The girls bout wasn’t the only draw-dropping match of the evening. At 160 pounds, Milford’s Ethan Royster, the coach’s son, squared off against Western Tech’s Sam Menefee.

“You got two guys who both made it to the second day of states and they were both battling,” Coach Royster said.

After an action-filled first minute, Menefee got a takedown with 21 seconds left in the first period. Leading 2-0 with under a minute left in the second period, Menefee hurt his elbow and got a cut on his forehead and had to take injury time.

He maintained the lead until Royster got an early escape in the third period and immediately took the lead with a takedown and three back points on the way to a 9-2 victory.

“Sam is a second-year wrestler and he’s wrestling against a kid that’s been wrestling his whole life, so we are just trying to close that gap. We want the best competition for Sam,” said Solera, noting Menefee was 7-4. “He’s been bumped up every match that he has wrestled this year and I think once he settles into his weight class at 152, he’s going to be a force.”

In the first contested match of the night, Milford’s Camari Gilliam defeated Apia To’oto’o at 126 pounds. At 132, Western Tech’s Clarence Torevillas trailed 12-8 to Kamauri Jones in the third period when he got a reversal and pin with 65 seconds left.

At 138, Milford’s Santana McElveen had an impressive 15-5 victory over Aiden Torevillas. McElveen was a starting cornerback on the Millers state-champion football team, one of several football players on Royster’s roster.

“It didn’t set us back because they’ve already got that mentality of winning and as long as you’ve got that mentality of winning, you are going to win no matter what,” Royster said. “So they just got to get themselves down to weight. We’ve got to get in shape, but it’s not going to set us back.”

At 145, Western Tech’s Saul Mena pinned David Diggs after trailing, 4-2, in the second period, cutting the score to 19-12. But that was the closest the Wolverines would get. A first-minute pin by Julian Boykin at 152 was followed by Royster’s win and Chris Bristow extended the Millers’ lead with a first-period pin at 170.

At 195, Western Tech sophomore Elijah Smith watched a 9-3 lead evaporate to a 9-9 tie before pinning Chase McNeil late in the second period.

“Elijah has been doing great this year, he’s a very coachable athlete and it makes it a pleasure for me to work with every day,” Solera said of the sophomore. “He puts in the work necessary and you can see it out there on the mat and he kind of gets what he wants. Not many guys at his weight that can stop him; I know I have a problem stopping him at practice.”

The Millers improved to 3-1 with the victory, while the Wolverines dropped to 2-9.