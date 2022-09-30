Chris Dancy, Omari Sheppard combine for 274 yards rushing as Western Tech beats Lansdowne, 26-12, for first win

Western Tech receiver Mohammed Oubaid is brought down by Lansdowne defender Dave Matthews, #5, right, after a reception in the first half. Western Tech football plays Lansdowne at CCBC Catonsville Thursday, September 29, 2022. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Western Tech coach Shawn Waller knew what he had to do to help his team get its first victory after four straight losses: get the ball to his playmakers.

And that’s exactly what he did for most of the night, as senior quarterback Chris Dancy had 17 carries for 171 yards and scored on a 46-yard run and junior running back Omari Sheppard added 20 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns in Western Tech’s 26-12 victory over neighborhood rival Lansdowne at CCBC Catonsville on Thursday.

The Wolverines gained 300 yards rushing.

“The weird thing on my call sheet is I just call plays for the playmakers, which are [No.] 6 [Sheppard] and [No.] 2 [Dancy], and I just kept going 6 and 2, 6 and 2 because sometimes we call plays for other guys and it doesn’t work,” Waller said. “So I just put the ball in the playmakers’ hands and let them take us home.”

The Wolverines drove 53 yards on their first possession and scored on Sheppard’s short run. Dancy ran in the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead with 6:35 left in the first quarter.

Lansdowne (1-4) answered on its opening series, going 50 yards in eight plays, including a 20-yard gain on a double reverse by junior Bernard Bolden. On the next play, senior Karon Jett (11 carries for 50 yards) raced 26 yards into the end zone. A failed conversion attempt left the Vikings trailing, 8-6, late in the first.

Western Tech (1-4) responded in a hurry. Davion Sneed took the ensuing kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-6. Sneed had a tough game last time out, but Waller made sure Sneed never lost confidence.

“He felt good from the very beginning, that’s why we gave [him the ball] the very first play of the game,” Waller said. “I think that’s what got him started because usually he doesn’t get the ball until late in the game because I’m so focused on [Dancy] and [Sheppard], but today I made a concerted effort to get him the ball and get him going, and I think that’s what loosened him up.”

Western Tech expanded its lead to 20-6 on Dancy’s long run with 6:35 left in the third quarter.

“I feel like the main thing was everybody needed a win, we definitely needed this win, everybody was focused, everybody was locked in,” Dancy said. “We practiced hard, we prepared for the game and we just came out here and played.”

Lansdowne’s defense, led by sophomore Brandon Maravilla (10 tackles), stiffened and the Vikings cut the lead to 20-12 with an eight-play 45-yard drive. Maravilla caught a 24-yard pass from quarterback Sean Lippman to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Zach Norris with 4:40 remaining in the third quarter.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Lansdowne’s Dave Mathews intercepted a pass at the Viking’s 5-yard line, but they were forced to punt. Dancy put the game away, leading a 70-yard drive that ended with a short touchdown run by Sheppard with 1:12 left.

The game was the first for Lansdowne’s Matt Kuhn as head coach. The former offensive coordinator took over for Rick Armijo, who resigned after last week’s game.

“We’ve got to get over the hump and work through the adversity,” Kuhn said. “It’s hard to lose a coach midseason, especially our defensive coordinator, we are just learning to roll with the punches and keep the train going.”

Kuhn praised the progress his team made playing on a short week.

“There has been a lot of progress and we’ve got a lot of talent, which is really good,” Kuhn said. “A lot of our starters on both sides of the ball are sophomores and juniors which is really promising.”