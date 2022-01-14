Dynamic UMBC swimming duo grew up swimming together at Hunting Hills Swim Club

“After her last race, I said, ‘How do you feel about changing your breaststroke?’ and she was basically, ‘Well, if you think it’s going to make me faster let’s do it,’ and within a week’s time she immediately made changes. So, she is very in tune to technique and very aware of how the technique can benefit her particular event, breaststroke,” Donovan said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever been around somebody of that age, and I’ve been doing this for 10-plus years, that was able to switch techniques almost in a day and that’s what I appreciate most.”