2021 Baltimore County Boys & Girls Cross-Country Championships | PHOTOS

With about 1 mile to go, Catonsville's #523, Hallie Shepard is the leader, Hereford's 656, Estelle Snider is 2nd, and Hereford's #657, Sylvia Snider 3rd at the Girls 2021 Baltimore County Cross-Country Championships at Dulaney High School Saturday, October 23, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)