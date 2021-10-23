(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Baltimore County Sports Baltimore County Maryland 2021 Baltimore County Boys & Girls Cross-Country Championships | PHOTOS Oct 23, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Boys & Girls 2021 Baltimore County Cross-Country Championships at Dulaney High School Saturday, October 23, 2021. 2021 Baltimore County Boys & Girls Cross-Country Championships The start of the Boys 2021 Baltimore County Cross-Country Championships at Dulaney High School Saturday, October 23, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) 2021 Baltimore County Boys & Girls Cross-Country Championships The start of the Boys 2021 Baltimore County Cross-Country Championships at Dulaney High School Saturday, October 23, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) 2021 Baltimore County Boys & Girls Cross-Country Championships Dulaney's #574, Ty Dailey takes the early lead at the Boys 2021 Baltimore County Cross-Country Championships at Dulaney High School Saturday, October 23, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) 2021 Baltimore County Boys & Girls Cross-Country Championships Dulaney's #590, Graham Schultz is in 2nd, Pikesville #770, Kaleb Berhanu 3rd and Towson #875, Michael McShane 4th early in the race at the Boys 2021 Baltimore County Cross-Country Championships at Dulaney High School Saturday, October 23, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) 2021 Baltimore County Boys & Girls Cross-Country Championships With about 1 mile to go, Dulaney's #574, Ty Dailey remains the leader at the Boys 2021 Baltimore County Cross-Country Championships at Dulaney High School Saturday, October 23, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) 2021 Baltimore County Boys & Girls Cross-Country Championships With about 1 mile to go, Pikesville's #770, Kaleb Berhanu is 2nd at the Boys 2021 Baltimore County Cross-Country Championships at Dulaney High School Saturday, October 23, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) 2021 Baltimore County Boys & Girls Cross-Country Championships With about 1 mile to go, Parkville's #748, Carter Sparwasser is 3rd at the Boys 2021 Baltimore County Cross-Country Championships at Dulaney High School Saturday, October 23, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) 2021 Baltimore County Boys & Girls Cross-Country Championships With about 1 mile to go, Dulaney's #590, Graham Schultz is 3th at the Boys 2021 Baltimore County Cross-Country Championships at Dulaney High School Saturday, October 23, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) 2021 Baltimore County Boys & Girls Cross-Country Championships Dulaney's #574, Ty Dailey 15:55.9 wins the Boys 2021 Baltimore County Cross-Country Championships at Dulaney High School Saturday, October 23, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) 2021 Baltimore County Boys & Girls Cross-Country Championships Pikesville's #770, Kaleb Berhanu 16:09.7 is 2nd at the Boys 2021 Baltimore County Cross-Country Championships at Dulaney High School Saturday, October 23, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) 2021 Baltimore County Boys & Girls Cross-Country Championships Parkville's #748, Carter Sparwasser 16:19.9 is 3rd at the Boys 2021 Baltimore County Cross-Country Championships at Dulaney High School Saturday, October 23, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) 2021 Baltimore County Boys & Girls Cross-Country Championships Dulaney's #590, Graham Schultz 16:38.6 is 4th at the Boys 2021 Baltimore County Cross-Country Championships at Dulaney High School Saturday, October 23, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) 2021 Baltimore County Boys & Girls Cross-Country Championships Towson's #842, Michael McShane 16:44.4 is 5th at the Boys 2021 Baltimore County Cross-Country Championships at Dulaney High School Saturday, October 23, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) 2021 Baltimore County Boys & Girls Cross-Country Championships The start of the Girls 2021 Baltimore County Cross-Country Championships at Dulaney High School Saturday, October 23, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) 2021 Baltimore County Boys & Girls Cross-Country Championships The start of the Girls 2021 Baltimore County Cross-Country Championships at Dulaney High School Saturday, October 23, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) 2021 Baltimore County Boys & Girls Cross-Country Championships Hereford #656 Estelle Snider takes the early lead at the Girls 2021 Baltimore County Cross-Country Championships at Dulaney High School Saturday, October 23, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) 2021 Baltimore County Boys & Girls Cross-Country Championships With about 1 mile to go, Catonsville's #523, Hallie Shepard is the leader, Hereford's 656, Estelle Snider is 2nd, and Hereford's #657, Sylvia Snider 3rd at the Girls 2021 Baltimore County Cross-Country Championships at Dulaney High School Saturday, October 23, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) 2021 Baltimore County Boys & Girls Cross-Country Championships With about 1 mile to go, Hereford's 656, Estelle Snider is 2nd, Hereford's #657, Sylvia Snider 3rd and Dulaney's #542, Anna Albergo 4th at the Girls 2021 Baltimore County Cross-Country Championships at Dulaney High School Saturday, October 23, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) 2021 Baltimore County Boys & Girls Cross-Country Championships Catonsville's #523, Hallie Shepard 18:30.1 wins the Girls 2021 Baltimore County Cross-Country Championships at Dulaney High School Saturday, October 23, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) 2021 Baltimore County Boys & Girls Cross-Country Championships Catonsville's #523, Hallie Shepard 18:30.1 wins the Girls 2021 Baltimore County Cross-Country Championships at Dulaney High School Saturday, October 23, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) 2021 Baltimore County Boys & Girls Cross-Country Championships Hereford's 656, Estelle Snider 18:51.6 is 2nd at the Girls 2021 Baltimore County Cross-Country Championships at Dulaney High School Saturday, October 23, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) 2021 Baltimore County Boys & Girls Cross-Country Championships Hereford's #657, Sylvia Snider 19:02.1 is 3rd at the Girls 2021 Baltimore County Cross-Country Championships at Dulaney High School Saturday, October 23, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) 2021 Baltimore County Boys & Girls Cross-Country Championships Dulaney's #542, Anna Albergo 19:11.5 is 4th and Perry Hall's #752 Kaylee Copenspire 19:11.9 5th at the Girls 2021 Baltimore County Cross-Country Championships at Dulaney High School Saturday, October 23, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) 2021 Baltimore County Boys & Girls Cross-Country Championships Catonsville's #523, Hallie Shepard 18:30.1 is all smiles with her Dad, Ray Shepard, after winnning the Girls 2021 Baltimore County Cross-Country Championships at Dulaney High School Saturday, October 23, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Advertisement