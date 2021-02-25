Mount St. Joseph rides freshman and balanced scoring in triumph over Loyola Blakefield

“We’ve got a pretty good team, we are just developing who we are still,” Davalli said. “We haven’t really figured that out yet and we are still a week and a half into our season, basically, so the one thing we are trying to focus on is to bring that energy and intensity every night and it’s very difficult to do when you are playing three games and we’ve played some really good teams, we have played St Joe’s, St. Frances and Mt. Carmel.