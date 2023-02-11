Mount de Sales girls basketball rallies for 52-40 win over Maryvale Prep in IAAM B Conference playoffs

Caroline Sloop, of Mount de Sales, shoots over Maryvale Prep's Cayden Reese in the Sailors' 52-40 victory in the IAAM B Conference playoffs. Sloop finished with 16 points. (Photo courtesy of Rick Foster)

Mount de Sales girls basketball senior Harper Eudy and junior Cam Weeks made four 3-pointers each and Caroline Sloop added 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the seventh-seeded Sailors to a 52-40 victory over visiting Maryvale Prep.

The win was the fifth straight for the Sailors (13-12), who will face second-seeded St. Timothy’s on Tuesday in the second round of the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference playoffs.

Advertisement

Maryvale (7-12), who came in on a three-game winning streak, was led by senior Amori Moore with 18 points.

Weeks finished with 14 points and Eudy had 12, and their long-range proficiency was needed after the Sailors missed their first six shots and 12 of their first 13, leading to a 9-2 deficit after one quarter.

Advertisement

Mount de Sales senior guard Harper Eudy drives to the basket between Maryvale Prep defenders in the Sailors' 52-40 victory. Eudy finished with 12 points. (Photo courtesy of Rick Foster)

In the previous meeting, Sloop and sophomore forward Shelby Lewis combined for 33 points and 27 rebounds and the Sailors made only two 3-pointers in a 48-35 victory. Maryvale coach Alex Miller made sure that pair was double-teamed every time they got the ball in the paint, and that strategy worked — until the Sailors guards caught fire.

“Coach Miller did a great job. I thought he had a great game plan for our bigs and our guards came through,” Mount de Sales coach Trish Armstrong said.

Lewis had a conventional three-point play to start the Sailors’ scoring in the second quarter, while Eudy made two 3s and Weeks canned one in the quarter.

“I think since since were down like so much it was kind of like motivation,” Weeks said.

Mount de Sales tied the game at 17 on a basket by Sloop with 1:02 left in the half and Sloop’s three-point play gave them a 20-17 lead. The Lions trailed 20-19 at halftime after two free throws by Cayden Reese with 4.8 seconds remaining.

Mount de Sales stepped up the pressure in the backcourt in the third quarter and forced eight turnovers, taking a 39-30 lead.

“They had a stretch in the first half where they got five or six points in a row and the second half they start the third quarter with four or six points right out of the gate and that sort of momentum goes a long way towards winning the game, and for us we just tried to recover from it,” Miller said. “We fought the entire game, it’s just we could never muster a large enough run to be able to cut into the deficit.”

Advertisement

Mount de Sales junior Cam Weeks drives to the basket in the Sailors' 52-40 win over Maryvale Prep. (Photo courtesy of Rick Foster)

Maryvale’s only field goals in the third quarter were 3-pointers from Reese, Moore and Nola McCormick, but Mount de Sales countered with two 3s each from Eudy and Weeks.

“We were just not scoring that first quarter,” Eudy said. “A lot of our first quarters have been like so dry, but then when we start heating up we are unstoppable.”

Lewis, who had 21 points and 14 rebounds in the earlier matchup, picked up her fourth foul with 2:24 left in the third quarter and the Sailors leading by seven. But Mount de Sales extended the lead to nine with strong minutes off the bench from sophomore Cecelia Hannibal, who had six rebounds and four points in limited minutes replacing Lewis, who fouled out in the fourth quarter.

“[Hannibal] is a sophomore and she comes off the bench and did a great job,” Armstrong said. “She has been working hard as her [Lewis] understudy and she’s ready to take another step.”

A basket by Abby Marquette cut the Sailors’ lead to nine early in the fourth quarter, but Weeks answered with a banked 3-pointer and the Lions never got closer than 10 the rest of the way.

“They’ve always been able to shoot the ball,” Miller said. “The last game we played them was just an anomaly for them and when they have 3s going and they have bigs rebounding the basketball they are really tough to beat.”

Advertisement

The Sailors started the season with seven losses in their first 10 games, but they have now won six of seven.

“I think that our team chemistry has gotten so much better because at the beginning of the year, like so many people came from JV, and I just think we all know how to play together now,” Weeks said.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Eudy, a four-year varsity player, had other motivation even when her team struggled in the first half.

“We all like took deep breaths. We told ourselves that we were leaving our first half behind and we are just going to go out there and try our best,” she said. “We were all talking like we are not going to let this be our last game.”

Advertisement

Mount de Sales 52, Maryvale Prep 40

MDS: Caroline Sloop 16, Cameron Weeks 14, Harper Eudy 12, Shelby Lewis 6, Cecilia Hannibal 4; MVP: Amori Moore 18, Cayden Reese 10, Nola McCormick 5, Abby Marquette 4, Sophie Kelly 3.

Halftime: 20-19 MDS