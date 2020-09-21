Former Lansdowne basketball coach takes over as athletic director at Dulaney High

After 15 years as head varsity basketball coach at Lansdowne High, Greg Karpers stepped down for the 2019-20 basketball season, while continuing to teach web design and AP computer science.
His time at Lansdowne ended over the summer when he was hired as the new athletic director at Dulaney High.
Karpers takes over for Chad Boyle, who was the interim athletic director last year replacing Richard Reed.
With the support, encouragement and blessing of his wife, Tracy, and some experience he gained under Lansdowne athletic director Todd Hawkins, he decided to make the move.
“The last four years I had been working closely with Todd over at Lansdowne, kind of getting some responsibility there about management and doing some other things with him,” said Karpers, who also got the approval for an associate athletic director role from Lansdowne principal Ken Miller.
“That was what really kind of got the ball rolling and moving me in that direction toward that athletic administration,” Karpers said.
Karpers, 48, still bounces ideas off of Hawkins, who is in his 14th year as athletic director at Lansdowne.
“He was a tremendous resource while I was there and even now, I try not to call him every day, but maybe every other day and ask him questions,” Karpers said.
Hawkins admitted some of Karpers’ qualities aided him.
“Greg is very organized and that is one of the things that helped me out,” Hawkins said. “He’s a great guy and he is going to do well for sure.”
In-person interaction between high school coaches and athletes is not allowed until Feb. 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic and that provides Karpers a chance to settle in.
“It definitely gives me the opportunity to get my feet under me a little bit and meet the coaches, but it is definitely tough when you walk out and the fields are empty,” Karpers said.
He has been impressed how his coaching staff has handled the unique experience of coaching virtually.
“The coaches have done a great job scheduling and holding the google meets, putting resources up for the student athletes and just connecting either new players or players that are returning or players that have an interest, so it has really gotten off to a great start here for the fall through all our programs,” he said.
“It has really been exciting and for the coaches it is not exactly what everyone intends, but they have done a great job of being energetic and meeting with their student athletes and that part has really been just great.”
The fall virtual season for coaching was scheduled from Sept. 8 to Oct. 23, followed by the winter season, from Oct. 11 through Dec. 11, and finally the spring season, from Dec. 14 though Jan. 29.
Winter, fall and spring high school sports competitions are scheduled to return, beginning Feb. 1 and running through June 19, The winter sports season is scheduled to run from Feb. 1 through March 27; the fall season, March 15 through May 8; and the spring season, April 26 through June 19.
Each season will include a 20-day pre-season.
“Since the MPSSA came out with their plan for returning Feb. 1, I think coaches and athletes are excited by that prospect,” Karpers said.
Karpers’ 153 wins on the basketball court are the most for any Lansdowne High coach in history and normally he would be one of those coaches chomping at the bit for the Feb. 1 return.
But, after turning over the reigns at Lansdowne to Steve Coursey last year, he doesn’t miss the hardwood deeply.
“Some days I do, but last year, with coach Coursey, I would get down to a practice and get to a few games and was still connected,” he said. “We had a great relationship so he was great with keeping me involved, but it was his team. But I did not miss it as much as I thought I would. It was kind of nice to step back after 18 years and just kind of observe and share thoughts and ideas.”
Karpers was the JV basketball coach his first three years at Lansdowne and was with the Vikings when head varsity coach Doug Goff guided the 2004 team to the school’s first regional championship in 34 years.
That 22-5 squad beat Edmondson, 71-62, in the regional finals and also defeated South Hagerstown in the state semifinals before falling to Friendly in the state title game.
The Vikings were led by Barry Cornish and Chris Gilliam.
“I was just proud of what we were able to accomplish and it will continue with Steve,” Karpers said. “He has a great connection with the kids.”
In Karpers’ new role, he will be able to watch multiple teams.
“I’m excited to join Dulaney, they definitely have a rich tradition here in athletics across the board, the girls programs and the boys programs,” he said. “I grew up playing all different sports and my girls are playing different sports so I like them all.”
Living in Loch Raven Village and having his daughters active in sports is another positive step in the right direction.
“The commute is nice and my girls play in the LTRC programs, so I’ve gotten to know a lot of the parents whose children will go to Dulaney,” he said.
Seeing those children play competitive games is next.
“I know it’s going to be short and condensed and quick, but that is our hope, that we can at least get back out there for the first time for the competition,” he said.