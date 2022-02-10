Less than a week after scoring 52 points, Catonsville grad Jasmine Dickey stays hot for Delaware women’s basketball against Towson

There were no goosebumps, just excitement for University of Delaware phenom Jasmine Dickey when she returned to Towson’s SECU Arena Wednesday night. It’s not an unfamiliar place for the 2018 Catonsville grad, whose previous two trips there were for the 2017 state championship game — a win — and again in 2018 — a loss.
“It was familiar territory so I was pretty excited to be here,” said the 5-foot-10 senior forward who scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Blue Hens (16-5) to an 81-78 victory over Towson (17-5, 8-3) in front of 889 fans, including several of her family and friends.
The win improved the Blue Hens to 10-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association and a half-game ahead of Drexel (9-1) for the top spot in the conference. Dickey has played a huge part in helping Delaware to the top of the league standings, as the reigning CAA Player of the Year averages 25.6 points per game and is currently the second-leading scorer in Division I behind Iowa’s Caitlin Clark (27.4).
Her scoring prowess was on full display Friday night in a 103-79 win against College of Charleston. Dickey caught fire, exploding for a career-high 52 points while making 18 of 33 shots and three of five 3-pointers as well as 13 of 14 free-throw attempts. She also tied her career-best 18 rebounds (10 offensive) to post her eighth double-double on the season, to go with four assists, three steals and a block.
The single-game total was the second-most points in Delaware and CAA history.
“The basket just seemed wide-open and everything was going in,” said Dickey, who also had 48 points in a game earlier in the season. ”My teammates gave me the opportunity to score, they gave me the ball because I was hot and I just continued that, it was fun.”
Scoring has never been a problem for Dickey, who scored 30 points as a junior when the Comets won the Class 4A state title. She leads the CAA in scoring and is third in rebounding (9.6) and is tied for fifth in free-throw percentage (.811), making 133 of 164.
Against Towson, Dickey had 29 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a blocked shot, but Delaware coach Natasha Adair was happy to see her teammates rally with her.
“It was Jasmine, but it was the team. This was a team win,” Adair said. “I thought she really responded, you could tell in the first quarter, their game plan was to double her or shade her and other people had to step up and that’s the beauty of our team in that we are not one-dimensional.”
Ty Battle scored 14 points and had 13 rebounds with her biggest contribution coming with 16 seconds left when she rebounded Dickey’s miss and gave the Blue Hens a 77-76 lead.
Paris McBride forced a turnover on Towson’s next possession and canned two free throws with 12 seconds left for a 79-76 lead.
“What a game,” Towson coach Diane Richardson said. “The CAA is something else. It was a good game, two tough teams, unfortunately, we didn’t come out with the win, the turnover at the end really hurt us.”
Kylie Kornegay-Lucas’ putback with two seconds left cut the deficit to 79-78 and also made her the first in Towson’s Division I history to record a triple-double (11 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists).
Dickey’s two free throws, with 1.9 seconds left, ended the scoring and a long 3-point attempt by Anissa Rivera went wide at the buzzer.
“We had 14 second-chance points that were huge and I thought 36 paint points were good and 16 points off turnovers, but the stat of the night was we went 21-for-24 from the free-throw line, and that seals the deal,” Adair said.
In addition to Dickey’s numbers on the stat sheet, she also made momentum-changing plays, like forcing a Towson player out of bounds with tight marking and knocking the ball out of bounds off a driving player’s knee.
“I just try to make some extra hustle plays, try to get those deflections and just make sure if I am guarding someone that is downhill or a tough guard to defend, just make sure that I am staying low and cutting that off and it goes for everybody,” said Dickey, a four-time All-Metro player and the second leading prep scorer in Maryland history with 2,091 career points. “We take pride in our defense and that is just something that we are going to continue to work on as we go.”
Towson’s Aleah Nelson scored all of her team-high 24 points (six 3-pointers) in the second half and Allie Kubek scored 20 points to lead the Tigers.
“Aleah, being a point guard likes to get others involved, obviously she is doing really well with her assists, but we told her we needed her to score in the second half and she scored and did what we needed her to do,” Richardson said. “We depend on her to get others involved, but when the going gets tough, we need her to score too.”
Dickey only had four points in the first quarter but turned it up in the second after point guard Skinner left with a leg injury with 4:33 left in the half and the Blue Hens trailing 31-23.
Dickey scored nine of the Blue Hens final 11 points and they trailed 36-34 at halftime.
“You know you don’t have to tell Jasmine to do more,” Adair said. “She’s a winner, she’s a competitor, but you also saw Tyi Skinner come back and she’s another fighter and a competitor, but I can’t say enough about the group.”
Adair marveled at the way her teammates rallied around her against Charleston.
“The most unselfish play was Ty Battle had an uncontested layup, but she knew that would have put Dickey at 50 and she gave up the layup for herself to help her teammate and that’s the team,” Adair said. “Just seeing everyone get excited for her, this team rallies for one another and I’m just honored and proud to coach them.”
Dickey, whose number 20 was retired at Catonsville High in December, admitted she had never scored that many points in any game before.
“That came from her freshman year work, her sophomore year work, her junior year work and now,” Adair said. “This was a player who averaged seven points her freshman year, 12 points her sophomore year, 22 points her junior year and now is one of the nation’s top scorers, so it’s not a surprise to us, but what was most important was there were three other players on our team in double figures.
“A lot of people talk about if there is a 40 or 50-point performance that’s pretty much all you have, you stop Jasmine, you stop Delaware, we are balanced scoring, one through 14 and on any given night, that could be them and it was her night and her teammates rallied for her, they got excited for her.”
Dickey, who still could use another year of eligibility because of COVID, likes the way her team chemistry has blended into a winning formula.
“We are very deep in our team, so I think that if they are going to box-and-one me or bringing a lot of people on me other people can score and finding those ways to score is something that I hone in on and doing other things other than defense.”