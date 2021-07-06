Ardanuy, De La Bruyere are winners at 38th annual Arbutus Firecracker 10 race

Runners were treated to ideal conditions at the 38th annual Arbutus Firecracker 10K as the humidity and the temperatures were lower than normal and the enthusiasm was high for the race which began and ended at Arbutus Middle School on July 3.
Last year’s race was not held in person because of COVID-19, but race director Martin Goode was determined to hold it this year and 297 runners officially crossed the finish line.
Jeremy Ardanuy won the overall race and was the male champion and female winner Emily De La Bruyere was second overall.
Ardanuy, 27, who finished in 33:36, was second last year in a time of 33:15. The Baltimore resident won the Baltimore Marathon in 2019.
De La Bruyere’s winning time of 34:57 broke the female course record of 35:03 set by Lansdowne High graduate Karin Wagner.
De La Bruyere, of Washington D.C., was also the female winner in the female 27-30 age group.
Other female age group winners included 18-and-under: Michelle Weaver (45.12); 19-22: Anna Staats (40:45); 23-26: Courtney Wallace (41:24); 31-34: Lindsay Franz (50:38); 35-38: Suzanne Jakes (37:30); 39-42: Neta Ezer (41:09); 43-46: Sherry Stick (41:49); 47-50: Deb Hicks (48:57); 51-54: Tammy Liu (48:15); 55-58: Marsha Demaree (52:48); 59-62: Denise Fresh (52:53); 63-66: Jeanne Larrison (1:20.07); 67-70: Kathy Hennes (1:05.47); 71-up: Nancy Berger (1:16.53).
Male age group winners were 18-and-under: Jack Roseboom (37:39); 19-22: William Tripp (35:17); 23-26: Sam Phipps (35:35); 27-30: Jeremy Ardunay (33:36); 31-34: Joe Nellis (39:44); 35-38: Jonathan Gowan (36:30); 39-42: Clark Ridge (37:52); 43-46: Steve Monnier (36:30); 47-50: Jason Tripp (37:31); 51-54: Conrad Orloff (35:36); 55-58: David Phipps (40:12); 59-62: Ed Wilson (40:58); 63-66: John Chall (45:39); 67-70: Eugene Meyers (44:37); 71-up: Patrick McCarthy (52:38).
Results
1. Jeremy Ardanuy…33:36
2. Emily De La Bruyere…34:57
3. Dylan Hernandez…35:03
4. William Tripp…35:17
5. Nick Andresen…35:26
6. Sam Phipps…35:35
7. Conrad Orloff…35:36
8. Eric Shuler…35:44
9. Robyn Mildren…35:50
10. Hannah Cocchiaro…36:06
11. Steve Monnier…36:30
12. Jonathan Gowen…36:30
13. Jason Tripp…37:31
14. Jack Roseboom…37:39
15. Suzanne Jakes…37:40
16. Clark Ridge…37:52
17. Ian Turner…38:10
18. Terence Baptiste…38:22
19. Stephen Alexander…39:15
20. Joe Nellis…39:44
21. Stefano Ruzza…39:57
22. Anna Staats…40:05
23. David Phipps…40:12
24. Brian Murphy…40:23
25. David Goldberg…40:31
26. Caroline Bauer…40:35
27. Westley Forsythe…40:44
28. Evan Griffiths…40:55
29. Jon Ober…40:57
30. Ed Wilson…40:58
31. Neta Ezer…41:09
32. Paul Cunningham…41:19
33. Courtney Wallace…41:24
34. Morgon Corwine…41:29
35. Jason Miller…41:41
36. Sherry Stick…41:49
37. Darrian Cate…41:57
38. Trevor Fontes…41:59
39. Tylor Tarantino…42:00
40. Brian Battaglia…42:09
41. Chris Colclough…42:17
42. Jessica Ponds…42:37
43. Jessica Brennan…42:53
44. Matthew Ervin…43:00
45. Dennis Albright…43:24
46. Al Tufano…43:41
47. Joel Brusewitz…43:42
48. Colin Smith…43:48
49. Nicole Clark…43:55
50. Josh Formwalt…44:28
51. Mike Vail…44:37
52. Eugene Myers…44:37
53. Ray Harmer…44:47
54. Marc Hermstein…44:55
55. Gautam Mehta…45:05
56. Brion Harris…45:11
57. Luke LasCasas…45:11
58. Daniel Bunch…45:12
59. Michelle Weaver…45:12
60. Hallie Shepard…45:13
61. Daniel Brawn…45:15
62. Brent Smith…45:24
63. Dr. Kevin Brittingham…45:33
64. John Stanmore…45:35
65. John Chall…45:39
66. Frank Kelly II…45:51
67. Victoria Brun…46:05
68. Ben Fusco…46:14
69. Jeff Newstead…46:19
70. Greg Schuler…46:20
71. Edward Parker…46:24
72. Jon Schraft…46:58
73. David Schwegman…47:00
74. Glenn Smith…47:05
75. Darrell Stanaford…47:10
76. David Kelly…47:26
77. Tricia Cecil…47:32
78. Greg Orlofsky…47:34
79. Roberto Magana…47:50
80. Kyle Stanton…47:54
81. Sean Kromeke…47:58
82. Matthew Fitzsimmons…48:00
83. Fritz Orlofsky…48:01
84. Joe Ambrose…48:13
85. Tammy Liu…48:15
86. Bobby Van Allen…48:19
87. Jill May…48:25
88. Steve Knoll…48:32
89. Michael Caperoon Jr ….48:37
90. Martin Jauquet…48:40
91. Ben Safford…48:54
92. Becky Rhodes…48:55
93. Deb Hicks…48:57
94. Jeffrey Smith…49:01
95. Jacob Mishook…49:02
96. Megan Ressler…49:09
97. Joshua Greenberg…49:17
98. Douglas Beizer…49:24
99. Tim Henkel…49:31
100. Ty Stump…49:32
101. Sandi Simon…49:44
102. Nicholas Jankowski…49:48
103. Zachary Sanders…49:54
104. Steve Mitchell…49:57
105. Chris Stein…50:00
106. Christian Henderson…50:25
107. Lindsay Franz…50:38
108. Michael Runge…50:48
109. Matthew Bevan…50:48
110. Olivia Kelly…51:40
111. Lilly Stein…51:43
112. Brandon Ellis…51:57
113. Ron Eshleman…52:08
114. Robert Bush…52:17
115. Luke Broadwater…52:34
116. Patrick McCarthy…52:38
117. Marsha Demaree…52:48
118. Bryan Prince…52:51
119. Denise Frech…52:53
120. Hayat Saenz…52:57
121. Paul Russell…52:59
122. TJ McLaughlin…53:01
123. Bruce Chambliss…53:03
124. Robert Angermaier…53:08
125. Jared Silberzahn…53:09
126. Anne Johnson…53:24
127. Lowell Wilson…53:31
128. Ashley Seidl…53:36
129. Elizabeth Letourneau…53:39
130. James Lynch…53:49
131. Wendy Turner…53:54
132. Lacey Toth…54:37
133. Colleen Fridley…54:49
134. Sondra Ailinger…54:51
135. Will Castillo…54:54
136. Douglas Toth…55:01
137. Geoff Sanders…55:02
138. Mischa Bowen-Kreiner…55:04
139. Jill Calhoun…55:09
140. Robert Mamula…55:13
141. Danielle Crump…55:25
142. Anna Griffiths…55:52
143. Richard Griffiths…55:53
144. Robert Geisler…55:59
145. Maggie Stein…56:01
146. Ryan Fredriksson…56:02
147. Daniel Wysling…56:11
148. Kevin Brady…56:15
149. Caroline Colclough…56:18
150. Nick Kirley…56:24
151. Erin LaBarre…56:29
152. Stacey Shea…56:38
153. Jennifer Murphy…56:38
154. Andrew Broadwater…56:46
155. Shelly Folk…57:05
156. Timothy Lee…57:11
157. Lila Nazarian…57:14
158. Doug Nazarian…57:18
159. Emma Braun…57:40
160. Timothy Calhoun…57:42
161. Jason Carpenter…57:58
162. Erik Shumaker…57:58
163. Emily Rogers…58:08
164. Emily Fowler…58:10
165. Rebecca Prince…58:14
166. Carrie Groman…58:17
167. Jeremy Mannone…58:17
168. Steven Krause…58:29
169. Monica Davis…58:33
170. Scot Wesoloski…58:42
171. Katie Dixon…59:03
172. Kerry Thorn…59:03
173. Paul Pundt…59:11
174. Bekye Eckert…59:32
175. Tony Krueger…59:35
176. Lili Barouch…59:48
177. Robert Falk…59:52
178. Daniel Gebhart…59:54
179. Juan Fernandez…1:00.03
180. Brian Sounders…1:00.11
181. Peter Seidl…1:00.33
182. Amanda Seidl…1:00.33
183. Frank Gray…1:00.38
184. Joseph Sokoly…1:00.50
185. Erik Peterson…1:00.51
186. Aimee Goldman…1:01.04
187. Casey Taylor…1:01.20
188. Nakia Weable…1:01.28
189. Paula Kuruc…1:01.43
190. Kevin Bradshaw…1:02.11
191. Mike McCollum…1:02.16
192. Vanessa Bennett…1:02.19
193. Sean Sanders…1:02.30
194. Amanda Kelly…1:02.35
195. Christopher Lawler…1:02.35
196. Ken Tabler…1:02.46
197. Sharon Runge…1:02.52
198. Scott Roper…1:02.56
199. Andrew Schmidt…1:03.02
200. Ronnie Wong…1:03.10
201. Ray Moody…1:03.11
202. Tristan Coolahan…1:03.16
203. John Meyers…1:03.32
204. Georgina Woiak…1:04.06
205. Jennie Roe…1:04.06
206. Patricia McKeldin…1:04:50
207. JoAnna Vickers…1:04:56
208. Colleen McGuinn…1:05.11
209. Stephanie Powell…1:05.12
210. Michael Skoglin…1:05.19
211. Virginia Lowe…1:05.35
212. Olivia Roper…1:05.44
213. Kurt Roper…1:05.45
214. Kathy Hennes…1:05.47
215. Daniel Coolahan…1:05.55
216. David Goucher…1:05.58
217. Larry Puglisi…1:05.59
218. Jeanette Nazarian…1:06.08
219. Silas Dunigan…1:06.09
220. Daniel Hewins…1:06.34
221. Jack Saffran…1:06.41
222. Sherri McCusker…1:07.17
223. Jennifer Guyer…1:07.44
224. Chris Guyer…1:07.45
225. Emma Wesoloski…1:07.51
226. Gregory Seidl…1:08.01
227. Michelle Macurak…1:08.03
228. Christine Bowen-Kreiner…1:08.08
229. Gretchen Gray…1:08.17
230. Nathaniel Carlisle…1:09.00
231. Jonathan Kuruc…1:09.07
232. Kristen Mahoney…1:09.24
233. Tyler Carlisle…1:09.43
234. Jamie Lynch…1:10.14
235. Nia Crump…1:10.23
236. Christine Wobbeking…1:10.27
237. Alice Lawler…1:10.52
238. Rachel Cosden…1:10.53
239. Ryan Brenneman…1:10.58
240. Alan Lagon…1:11.18
241. Molly Shaw…1:11.22
242. Joan Smith-Laun…1:11.24
243. Nichole Campbell…1:11.31
244. Sheryl Clements…1:11.34
245. Jeremy Seidl…1:11.46
246. Andrew Clements…1:11.52
247. Sara Parton…1:12.10
248. Beth Brittingham…1:12.39
249. Darryl Stinnett…1:12.55
250. Robyn Toth…1:13.27
251. Tracey Draper…1:13.28
252. Debbie Schrott…1:13.38
253. Jonathan Scott…1:14.31
254. Bruce Randle…1:14.56
255. Brittany Roper…1:15.48
256. Matt Bucher…1:16.03
257. Ryan Seidl…1:16.15
258. Carolyn Anthon…1:16.16
259. Catherine Jones…1:16.19
260. Gemma Bridges-Lyman…1:16.25
261. J Brady Grygrowski…1:16.29
262. Michael Seidl…1:16.35
263. Nancy Berger…1:16.53
264. Marcella Kahler…1:17.11
265. Alexis Kahler…1:17.11
266. David Kahler…1:17.12
267. Erin Presslein…1:17.13
268. Mary Winkfield…1:17.20
269. Caryn Diehl…1:17.52
270. Andrea Atkinson…1:17.56
271. Elizabeth Crow…1:17.59
272. Beth Wanger…1:18.19
273. Joseph Owens…1:18.38
274. Tyler Musto…1:19.43
275. Eden Robinson…1:19.56
276. Jeanne Larrison…1:20.07
277. Robert Wobbeking…1:21.46
278. Heather Eshleman…1:22.52
279. Kathleen MacMackin…1:23.47
280. Fran Daum…1:24.22
281. Barry Goldmeier…1:25.01
282. Joe Howell…1:30.06
283. Kathleen Hanson…1:32.20
284. Diane Dunshee…1:32.40
285. Leslie Kriewald…1:32.40
286. Peyton Grogg…1:34.41
287. Sienna Musto…1:34.42
288. Danielle Kruger…1:35.51
289. Niki Kromeke…1:35.52
290. Patrick Mooney…1:39.15
291. Patrick DeBoy…1:39.17
292. John Wheatland…1:41.34
293. Melinda Krummerich…1:41.36
294. Richard Krummerich…1:49.02
295. Piper Grogg…1:50.02
296. Hannah Robinson…1:50.33
297. Rebecca Musto…1:50.34