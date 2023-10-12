Maryvale Prep volleyball sweeps Mount de Sales, 3-0, in clash of IAAM A Conference unbeatens

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Despite trailing midway through the first set and late in the third set, visiting Maryvale Prep pulled through during crunch time in a battle of conference unbeatens and swept Mount de Sales, 25-23, 25-19, 26-24.

The victory vaults the Lions to the top of the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference with 6-0 record (8-2 overall). The Sailors are 4-1 in the league (8-2 overall).

Senior Olivia Nunoz (match-high 14 kills), junior Jess Gogel (team-high 21 digs, 10 kills) and senior Brielle Urban (18 digs) led the Lions along with setters Kaitlyn Hall and Miley Snodgrass, who had 17 assists each.

The Sailors were led by Christina Fitzsimmons and Brigid Donahue (eight kills each), CJ Freeman-James (six kills) and Anna Fleckenstein (five kills).

The Sailors took a 16-12 lead in the first set after a kill by Fleckenstein, but Snodgrass stepped to the service line and reeled off five straight points. She started the run with an ace and the Lions also got kills from freshman Sophia Harari and Gogel during the run.

The set was knotted at 18 before a missed serve was followed by a kill by Gogel and a net violation, giving the Lions a lead they would not relinquish.

Gogel finished with six kills in the opening set and played solid back row defense along with libero Urban.

“[Gogel] is definitely a six-rotation spot player and she is definitely a very valuable asset to this team and we rely a lot on her,” Maryvale coach Melissa Little said. “She is actually a new addition for us. She transferred to us from Westminster High School and she’s a wonderful addition.”

Gogel appreciates all the court time.

“Honestly, I love playing both positions. I love passing, I love hitting, both are really fun, so just wherever I’m needed is where I like to play,” she said.

Munoz had six kills, including the winning point in the second set on a play started by a diving dig by Gogel on a serve.

Mt. De Sales’ Christina Fitzsimmons (8) returns a volley as Maryvale’s Jessica Gogol (3) and Samantha Elliott (25) prepare to react. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

“I think they have incredible defense,” Mount de Sales coach Karen Farr said. “They are super scrappy and they have great serve receive. I think that was what we needed to push our passes to our setter so we could run our faster offense. When all of our hitters are on we are a threat.”

In the final set, Mount de Sales senior setter Grace Small utilized all of her hitters and got three kills each from Fitzsimmons, Donahue and Freeman-James. Small, an IAAM all-star last year, was honored before the game for 1,000 assists in her career.

The Sailors led, 23-21, after a middle hit from Freeman-James. Following a Maryvale timeout, a tip for a kill by Sami Elliott was followed by serve-receive error off Hall’s floater and tip kill by Gogel, giving the Lions a 24-23 advantage.

Freeman-James and Donahue teamed up for a block to tie the set at 24 before Gogel won the side out with a two-handed push shot to the corner.

“Honestly, I saw that the ball was a little too far in, so I couldn’t hit it with my right hand,” Gogel said. “So I was like, ‘OK, I’ve got to do something with it.’ So I was like, ‘I’ll push it to the corner.’”

Munoz ended the match with her sixth kill of the set.

The clutch points at the end were not a surprise to Munoz or her coach.

“We are still a little loopy. Like we have our ups and then we let teams come back and I think we are still trying to figure out everything, but we still give it our all and our team is so balanced, everybody’s personalities and the energy that everybody gives just picks everything up,” Munoz said.

“This is a very tenacious group and they always come out fighting, so I’m not surprised because I feel like we could have done better than what we actually put forth on the court,” Little said. “They are better than that and they know that they are better than that, but they never give up. Even when they get down, they stick to their roots and they pull up from their bootstraps and they just let it all out.”

Farr just wants a rematch with the two-time IAAM champions.

“That was a heartbreaker,” she said. “Hopefully, we will meet up with them in the playoffs.”