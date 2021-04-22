(Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Baltimore County Sports Baltimore County Maryland Calvert Hall vs Mt. St. Joseph Baseball | PHOTOS Apr 22, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Calvert Hall vs Mt. St. Joseph Baseball April 22, 2021 at Mt. St. Joseph High School. Mount St. Joe hosts Calvert Hall baseball Mount St. Joseph Gaels' Zachary Wainio hustles, advancing home as Calvert Hall Cardinals catcher Lamar King holds up his hands Thu., April 22, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Mount St. Joe hosts Calvert Hall baseball Mount St. Joseph Gaels' Zachary Wainio hustles, advancing home against the Calvert Hall Cardinals Thu., April 22, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Mount St. Joe hosts Calvert Hall baseball Mount St. Joseph Gaels' Travis Leatherwood (11) slides beneath Calvert Hall Cardinals second baseman Owen Liberto (10) who completes the double play on batter Ethan Grieb Thu., April 22, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Mount St. Joe hosts Calvert Hall baseball Mount St. Joseph Gaels starting pitcher Patrick Bauer uncorks to Calvert Hall Cardinals batter Lamar King Thu., April 22, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Mount St. Joe hosts Calvert Hall baseball A grounder by Mount St. Joseph Gaels batter Travis Leatherwood is booted in the swirling dust by Calvert Hall Cardinals second baseman Mike Wineke Thu., April 22, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Mount St. Joe hosts Calvert Hall baseball Mount St. Joseph Gaels' Travis Leatherwood (11) slides beneath Calvert Hall Cardinals second baseman Owen Liberto (10) as shortstop Jannuel (CHECK SPELLING) Wispi Robles watches him complete the double play on batter Ethan Grieb Thu., April 22, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Mount St. Joe hosts Calvert Hall baseball Calvert Hall Cardinals starting pitcher Alex Kahn follows through against the Mount St. Joseph Gaels Thu., April 22, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Mount St. Joe hosts Calvert Hall baseball Mount St. Joseph Gaels shortstop Zachary Wainio keeps his eye on the ball on a grounder by Calvert Hall Cardinals batter Scott Borgmann Thu., April 22, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Mount St. Joe hosts Calvert Hall baseball Mount St. Joseph Gaels starter Patrick Bauer delivers against the Calvert Hall Cardinals Thu., April 22, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Advertisement