Towson girls soccer nips Catonsville, 2-1, on overtime goal by Koto Davis

Towson teammates mob Koto Davis, fourth from left, after she scored the game-winning goal in the Generals' 2-1 overtime win over host Catonsville. (Photo by Craig Clary)

Towson junior Koto Davis was lying on the ground holding her right ankle after a Catonsville foul was called 5 yards on the left side, just outside of the penalty box, in overtime of a tied game with Catonsville.

After turning away the trainer, she stepped up and curled in a shot inside the near post from the extremely tough angle to give the Generals a 2-1 victory 115 seconds into overtime.

“She tackled me and I was fine until I flew and then she like accidentally stepped on my ankle. I was fine,” Davis said.

Her decision to stay in the game was easy, but going for the goal was tougher.

“At first I was thinking cross, but I saw that there was this opening in the near post, which is where the goalie usually doesn’t look, so I decided to take my chance and take it,” she said. “I usually take left corners which I practice to curl in, so I know how to curve it in.”

“It was a hard angle I thought when she went to line it up, though I knew she was going to shoot it,” Towson coach Lauren Hanley said.

It wasn’t Davis’ only dramatic goal on a night when the Generals outshot the Comets, 26-3.

That came after Sydney Mah put Catonsville on top 1-0 on the only shot on goal for the Comets with 4:23 left in regulation.

Mah raced down a long ball from Katie DeWitt, beat two defenders and soared it over the head of goalie Audri Adams from 30 yards out.

“I saw that the ball was not controlled by the two defenders, so I went all out,” Mah said. “I sprinted and honestly it was a blur, but usually I am overthinking of where I’m going to shoot, but it was clear in my mind I knew it was just put it on goal.”

Towson junior Koto Davis watches her game-winning shot in overtime sail over the head of two Catonsville defenders in the Generals' 2-1 victory. (Photo by Craig Clary)

“It was really exciting,” Catonsville coach Jon Salvino said. “We talked before the game if we were going to hit a ball long we wanted to attack the bounce, and Syd was about 10 yards behind the defender, and she just took off right as the ball bounced and she made up ground quick and she didn’t lose her composure once she won the ball went forward and hit a beautiful shot and put us in front.”

The celebration didn’t last long for Salvino, who coached soccer as a varsity assistant at Towson the past two seasons and as the JV coach the previous four. He still teaches at Towson.

Just 31 seconds after Mah’s tally, Davis controlled a high-bouncing ball and drilled it to the left of sophomore keeper Sarah Graham.

“We were all pushing so hard and I just saw a little bit opening,” Davis said. “And I saw that it was going to my teammate, but I wasn’t sure if her or the other team was going to get it, so I just decided to like be a little selfish and get the ball myself. And I saw a slight opening because the keeper was actually going to the right so I went to the left.”

It ended a night of frustration for the Towson attack that couldn’t get it past Graham, who made 11 saves.

“Their keeper was amazing and she definitely kept them in that game. She had a couple really beautiful diving saves in both halves,” Hanley said. “It was beyond frustrating. We dominate and out-possess them the entire game and we could just not finish the ball. Either the keeper made a great save or it was an inch or two wide or high.”

Towson (2-1) nearly broke the scoreless tie with 26 minutes left in the second half when LilyWynn Holman drilled a shot that Graham deflected off the top of the crossbar and Elizabeth Owens cleared off the goal line.

A minute later, Davis drilled a shot from 20 yards out that Graham redirected over the crossbar.

Catonsville's Ellie Altmann controls the ball in front of Ula Minton in the Comets' 2-1 overtime loss to Towson. (Photo by Craig Clary)

Catonsville also got several blocked shots from Melena Wray and Kaitlyn Bachtel and stingy defense from DeWitt, Anna Woody and Maggie Kubofcik.

“[Catonsville] worked so hard and that first goal they scored was definitely like a wake-up call that we really needed,” Davis said. “Pushing and working hard wasn’t enough, we needed to finish, because a lot of times we would work so hard up to the goal and we would get tired or get lazy, but then we woke up and ever since they scored we were like, going at the goal.”

Davis woke up both teams with her dynamic play.

“It’s really kudos to players like Koto and Towson because you know when you go up against them you’ve got to pay attention. And one of the things we worked on the last two days was help defense, but she forced us to work on it even more because we knew that she was going to be a threat,” Salvino said. “She is the best player in the county. It’s hands down, and if we are going to get beat, it took two great plays by her to beat us. I’m very happy with how our team played today.”

“She is incredible,” Hanley said. “We really have a strong midfield and she is definitely a huge part of that and just her ability in long-range shooting, finishing technique, just her drive is really impressive.”