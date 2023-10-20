Dulaney volleyball rides strong hitting game from Falynn Jordan to 3-1 victory over Catonsville

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Dulaney’s Ellie Leone, left, and Camryn Reed celebrate after beating Catonsville 3 sets to 1 during volleyball at Catonsville High School on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Dulaney senior Falynn Jordan had 17 kills and sophomore setter Lucy Petrella had 40 assists to lead the Lions to a 25-20, 25-9, 21-25, 25-11 victory over Catonsville on the Comets’ senior night.

The Lions (7-5) won their seventh match out of the past eight after losing their first four.

“At the beginning, we didn’t work very well because no one really knew each other. But since we’ve had so many practices, I feel like we’ve just gotten to know each other a lot more,” Jordan said. “We’ve learned about each other and we’ve grown a lot of connections and it’s really helped us.”

The Lions built a 17-10 lead with freshman Kiri Faimanifo getting a pair of early kills, but the Comets rallied with a kill and ace by Brynn Davis and kill from Molly Snyder, leading to an ace by Zhane-Marie Lazama that made it 19-18.

Jordan’s kill put the Lions up two and the Comets never got closer the rest of the set that ended with a tip by Brook Adams.

Jordan had six kills and two aces in the second set when the Lions rolled to victory.

“It takes us all a second to get in the flow with each other and then once we have it, we work really well with each other and we can get the pass, set and the hit all down to the core,” Jordan said.

The Comets’ offense came alive in the third set, sparked by solid defense from Kira King and Eva Klosteridis and outstanding work by setter Lazama.

“Their setter is so good,” Dulaney coach Cary Lyon said. “She can set any ball from anywhere high enough for their hitters to hit.”

She spread the wealth in the set and Davis had four kills, Snyder had three and Lazama had two of her own.

Dulaney's Falynn Jordan sends a shot past Catonsville's Zhane-Marie Lazama during the Lions' 25-20, 25-9, 21-25, 25-11 victory. Jordan had 17 kills. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Davis led Catonsville with nine kills. Abby Tartal and Snyder each had six. Lazama finished with three kills and four aces.

A diving dig by Snyder led to a kill from Davis that gave the Comets a 21-20 lead and a Dulaney error was followed by a kill by Tartal that pushed the lead to three. Dulaney got one point back, but a hit by Tartal forced a hitting error and King closed the set with an ace.

“Dulaney has always been our biggest competitor and to at least get one set off of them I think is really good and I think we had a good game despite the loss,” Lazama said. “We played Dulaney the first time and it’s a big change to the second.”

“[Lazama] took it over. She moved the ball around into different places, she utilized everyone on the court and that was definitely a game changer within that match,” Catonsville coach Amanda Kaufman said. “We passed well that game and we improved on our serve receive and that definitely helped us out, but that one outside hitter for Dulaney [Jordan] is a very talented player and she is able to see the court and put the balls in all the different places.”

Catonsville freshman Molly Snyder digs a Dulaney serve during the Comets loss on senior night. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Jordan did just that in the fourth set when she had five kills while the Lions built a 15-7 lead. Dulaney also got an early spark from sophomore Savanah Davis who served six straight points with three aces.

Jordan added one more kill before she was replaced by Camryn Reed, who had a late kill before Ellie Leone’s ace ended the match.

The win puts the Lions in the hunt to reach the Baltimore County championship games with matches ahead against Carver A&T (Oct. 24) and Towson (Oct. 26).

That possibility seemed remote when they lost their first four.

“This team is so fun,” Lyon said. “They are so young and coming into the year I didn’t think I would have a winning record.”

Catonsville dropped to 3-10 overall, but recent wins over Towson and Eastern Tech has given the Comets optimism.

“When we play well we can hang around and we can keep it close and sometimes we can go on some runs and sometimes we go on some runs where we struggle with serve receive, but we were able to dig ourselves out today which I was proud of them,” Kaufman said.

The seniors, which included players Lazama, Davis, Tartal, Kristen Stout, Jaynie Simpkins and Sam Jankowski and team manager Grace Jarboe, celebrated after the match with a post-game spread and Lazama talked about how special the team was after she arrived at the school last year from another country.

“I moved here from Trinidad and Tobago and I came in and everyone just welcomed me. It was really nice,” she said. “I know my team is going to go to the playoffs and we are going to be spectacular.”

Kaufman marveled at the way she has meshed in just two seasons.

“She came in last year as a junior and she was a leader last year, but she has really stepped up this year and taken a lot of leadership roles within the team,” she said.

As for the rest of the seniors.

“Every single one of those girls is a hard worker, they are the nicest girls and they will do anything for. the good of the team,” she said. ”They will play any position, they will sit the bench if they have to, but they are definitely willing to give it all and do what is best for the team.”