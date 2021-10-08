Meghan Hoskins scores only goal as Dulaney field hockey beats Catonsville on Senior Night

Dulaney had 17 penalty corners against Catonsville on Thursday and converted just one to hand the host Comets a 1-0 loss on Senior Night.
Meghan Hoskins scored the Lions’ (7-3) only goal with seven minutes left in the first half on a tip-in.
Emily Snyder sent it to Ellie Puente, who dropped it off for Snyder and her strike was redirected by Hoskins.
“We send it in to the person on top and they can either dish it off or take the shot,” said Snyder, a four-year varsity player and senior tri-captain along with Puente and Sophia Lopez.
Dulaney coach Meredith Lott said her team struggled with finishing and putting shots on the cage.
“They had so many defensive players in there,” she said. “We were having trouble getting that initial shot off. We hadn’t seen that earlier in the season and that’s definitely something we are going to take away from this game and implement into practice.”
When the Lions did penetrate the Comets’ defensive wall, junior goalie Allison Kitchel was there to make the stop. In only her second varsity game, she finished with six saves.
“She kept us in the game and she is really positive with the defense and they really like being back there with her in the goal,” Catonsville coach Barb Bates said. “She played great.”
Catonsville was a threat every time it had a free hit in its own zone because Higgins has a powerful driving stroke that hugs the turf and had ankles flying in air.
Catonsville never got a good look at the goal, but it kept the Lions off the board in the second half despite facing 11 penalty corners.
“I think we really have to focus on finishing and just communicating more and make sure we are crashing on pads and posts,” Snyder said.
Kitchel’s best save of the night came on a shot by Winner that deflected high and was headed for the back of the cage before the goalie elevated her stick and swatted it out of the air with 8:20 left in the fourth quarter.
“We were ecstatic when she got that one with her stick up in the air,” senior defenders Gillian Higgins said.
The senior captain, along with seniors Sam Lattea, Lagervall and Kat Wanko, was also excited about the way her defense is playing against quality foes.
“Just playing better teams makes you step up your game and play as hard as you can and those are really the most fun games to play,” she said.
Dulaney will get a chance to honor its own seniors when it host the Comets in its final regular-season game on Oct. 21.
“I do have an awesome group of seniors that are dedicated to the program, extremely talented, willing to help others, and as a coach in my second year I couldn’t ask for anything more,” Lott said.