Catonsville boys soccer builds big lead but has to hold on for 4-2 victory over Dulaney

Catonsville boys soccer coach Brendan Kennedy knew his team had the ability to score, but in their its first four games the Comets tallied just five goals.

That all changed Wednesday night when the Comets were on target in a 4-2 victory over visiting Dulaney. Catonsville improves to 4-1, two days after suffering a 4-1 loss to Towson.

“In the three games we had last week we weren’t quite getting as many chances. We were controlling possession and we were playing well, but in the run of play we weren’t really getting what we wanted out of it,” Kennedy said. “And I know we only got one on Towson, but I thought we still played that game really good offensively, positionally and it paid off today with the finish.”

The Comets struck twice in the first half, getting a goal from Austin Haywood from 25 yards out after an assist from Adam Stephen and another from Tony Argueta off a Tommy Bolster assist.

Bolster, whose dangerous long throw-ins were a threat all game, sent the pass by foot to the far corner from the left sideline.

“I was kind of just putting it in the box, I didn’t even see him,” Bolster said.

Argueta, a sophomore, thrives on putting the ball in the back of the net.

“I was just looking for the run, always got to be ready,” Argueta said. “I’m always like in the back waiting for it, so if I see it coming I’m just going to hit it one time.”

Dulaney’s best scoring chance early in the first half came when Ryan Grogan got past diving keeper Ryan Graham on a breakaway, but the ball drifted too far ahead and Patrick Czlonka cleared it.

Graham had four of his six saves in the first half, but one shot from Tylan Kilic was saved by the near post with just over eight minutes remaining.

Just over six minutes into the second half, Catonsville’s lead expanded when Musa Kholti Yamani drew a foul in the penalty box and Argueta drilled the PK to the upper right corner.

“I took it because last time we played Marriotts Ridge I missed mine, so I’ve got to get my revenge,” Argueta said.

The penalty kick woke up the Lions (2-2-1), particularly senior forward Kilic.

Kilic trapped a ball close to midfield, turned and beat two defenders on a breakaway for a goal that cut the deficit to 3-1 with just over 20 minutes left to play.

Just over a minute later, Kilic struck again when he converted a Rodrigo Arango assist to cut the lead to one. Kilic had four goals in Monday’s 9-1 victory over Lansdowne and seven for the season.

“He’s got that track record and we need to find ways to get him in positions to do what he does and that’s put the ball in the back of the net,” Dulaney coach Dan LaHatte said.

The Lions continued to put pressure on the Comets in the final 20 minutes and got shots from Caleb Beaton, Jack Santoro and Magnus Vaitekunas and strong midfield play from Caleb Margolis, but they couldn’t net the equalizer.

“I think we just got a little tired and we gave them too much space on defense and they were taking advantage of the holes,” said Bolster, who was supported by defenders Haywood, Roman Wray and Czlonka.

With 30 seconds left, Kilic nearly tied the game, but his shot from 20 yards out was saved by Graham, and 10 seconds later, Nate Holub-Smith assisted Kap Thang Thuang for the final goal.

LaHatte had a message for his team after watching them turn up the intensity in the last 30 minutes.

“I said to them, ‘How do we kind of bottle that last 30 minutes?’” he said. “It was great to see they were trying to act on our instructions. They were trying to play fast, play urgently and willing to expend themselves.”

The coach is still seeking the right mix on defense after losing his entire back line to graduation.

“Same as we are trying to find combinations up top, we are trying to find the stability in the back of who can work best in what situations as well and we see it very well at points,” LaHatte said. “But unfortunately, we got harshly punished for a couple of moments and credit to Catonsville, taking that chance when it appeared. The guys did what they needed to do, including the last one. It’s simple sports, you’ve got to minimize the damage and maximize the opportunities. Today, Catonsville did that better than we did, but we certainly showed some bright shines.”

Kennedy made sure to remind his squad to play the full 80 minutes.

“That’s a great first half, really proud of that, to come out and put two on the board and generate chances, control the game well and we didn’t give them too much to work with,” Kennedy said. “The second half we started the same way, but you see how fast the momentum can shift. You have one little slip-up, a little lack of focus and all of a sudden the game’s completely different. But I thought we responded well, kept our composure, kept it together and we were able to finish it out and tack on another at the end.”