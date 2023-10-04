Carver A&T volleyball rides string of early aces to victory at Catonsville, 3-1

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Carver's Toriana Curry, center, blocks a shot by Catonsville's Kristen Stout(11) during volleyball at Catonsville High School on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Carver junior setter Kseniya Halavina had 10 aces and nine kills, Alex Dzhygit had nine kills and five aces and Lyndsey Spencer had seven kills and two aces to lead the visiting Wildcats to a 25-15, 25-9, 21-25, 25-20 triumph over Catonsville.

The win ended a five-match losing streak for the Wildcats (2-5), while the Comets dropped to 1-7.

Advertisement

Catonsville was led by Brynn Davis (five kills), Molly Snyder (four kills), Jaynie Simpkins, Zhane-Marie Lazama and Abby Tartal (three kills each).

Catonsville led 12-5 in the opening set before Lyndsey Spencer’s kill earned a side out, and her two aces helped cut the margin to 13-10.

Advertisement

Laurynn Spencer’s two aces and a pair of kills by Dzhygit and one from Halavina helped the Wildcats pull even at 14. That’s when Halavina fired five aces and the Wildcats reeled off 11 of 12 points for the victory.

Halavina motivated herself before the service run.

“I think it’s just like me, I like stepped in and won the game and like took it away,” she said.

“She is a really tough server,” Carver coach David Berkley said.

Her serve includes a skip step and jump finish and the ball frequently floats hard and deep and then drops.

.“I’ve been doing it my whole volleyball career I learned it like couple years ago and I’ve just been improving,” Halavina said

Carver A&T's Kseniya Halavina sends a shot between Catonsville's Molly Snyder, left, and Kristen Stout (11) during Tuesday's match. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

The Wildcats finished with 13 aces in the first set and added nine in the second when they cruised.

“We just broke down in serve-receive and we couldn’t dig our way back out after that,” Catonsville coach Amanda Kaufman said. “The second set we really came out flat and we had nothing to build upon until the last three or four points.”

Advertisement

The Comets bounced back in the third set behind strong passing from Sam Jankowski and Kira King and two kills each from Davis, Snyder and Lazama. Leading 22-21, Tartal made a one-handed diving save of a ball that led to a Carver hitting error. An ace by Simpkins and winner from Lazama ended the set.

“They stepped up,” Kaufman said. “We started passing well in terms of serve-receive and even free balls, so we were able to have a chance to run our offense across the net and we were able to see a little more success in terms of winning points and things like that.”

Snyder, who was just promoted from JV, made a solid impression.

“She was able to keep the ball in play and made some great plays defensively and she was consistent, reliable,” Kaufman said.

Catonsville led 9-7 in the final set when Carver rallied with three straight points on a kill by Dzhygit, ace from Laurynn Spencer and kill from Olumunifemi Olumuyima.

Carver A&T's Lyndsey Spencer goes for a kill during Tuesday's match at Catonsville. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

After a kill by Davis evened it at 10, a missed serve by Catonsville gave the Wildcats a one-point lead. An ace from Simpkins and kill by Tartal cut the Carver lead to 20-19, but a run of Comet errors was followed by a game-ending kill by Olumuyima.

Advertisement

“You can’t win games when we are making unforced errors, but we’ve reached our halfway point of the season and we are hoping to continue to grow the second half,” Kaufman said. “We play all the same teams the second time.”

Halavina wasn’t phased by the letdown in the third set.

“I think we just put everything aside and started brand new because we knew that we could beat them and we just hit everything again,” she said.

Berkley awarded her the team’s queen of the court crown after the game.

“It either goes to the best player on the team or if you make a key play to help us win, but she played really well all four sets,” Berkley said. “This is the best she’s played, but I definitely know this is what she is capable of doing.”