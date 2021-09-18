xml:space="preserve">
Towson vs Catonsville Football | PHOTOS

Luke Ducharme, Towson, and Frank Manalansan, Catonsville, go after a loose ball after Ducharme stripped it from Manalansan during a high school football game at Towson. Ducharme won possession. September 18, 2021.
(Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)

Sep 18, 2021
Towson vs Catonsville football at Towson High School, Saturday September 18, 2021
Kelly Bryant, Towson High School football head coach, reacts on the sideline. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Kelly Bryant, Towson High School football head coach, during halftime. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Anthony Fliggins, Catonsville, continues his run through the Towson defense during a high school football game at Towson. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
From left, Karon Pearson, Catonsville, is applauded by teammate Frank Manalansan after scoring against Towson in a high school football game. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Frank Manalansan the handoff from Catonsville QB Sean Ryan during a high school football game against Towson. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
From left, Reggie Byrd, Catonsville, watches Khryi Dorsey, Towson, intercept the ball in the first quarter of their high school football game at Towson. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
#6 Reese Stevenson, Towson, is the last defender to get close to Karon Pearson, Catonsville, during his touchdown run at Towson. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Kelly Bryant, Towson High School football head coach. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Luke Ducharme, Towson, and Frank Manalansan, Catonsville, go after a loose ball after Ducharme stripped it from Manalansan during a high school football game at Towson. Ducharme won possession. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Anthony Fliggins, Catonsville, continues his run through the Towson defense during a high school football game at Towson. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Jaren Maybin, Catonsville High School football head coach. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Javon Brown, Catonsville, outpaces Khyri Dorsey, Towson, as he gains yards during a punt return during a high school football game at Towson. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Anthony Fliggins, Catonsville, carries the ball past a diving Tion Wilkins, Towson, during a high school football game at Towson. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Javon Brown, Catonsville, is pushed out of bounds by Morayo Akinmutimi, Towson, after a picking up yards in a punt return during a high school football game at Towson. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Karon Pearson, Catonsville, carries the ball past the last two at Towson defenders before scoring a touchdown in a high school football game at Towson. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Jayvon Brown, Catonsville, checks for the Towson defense, but is all alone after catching a pass. He runs for the first touchdown of the game. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Left, Jason Gister and Reese Stevenson, Towson, bring down Jayson Mitchell, Catonsville, during the second quarter of a high school football game at Towson. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Luke Ducharme, Towson, strips the ball from Frank Manalansan, Catonsville, during a high school football game at Towson. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Jaren Maybin, Catonsville High School football head coach. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
From left, Sean Ryan, Catonsville, gets a pass off under pressure from Jackson Gister, Towson, during a high school football game at Towson. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
