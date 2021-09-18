(Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore County Sports Baltimore County Maryland Towson vs Catonsville Football | PHOTOS Sep 18, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Towson vs Catonsville football at Towson High School, Saturday September 18, 2021 Catonsville vs Towson Football Kelly Bryant, Towson High School football head coach, reacts on the sideline. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Catonsville vs Towson Football Kelly Bryant, Towson High School football head coach, during halftime. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Catonsville vs Towson Football Anthony Fliggins, Catonsville, continues his run through the Towson defense during a high school football game at Towson. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Catonsville vs Towson Football From left, Karon Pearson, Catonsville, is applauded by teammate Frank Manalansan after scoring against Towson in a high school football game. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Catonsville vs Towson Football Frank Manalansan the handoff from Catonsville QB Sean Ryan during a high school football game against Towson. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Catonsville vs Towson Football From left, Reggie Byrd, Catonsville, watches Khryi Dorsey, Towson, intercept the ball in the first quarter of their high school football game at Towson. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Catonsville vs Towson Football #6 Reese Stevenson, Towson, is the last defender to get close to Karon Pearson, Catonsville, during his touchdown run at Towson. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Catonsville vs Towson Football Kelly Bryant, Towson High School football head coach. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Catonsville vs Towson Football Luke Ducharme, Towson, and Frank Manalansan, Catonsville, go after a loose ball after Ducharme stripped it from Manalansan during a high school football game at Towson. Ducharme won possession. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Catonsville vs Towson Football Anthony Fliggins, Catonsville, continues his run through the Towson defense during a high school football game at Towson. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Catonsville vs Towson Football Jaren Maybin, Catonsville High School football head coach. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Catonsville vs Towson Football Javon Brown, Catonsville, outpaces Khyri Dorsey, Towson, as he gains yards during a punt return during a high school football game at Towson. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Catonsville vs Towson Football Anthony Fliggins, Catonsville, carries the ball past a diving Tion Wilkins, Towson, during a high school football game at Towson. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Catonsville vs Towson Football Javon Brown, Catonsville, is pushed out of bounds by Morayo Akinmutimi, Towson, after a picking up yards in a punt return during a high school football game at Towson. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Catonsville vs Towson Football Karon Pearson, Catonsville, carries the ball past the last two at Towson defenders before scoring a touchdown in a high school football game at Towson. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Catonsville vs Towson Football Jayvon Brown, Catonsville, checks for the Towson defense, but is all alone after catching a pass. He runs for the first touchdown of the game. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Catonsville vs Towson Football Left, Jason Gister and Reese Stevenson, Towson, bring down Jayson Mitchell, Catonsville, during the second quarter of a high school football game at Towson. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Catonsville vs Towson Football Luke Ducharme, Towson, strips the ball from Frank Manalansan, Catonsville, during a high school football game at Towson. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Catonsville vs Towson Football Jaren Maybin, Catonsville High School football head coach. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Catonsville vs Towson Football From left, Sean Ryan, Catonsville, gets a pass off under pressure from Jackson Gister, Towson, during a high school football game at Towson. September 18, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Advertisement