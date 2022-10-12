Towson’s Koto Davis, Catonsville’s Jordan Edwards each score twice as teams play to 2-2 tie

Senior night turned out to be a great motivator for the Catonsville girls soccer team, who played Towson to a 2-2 tie Tuesday night.

The Comets came into the game with five straight losses and lost to the Generals (6-2-2), 3-0, early in the season. Former Catonsville assistant Matt Crowder was only coaching his second game as head coach after taking over for Melissa Vega.

Jordan Edwards was the offensive hero for the Comets (1-7-3), scoring goals in both halves to match the output of Towson sophomore Koto Davis, who had a pair of goals in the first half.

Davis had drilled one in the top corner from 31 yards out to give the Generals a 1-0 lead, but Edwards quickly countered.

Davis’ second tally came on her second left-footed shot to the top corner with just over 14 minutes left in the first half.

“I can shoot harder with my right foot, but I can hit both,” Davis said. “They never know what’s coming.”

Catonsville senior Jordan Edwards was all smiles after scoring two goals on senior night in a 2-2 tie with Towson. (Photo by Craig Clary)

Opponents know what’s coming when Edwards is attacking because of her size, speed and ability to change gears in a hurry. That’s what happened before her second goal two minutes into the second half when she beat the defense to the left corner and corralled an attempted clear by keeper Mary Claire Heubeck, then went in unmarked for the score.

“She kicked it and then I got it and I dribbled around her,” Edwards said.

“Jordan is the player that you yell at the most because you know when she turns it on the other team is not going to be able to take control of her or handle her as shown during that goal in the corner,” Crowder said. “When she puts on the afterburners and starts going hard and gets her head focused on one thing, I don’t care who is in her way, she is going get through in there and score a goal or make an impact and that’s what she did.”

On the other side, Davis’ ability to distribute or score from anywhere in the midfield forced the Comets to keep her closely marked in the second half.

Towson sophomore Koto Davis (3) looks to distribute as Catonsville's Maggie Kubofcik (11) defends in the 2-2 tie. Davis scored two goals for the Generals. (Photo by Craig Clary)

“Credit to [Davis] because every time the girls came off the field, she is intentionally playing the ball to certain spaces. So if we let her shoot, she’s going to score,” Crowder said. “At halftime we started shadowing her and the shadowing didn’t stop her, but it slowed her down.”

Davis and senior Estelle Gerber have seen that many times this season.

“I feel like there was definitely some players marked up on some of us,” Davis said.

Towson had several chances in the second half that were either saved by Catonsville goalie Kylie Thaxter or sailed high or wide.

“We’ve just got to work harder at finishing balls in the final third,” Towson coach Lauren Hanley said.

Meanwhile, the Comets got outstanding defensive work to maintain the tie.

“It’s the bend not break mentality. The defenders, luckily, are a tenured bunch. They are all juniors and seniors, they’ve played together for a few years year and they understand what each of them needs from each other in order to bend not break,” Crowder said. “You do that and you add in a couple impact players at the right time and this is what you get, you get a positive result at the end of the day.”

Towson had seven shots in the two 10-minute overtimes and four were saved by Thaxter.

“We were off our game tonight,” Hanley said. “It’s little errors that we haven’t really done or produced all season and unfortunately tonight I think they underestimated them because we beat them the first time. It was a wake-up call.”

Crowder was just happy to see his team not suffer a loss on senior night.

“I’m proud of the girls, they laid it all out there on the line.” he said. “I’m exhausted, so they’ve got to be exhausted. There is no other way to slice that pie. What a great night.”