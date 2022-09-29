Catonsville volleyball rides serving runs to 3-0 sweep over Loch Raven

From left, Catonsville's Kristen Stout, Brynn Davis, Jaynie Simpkins and Zhane-Marie Lezama celebrate after the Comets won the final point in a sweep of Loch Raven. (Photo by Craig Clary)

Catonsville rode three long service runs in each set from a pair of seniors and cruised to a 25-5, 25-11, 25-17 sweep of visiting Loch Raven on Wednesday.

In the first set, Leah Vacin toed the line with the Comets (3-6) leading 11-5 and she reeled off 14 straight serves to close out the set. Vacin had six aces during the stretch.

In the second set, Lindsey Luten took over serving with the Comets trailing 5-2 and she was still there when they led 13-5. She had six aces.

In the final set, Vacin again put the Loch Raven in defensive mode when she served 11 straight points and gave the Comets a 15-8 lead after they trailed 8-4. She had four aces during the run.

“I love that we are very good serving,” Catonsville coach Amanda Kaufman said. “It was nice to see them be able to dig deep and get those serves in.”

“We do work on serves a lot in practice, but you get in the groove of it and you just keep serving and it’s very natural,” Vacin said.

Catonsville's Sam Jankowski (3) listens with her teammates to instructions from coach Amanda Kaufman during the Comets' three-set sweep of Loch Raven. (Photo by Craig Clary)

Offensively, the Comets were led by Luten and Kristen Stout with two kills each and Zhane-Marie Lezama with one in the first set.

In the second and third sets, Catonsville senior Maya Bowman led the way with five kills.

“Maya is really coming into her own at a good time in the season,” Kaufman said.

Sam Rickwalder and libero Thi Li added back row kills in the final set and Lezama, Stout and Micaela Blair added kills. Loch Raven was led by Luisa Depkin, Maya Bogier and Mogan Jones, who each had two kills in the match.

Depkin, a sophomore, was also solid defensively and had three aces.

Although the Raiders (0-7) are winless, coach Alysha Gordon was proud of the way her team improved in each set.

“We are a young team,” said Gordon, noting they have no seniors on the roster after graduating six last year. “There is a lot of room for improvement and I do love how they work well together.”

The Comets have had two three-game losing streaks, but Vacin feels the losses against quality foes have made the team stronger.

“I think we are getting better, we get down very easily, but we are getting better on that,” she said. “We do better playing against good teams, but we just don’t get the outcomes we want.”