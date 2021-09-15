Loch Raven girls soccer blanks Catonsville, 1-0

Practice made perfect for Loch Raven sophomore Alli Henning, who spent Monday afternoon working on her shots from outside the 18 on the right wing. She put her hard work to good use in Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over host Catonsville.
“I was really aiming to go top left and that’s kind of where it went,” said Henning, who drilled the only goal of the game into the net with just under eight minutes gone in the second half. “That’s my favorite shot to take.”
“It was a pretty good shot and we practiced that a lot yesterday,” Loch Raven coach Anthony Menegatti said. “She had a lot of chances at it and we definitely trust Alli on taking some big kicks. She’s got a big foot.”
Catonsville had more scoring chances in the first half, but failed to convert.
Taylor Whalen had the first shot just over six minutes into the game, but it was saved by freshman goalie Emmaline Bell.
A nice give-and-go combination between Jordan Edwards and Sydney Mah led to a shot by Edwards that was saved by Bell.
That followed a shot into the back of the net by Sophia Aquino that was nullified because of offsides.
Loch Raven’s first shot came from way out by Maddie Martin midway through the first half and it was easily handled by Comet keeper Adele Jones, who played goalie in the first half and defense in the second.
Catonsville sophomore Melena Wray showed hustle in the first half and senior Marisa Massimini came off the bench and sparked the offense, getting several balls in the box, but nobody could finish them.
“We have to really get a true desire to be a scoring team,” Catonsville first-year coach Melissa Vega Wynn said. “I think it’s going to take a couple of these strikers and midfielders getting a taste for the victory of scoring, so that they are 100 percent that’s their intent every single game is to knock it in the net.”
Loch Raven sophomore Maya Gordon created havoc with some runs in the second half that put pressure on the Comet defense and one of them drew a foul that was followed by Henning’s goal.
In the second half, Loch Raven’s defense — that included Grace Landry, Asia Stanley and Brooke Straus — was stellar, along with the midfield defense that featured Martin and Hemming.
“It was mostly on their side of the field (in the first half),” Hemming said. “We were playing a lot of defense. This is one of the best games our defense has ever played.”
Menegatti, whose 2-2 squad blanked Elkton in a tournament on Saturday, praised the total defensive effort.
“We’ve been working hard on our defense and that was a very skillful Catonsville team. I think they were patient and a good passing team there,” Menegatti said. “We stayed tough on our marks and battled hard and that’s two shutouts in a row. Hopefully, we can build upon that.”
Bell also created instant offensive chances from her goalie position with booming punts that regularly cleared midfield.
“Our goalie saved us this year,” Henning said. “She came in as a freshman knowing what she was doing and having a lot of experience on the field and she has a lot of knowledge about the field and where to be and how to come out when we need her.”
Bell had three saves in the second half when Catonsville’s best chance came with 4:30 left. Wray sent a ball deep into the box that Aquino redirected wide.
Wynn, who played soccer at Catonsville and graduated in 1998, would like to see her team get more aggressive offensively.
“In that offensive third, you have got to be selfish and we need to work on that oversharing,” said Vega, who took over the coaching reigns from Ricky Sanchez.
The Comets, who lost on penalty kicks to Oakland Mills and defeated Centennial, 2-1, in a season-opening Catonsville Tournament, next play at North County on Friday.
Loch Raven is at Maryvale Prep Friday afternoon as well.
With only five seniors, along with 10 freshmen and sophomores on the roster, Henning is looking forward to the future.
Latest Baltimore County Sports
“We are a really young team that is just going to progressively get better,” she said.