Dulaney girls lacrosse pulls away from Catonsville for second straight convincing victory

Since losing its season-opening game to Hereford, 14-5, the Dulaney girls lacrosse team has righted the ship in a big way with victories over Towson and Catonsville by a combined score of 40-14.
The visiting Lions’ 21-9 triumph on Tuesday at Catonsville High came on the heels of a 19-5 triumph at home last week against Towson.
“I think we had a lot of time to put ourselves back together and we learned a lot from the Hereford game, which allowed us to work on things and improve a lot on the offense especially,” Hereford senior Emily Mobray said.
Mobray (four goals) and Sammy White (five goals, one assist) are the only seniors on the roster.
“Our midfield is kind of our most experienced segment of the game,” Dulaney coach Kristi Korrow said. “That’s where our two seniors are and that is definitely a strength of ours, so I told them if the opportunities are there push it.”
Joining them in the midfield are sophomore Natalie Crowley (one assist), who took a majority of the draws, and sophomore Kenzie Sims (two goals), who also took some draws.
When the Lions got possession, they knew how to finish, as junior attacker Rowan Burke added five goals and Meghan Hoskins (two goals), Anna Dudas (one goal), Emmie Franz (one goal, one assist), Jenna Welsh (one) and Mia Connor (one assist) also got in the scorebook.
The Lions jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first 3:45 before the Comets cut the lead in half on goals by freshmen Lilly Antonelli (two goals) and Casey Fisher (three goals) with 19:47 left in the first half.
Dudas made it 5-2 for Dulaney with 19:09 left and the Comets appeared make it 5-3 on a goal by Marisa Massimini, but it was nullified for a crease violation and the Lions outscored the Comets 8-4 to take a 13-6 lead into halftime.
They picked up the transition game during that stretch and kept the Comets on their heels.
“Yes, it’s a hot day, but it’s hot for everybody so push it when the advantage is there and slow it down when it’s not and be smart,” Korrow said. “They executed the game plan I thought pretty well today and I’m pretty proud of them. We definitely were emphasizing 50/50 balls and we were trying to tip that to our advantage and trying to cause turnovers and I thought we did a nice job playing disciplined.”
Dulaney’s defense, anchored by goalie Ellie Puente and the midfield, controlled the game in the second half.
“Our defense is really coming together, we had a lot of caused turnovers which is extremely important and makes a really big difference in the game,” Mowbray said. “Even if we lost the draw control, If our defense is able to get it back really fast it really frustrates the other team and I feel like it really boosts the momentum of our team and it helps us a lot.”
Besides freshmen Antonelli and Fisher, juniors Adele Jones and Milena Stephen (two goals each) were the only other Comets to score.
“We didn’t seem to really attack as we have in the past and I don’t know if that is the name on the front, or you are scared, I don’t know what it is, but we didn’t seem to attack the goal like we should and we would like to,” Catonsville coach Cantey Bailey said.
Bailey’s Comets (2-1) came into the game after an 18-4 victory over Perry Hall and 18-5 win over Sparrows Point.
Senior goalie Naomi Lauderbaugh, senior midfielder Addy Parrott, junior Marisa Massimini and freshmen Fisher and Antonelli played well in those victories.
“We are very young [three seniors], and we are very inexperienced and I think from the scrimmage [against Dulaney] it has gotten better,” Bailey said. “We got a little more confidence and so hopefully we can work on confidence and Friday will be a new day.”
The Comets play at Towson on Friday.