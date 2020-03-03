Catonsville works through foul trouble and defeats Dulaney in regional playoffs

With three senior starters in foul trouble, Catonsville had to rely on its underclassmen to hold off a feisty Dulaney squad and that’s just what they did as the visiting Comets prevailed, 52-40, in the Class 4A North Region I semifinals.
The win advances Comets (14-7) to the Region I finals at Western on Wednesday night.
Dulaney finishes at 13-8 on a night where they accomplished one of its pre-game goals, but couldn’t capitalize on it.
“One of our team goals was to get them in foul trouble and force them to go to their bench and I’ll give them credit, they stepped up and did what they needed to do to get the win,” Dulaney coach Jessica Szymanski said.
The strategy worked, but the Lions finished 13 of 28 at the free-throw line, while the Comets were 15 of 20.
Catonsville made all six of its free throw attempts in the first quarter and Dulaney missed 6 of its 12 attempts.
The Comets led 14-10 at the break, thanks to a strong quarter from sophomore Ashley Dickey, who scored seven of her team-high 22 in the quarter and was key to helping to keep the lead after starters Sophi Wrisk and Kolby Weedon both got two fouls just over four minutes into the game.
“We kind of got in foul trouble in the beginning of the game, so I knew I had to step it up and pick it up and pick my team up collectively as a group,” said Dickey, who also had two blocked shots and a steal in the opening stanza.
Juniors Jen Lewis and Amber McDevitt came off the bench to give the Comets a lift in the first quarter.
Lewis had two steals and a rebound and McDevitt had two rebounds.
Dulaney trailed 21-13 in the second quarter, but pulled within one, 26-25, after a 4-point play by junior Sammy White with 2:13 left in the quarter.
White, who went over 1,000 points in the Lions’ regular-season finale, scored 17 of her game-high 23 points in the first half.
A put-back from Marisa Massimini with 1:07 left and layup by Rianna Sanders with 31 seconds left gave the Comets a 30-25 lead at halftime.
At that point, Catonsville coach Mike Mohler was concerned his team was losing its momentum.
“We were saying at halftime, ‘Guys, we are self-destructing, we are rushing and we are just throwing the ball and they are anticipating it, just settle down a little bit and take your time,’” Mohler said.
In the other locker room, Syzmanski was gaining confidence.
“To be honest with you, I expected it to be a close game,” Szymanski said. “I feel like when we went into halftime down five, I feel like we kind of had them on their heels and I think at one point they went up by 14 and then we cut it to 10 and I just thought the third and fourth quarter, we could have played better,” Szymanski said.
Catonsville’s stingy defense, that included a pair of steals by Saunders, also forced eight Dulaney turnovers in the third quarter and the Comets bumped their lead to 45-33 at the end of the quarter.
Dickey had seven points in the quarter, including five in the final minute.
She made a three-point bank shot from the top of the key with 49 seconds left and added a baseline jumper with two seconds left.
“When I’m open I like to shoot it, so I just wanted to make sure it was a good shot,” said Dickey, commenting on the banked shot from treyland.
Catonsville center Maddi McLean (10 points, 14 rebounds) fouled out in the fourth quarter, but so did White.
“She is definitely a game-changer, her fouling out didn’t help either,” Szymanski said.
When she fouled out, with 5:28 left, Dickey made two free throws and the Comets led 47-33.
But the Lions didn’t go quietly.
A free throw and three-pointer by Maggie Elso and trey from Annie Lodge cut the lead to 47-40 with 4:04 remaining.
Catonsville didn’t make its first field goal of the fourth quarter until Weedon scored a layup with 2:10 remaining, but it didn’t matter because they held Dulaney scoreless for the final 4:04.
“I just told the kids that was a gut win,” Mohler said. “That was a gut, gut it out win on a hostile court. I give Dulaney and coach [Szymanski] credit, they played great, they played us great and we just had enough to win.”
Dickey, who was 8-for-9 from the free-throw line, praised her bench’s enthusiasm for keeping her team’s spirit up.
“Once the bench lifts us up on the court, we rise up together as a team,” Dickey said.
While disappointed with her team’s missed free throws, failure to box out and decision-making down the stretch, Dulaney coach Szymanski was proud of they way they competed until the end.
“There is no doubt they played with a ton of heart and competed, but little things that we’ve been talking about in practice all season long have really come back to bite us in a game like that.”
Scoring
Catonsville 52
Ashley Dickey 22, Sophi Wrisk 10, Maddi McLean 10, Marisa Massimini 4, Rianna Saunders 2, Jen Lewis 2, Kolby Weedon 2.
Dulaney 40
Sammy White 23, Maggie Else 7, Annie Lodge 6, Greten Haley 2, Ally Carter 2.
Halftime: Catonsville 30-25.