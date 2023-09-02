Catonsville football rallies past Dulaney in fourth quarter for 23-17 win

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Dulaney Lions Roar Marching Band perform the National Anthem before the Catonsville Comets and Dulaney Lions kick off the 2023-2024 varsity football season Friday Sept. 1, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Catonsville senior Mike Owens was battered and bruised as he sat on the bench with blood on his knee, while dipping his battered thumb in an ice bucket. He needed two people, including his dad, to get his jersey pried off.

All the aches and pains were worth it, because the receiver was the catalyst for the Comets’ 23-17 comeback victory over host Dulaney.

Owens caught five passes for 149 yards and a touchdown despite joining the offense late in the first half after having a solid defensive game. One play after starting receiver Will Roberson left the game with a shoe problem, Owens caught a quick screen and turned it into a 12-yard gain.

The Comets got inside the 20 for the second time in the first half, but failed to score. Still, they only trailed 3-0 on a 31-yard second-quarter field goal by William Chantelau. That field goal was set up by two runs from reserve quarterback Andrew Conyers for 44 yards.

Owens took over the game for the Comets in the second half.

His first big play resulted in a 67-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Gunnar Gemmell with 4:55 left in the third quarter that gave the Comets a 7-3 lead after the extra point by Maxwell Muempfer.

“I caught it straight clean. I didn’t even see the ball, the sun was in my eyes,” Owens said of the perfectly-placed sideline pass.

Dulaney answered with a six-play drive that ended when Conyers caught a deep slant from D’Mitri Peele and took it to the house from 35 yards out.

“[Conyers] is an athlete and we just get the ball in his hands,” Dulaney coach Paul Thompson said.

Dulaney led 9-7 after a botched snap on the extra point, but extended it to 17-7 after taking over after Catonsville’s failed fake punt and going on a six-play 43-yard drive that ended with a 3-yard run by D’Lani Grayson on the first play of the fourth quarter. Conyers ran in the two-point conversion.

Catonsville quarterback Gunnar Gemmell throws past pressure from Dulaney's defense during Friday's game. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

After taking over early in the fourth quarter after a Dulaney fumble, Owens caught a slant for 13 yards and a first down. He followed a 9-yard run by Tyler Boyd (24 carries, 98 yards) with a 17-yard reception to the 4-yard line.

Boyd punched it in two plays later and his conversion run pulled the Comets within two with 8:35 remaining.

Catonsville got the ball back with just over six minutes remaining. On third-and-9 from the 20, Owens caught a 40-yard pass that he tipped to himself down the sideline.

“I tried to motivate my teammates and make sure we were on the same page and win the game,” Owens said.

The drive stayed alive on a fourth-and-6 conversion from Gemmell (8-for-23, 204 yards) to Colin Drohan that got the ball to the 26. Boyd gained 12 and 14 yards on the next two plays to hit the end zone, and Owens caught a two-point conversion for a 23-17 lead with 3:08 left.

Catonsville Comets running back Trae Sears (24) gets hit by Dulaney Lions linebacker D’Lani Grayson on a pass attempt. Sears gained 31 yards rushing on six carries. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Owens, whose father, Teron, played on Catonsville’s 1992 state championship basketball team, spent most of his offseason working out early on the basketball court in the morning.

“He’s put in a lot of work to be a good basketball player and it’s really showing right now,” Catonsville coach Jaren Maybin said. “He always talks about Kobe Bryant, like the Mamba mentality type of thing, and he went out there and he was gritty and he really showed the fight like Kobe Bryant did. He put the team on his back and he really helped us towards that win. I was very proud of Mike.”

Thompson echoed his thoughts.

“That is just a credit to that kid making plays,” he said. “Sometimes you’ve got to tip your hat.”

Catonsville got one final scare when Conyers returned the ensuing kickoff 43 yards to the Comets’ 45. But, three plays later, Peele was swarmed by a host of Comets and Isaiah Briscoe ripped the ball away to seal the victory.

“My teammates got there and they started it and I finished it,” Briscoe said. “I couldn’t have done it without them. I knew I had to go. Earlier in the game I was messing up and then when that happened I was like I can’t drop this, I’ve got to keep it.”

“We were just looking for a big play, we were looking for the ball back and they got just the ball back,” Maybin said. “I couldn’t really see what happened, I just know that they were jumping up excited saying that it was our ball and I was happy that we got the ball.”

