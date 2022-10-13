Ava Winner answers coach’s challenge, scores five goals in Dulaney field hockey’s 5-2 victory over Catonsville

Dulaney's Ava Winner moves the ball against Catonsville's Jade Pannuty in the first half. Dulaney High School at Catonsville High School field Hockey, Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

After a loss to rival Hereford and an overtime win over Towson last week, Dulaney coach Meredith Lott challenged her team before Wednesday’s game at Catonsville .

“Our coach told us we would have a timed mile tomorrow if we didn’t score five goals,” Dulaney senior co-captain Ava Winner said.

Winner hit the mark herself.

She scored a career-high five goals, leading the Lions (6-3) to a 5-2 win over Catonsville.

Dulaney's Ava Winner readies to take a shot in the first half of Wednesday's game against Catonsville. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

The final goal came with five seconds on the clock and bettered her four-goal performance in an earlier win over Perry Hall.

“That was kind of my incentive,” said Winner, who will play at Indiana University next year. “I’m not going to lie, but for the team, this is an important game for us to get out there and score all the goals.”

Lott didn’t deny her motivational challenge.

“I would just say that offensively, I just need them to be hungry. I need more goals,” she said. “I feel like Catonsville’s defense, they do a great job of packing the circle and double-teaming the ball and it was the perfect team to kind of like practice scoring against because their defense is so good.”

Winner scored two goals in the first quarter on penalty corners inserted by Campbell Bowman.

Dulaney's Campbell Bowman, left, and Catonsville's Josie Ames move on the ball in the first half of the Lions' 5-2 victory. Bowman had two assists. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Catonsville (3-8) also scored in the first quarter on a penalty corner inserted by Alison Capka to Jade Pannuty. That tied the score at 1 before Winner’s second goal gave the Lions a 2-1 lead with 23 seconds left in the quarter.

The Comets evened the score with nine minutes left in the third quarter after another corner inserted by Capka. Pannuty fired toward the goal and Lindsay Taylor redirected it into the cage.

That’s when Winner took back control. After an apparent goal was nullified because she shot from outside the circle, she took the ball from 25 outs on a restart and dribbled past several defenders and juked goalie Allison Kitchell on the doorstep for the go-ahead tally with 4:43 left in the third quarter.

“Her stick skills are incredible and fun to watch,” Lott said. ”She is great at self-motivation. Like if a call doesn’t go her way, you don’t see her frustrated, she’s channeling it in a positive manner.”

Catonsville coach Emma Walsh, whose squad also lost 5-2 at Dulaney earlier in the season, knew Winner was a dangerous offensive weapon.

“Her stick skills are just amazing and she’s literally able to dribble through the entire team and she got through every single player including the goalie,” Walsh said.

Catonsville’s defense, anchored by Mary Angell, Maddie Taylor and Josie Ames,clamped down on the Dulaney attack after the go-ahead goal.

“That defensive unit held it down and if the ball got back there, I wasn’t nervous because I trust them,” Walsh said.

Dulaney's Eve Fowler, left, and Catonsville's Alison Capka fight for the ball in the second half. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

The Comets had four penalty corner chances in a row late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, but all were thwarted by Dulaney senior co-captain Olivia Anderson.

“[The defense is] a huge help to us.” Winner said. “They are fearless down there and they step up when they need to and I’m just really proud, this was definitely a team effort from the goalies to our highest forward.”

Winner’s fourth goal came with six minutes left in the game and the final one gave them a break from running the mile the next day.

Despite the loss, Walsh praised her squad, which was coming off a 3-1 senior-night victory Monday over Franklin.

“This was like one of the best games I’ve seen them play. Everyone played so well throughout the field,” Walsh said.