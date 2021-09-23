(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Baltimore County Sports Baltimore County Maryland Dulaney vs Catonsville boys soccer | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Sep 22, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Catonsville and Dulaney during a boys soccer game at Catonsville High School on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (Brian Krista) Dulaney vs Catonsville boys soccer Catonsville's Bryan Barrientos (11) celebrates the Comets first score with teammates against Dulaney during a boys soccer game at Catonsville High School on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Dulaney vs Catonsville boys soccer Catonsville's Johnny Bolster, left, and Dulaney's Caden Dubois struggle to gain an edge as they race after the ball during a boys soccer game at Catonsville High School on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Dulaney vs Catonsville boys soccer Catonsville's Ashton O'Dell gets airborne as he plays the ball with his head above Dulaney's Austin Dinger during a boys soccer game at Catonsville High School on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Dulaney vs Catonsville boys soccer Dulaney's Emmett Bachran makes a sliding play to keep the ball away from Catonsville's Harris Linsenmeyer during a boys soccer game at Catonsville High School on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Dulaney vs Catonsville boys soccer Catonsville's Noah Gregory, left, battles in the corner to keep the ball in play with Dulaney's Joe Pichney during a boys soccer game at Catonsville High School on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Dulaney vs Catonsville boys soccer Dulaney's Joe Pichney gets his foot on the ball to play it away from Catonsville's Emmanuel Amoako during a boys soccer game at Catonsville High School on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Dulaney vs Catonsville boys soccer Dulaney keeper Ian Frain dives but can't make a save on Catonsville's first goal in the first half during a boys soccer game at Catonsville High School on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Dulaney vs Catonsville boys soccer Catonsville's Haines Milnor fights for a header against Dulaney's Colson Felt during a boys soccer game at Catonsville High School on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Advertisement