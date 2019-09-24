Dulaney nips host Catonsville in boys soccer as senior scores goals in each half

The last time the Catonsville and Dulaney boys played each other, they went 100 scoreless minutes before the Comets won in a penalty-kick shootout.
That came in the Class 4A North Section I semifinals last fall.
The two teams met at Catonsville High on Monday and the scores came more frequently and the Lions emerged with a 3-2 victory.
Dulaney senior Greg Borisov scored a goal in each half and senior Ashton Brown added a second-half goal as the visiting Lions (5-0-1) defeated the Comets (1-4), 3-2.
Catonsville got goals from Tacho Tha and Bryan Prince and assists from Nick Sirasky and Henry Horch.
Cesar Minaya had the only assist for Dulaney.
Dulaney coach Danny Shelton, whose squad has 15 seniors on the roster, wasn’t happy with how the first half unfolded.
“The first half, we just didn’t play the game that we practiced, we didn’t play the game that fits our identity, that fits the way that we are designed to play,” Skelton said. “The second half was a much more concerted effort to play that way and as I told them the result is not what is important to me as long as they stay true to themselves and they did that.”
Borisov gave the Lions the lead 10 minutes into the first half when he headed in a corner kick from Minaya.
Catonsville got the equalizer when Sirasky led Tha with a perfect low pass and he deposited it with his left foot into the right side of the cage to tie the game with 12:09 left in the half.
Dulaney came out attacking the Comets defensive zone early in the second half with a vengeance.
In the first 4:20 of the second half, the Lions had two shots on goal from Brown and one each from Borisov and RJ Freerick and all four were saved by Catonsville goalie Kevin Alberg.
Alberg had eight of his 11 saves in the second half.
“Kevin is great, he’s working a lot, the score sheet may not show it, but he is saving a lot, he’s keeping us in very well,” Catonsville coach Brendan Kennedy said.
Dulaney took a 2-1 lead when Borisov forced a turnover and drilled a shot inside the post. Borisov felt the renewed energy in the second half.
“In the first half, we really struggled with being composed with the ball, but in the second half we really started playing our own game and started being confident and obviously it reflected in the score line,” said Borisov, who had scored a goal in the previous four county games. “We are electric. This team’s capabilities are the best I’ve seen in the last four years, so we’re athletes.”
“That’s the best game he’s had all season,” Skelton said.
Even after the Lions took the one-goal lead, their attack was relentless against an overworked Comet defense that included Dexter Weinkam, Wyatt Gentner, Mark Brady, Ashton O’Dell and Nick Eiswert.
A collision between O’Dell and Eiswert put both players out the game and O’Dell spent the rest of the game in the hospital after damage to his teeth.
Eiswert left to have blood on his head wrapped up, but returned later in the game.
Dulaney extended its lead to 3-1 when Brown won a goal kick, dribbled to his left and fired to the opposite side.
Catonsville scored in the final minute when Horch assisted Prince.
But, it was too late and the Lions had exacted a bit of revenge from last year’s playoff loss.
“Last year’s playoff loss certainly was in the back of our minds, it was there just as an extra bit of motivation if we needed it, but a game that we felt coming in that we had to be complete control of and after really, frankly a disappointing first-half performance from us, I was very pleased with the response in the second half,” Skelton said.
Catonsville’s Kennedy is ready for a change.
“We’re not learning from our mistakes,” Kennedy said. “The other teams are capitalizing and we are not. It’s simple and it’s lackadaisical mental mistakes, it’s lack of focus and it’s not talking and when those two things don’t happen, the fundamentals collapse and other teams handle that.”
The schedule hasn’t cooperated as the Comets lost to Westminster and Leonardtown in the Comet Invitational and to Mount St. Joe, Towson and Dulaney during the regular season.
“We knew it (schedule) was going to be tough, but we have to keep fighting, keep going forward,” Kennedy said.