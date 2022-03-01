Dulaney boys basketball shuts down Catonsville’s perimeter game, coasts to 48-31 victory in regional semifinals

Visiting Dulaney held a typically hot-shooting Catonsville team without a 3-pointer all night. The Lions raced to an early lead and coasted to a 48-31 victory in the Class 4A North Region I semifinals.
The win earned the Lions (12-7) a date at Parkville for the regional championship on Wednesday.
Dulaney was led by double-figure scorers Eric Zhang (15 points), Peter Hylind (12) and Ezra Tull (11). Zhang did his damage from a variety of spots, Hyland hit four 3-pointers and Tull, who added 10 rebounds, scored from inside the paint.
Catonsville (12-9) was led by Isaiah Coles (11 points) and Relly Jones (10).
Dulaney jumped out to an 8-0 lead and extended it to 15-4 at the end of the first quarter.
“They were missing shots and we got off to an eight-point cushion and we were able to keep them at arm’s length,” Dulaney coach Matt Lochte said.
Hylind had a pair of treys in the opening frame and Patricky Wynne scored all six of his points in the first quarter.
Catonsville’s only field goal of the quarter came on a layup by Coles with 3:33 left.
The Comets struggled against Dulaney’s defense which looked like a zone, but was more of a switching man-to-man.
“They have three shooters that we marked, we play kind of like a pack line man-to-man, switching one through four and marking their shooters ... ” Lochte said.
Catonsville’s shooting woes from the perimeter started early and lasted the entire game.
“We average at least five 3s a game, so that’s the big difference,” Catonsville coach Evan Dougherty said. “We got looks, we just didn’t make them. We executed and just didn’t make our shots, they didn’t fall our way today.”
The Comets trailed 19-7 after two free throws by Jamariez Corey-Scott with 3:18 left in the second quarter, but rallied with their strongest burst of the night.
A three-quarters trap triggered the run, forcing turnovers with steals by Romahia Getachew and Kenrick Smith.
A 6-0 run started with an assist from Brian Ruppel to Smith. Getachew canned two free throws and Ruppel assisted Smith again making it 19-13 with 1:15 left in the half.
Tull hit two free throws, followed by a back-breaking 3-point bank shot by Hylind at the buzzer and the Lions led 24-13 at intermission.
“I’m in mid-air and I like there’s a bank, it wasn’t planned initially, but it went in,” Hylind said.
“He hit a huge 3, not necessarily the way we drew it up,” Lochte said.
Treys by Hylind and Zhang and six points from Tull padded the lead to 14 after three quarters and Zhang dashed any hopes for a Comet comeback with nine points in the final quarter.
“Eric is a player that when you need a play made, get the ball to him.” Lochte said. “When the ball is in his hands as a coach, you can take a deep breath and let him make a play sometimes and he did that three of four times tonight when we needed one.”
The closest the Comets came to making a 3-pointer came with 1:06 left in the game when Jones made a step-back perimeter shot but was ruled to be over the line.
The low-scoring victory didn’t bother Dulaney’s Hylind.
“This was obviously a low-scoring game, usually it’s not like this, but whatever it takes to win and today was a low-scoring game, so that’s all that matters,” he said.
Catonsville’s Dougherty was quick to deflect the praise.
“Credit them, they did a pretty good job of keeping us out of the paint, especially in that first half,” Dougherty said. “Our defense wasn’t bad, if you hold a team under 50 that’s good for us, but at the same time you’ve got to make shots to win.”
The Comets were playing without second team All-County forward Tariq Martin, who suffered knee and hamstring injuries Feb. 11 against Franklin and would have been possibly cleared to play in time for Wednesday’s game if the Comets advanced.
“Without him, when we have won we have to kind of rely on our outside shots,” said Dougherty, noting Martin averaged 12 points, eight rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.
Dulaney’s Lochte was just glad to see his team still alive into the next month.
“Any time you can advance into March, you know you are doing something right, so we feel like we are playing pretty solid ball,” Lochte said.
The coach also appreciated the way his team handled the road crowd which was larger since COVID restrictions have been eased.
“This is great, these kids deserve to play in front of fans. Catonsville did a great job creating a great environment tonight and our guys were able to play through a little adversity with the crowd,” he said.
Scoring
Dulaney 48
Eric Zhang 15, Peter Hylind 12, Ezra Tull 11, Patrick Wynne 6, Jamariez Corey-Scott 4.
Catonsville 31
Isaaiah Coles 11, Relly Jones 10, Kenrick Smith 4, Brian Ruppel 3, Romhai Getachew 2, Aaron Mekonen 1.