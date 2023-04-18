Catonsville softball drops Carver A&T, 5-1, in rematch of Baltimore County championship game

Catonsville pitcher Abby Mitchell reacts after ending the game with her 14th strikeout against Carver at Catonsville High School on Tuesday, April 17, 2023. Catonsville won 5-1. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Sam Rickwalder went 3-for-3, scored two runs and drove in two, while pitcher Abby Mitchell struck out 14 batters in Catonsville softball’s 5-1 victory over visiting Carver A&T on Monday afternoon.

It was a rematch of last year’s Baltimore County championship game, also won by Catonsville, 7-3.

Rickwalder led off the bottom of the first inning with a double over the left fielder’s head and scored on an RBI single up the middle by Jaynie Simkins. In the third inning, Rickwalder got a one-out infield hit and scored the first of two runs in the inning after a pair of Carver errors.

“We knew that if we could get on base and we could put the ball in play, we could put a little pressure on their defense and that’s exactly what the kids did,” Catonsville coach Paul Harris said.

In the bottom of the fourth, Rickwalder drilled a two-run single scoring Lilly Ureno, who singled, and Kyle Tran, who walked.

All of Rickwalder’s hits came against starting pitcher Mallory Cooper, who pitched four innings and struck out seven while allowing five hits.

“Mallory is a fantastic pitcher, I’ve just really been on a streak lately,” said Rickwalder, who attributed her success to eating Fruit Loop bars between at bats.

“She has been on fire for the last few games,” Harris said. “I don’t know what is, I don’t know what she’s eating, but she has been hitting the cover off the ball, literally, and getting on base and scoring runs. Since we moved her to the one-spot, I think it’s been a great move for us. She was our nine hitter for awhile.”

Carver’s only run came in the top of the third inning when Lauren Allender singled, stole second and scored on a singe by Emily Hamp. Allender (4-for-4) and Hamp (2-for-3) had all six hits for the Wildcats.

In four innings, including the seventh, Mitchell struck out the side.

“She was on fire. I think this is one of the best games I’ve seen her throw,” Harris said. “It was electric, she was hitting her spots. When she is throwing like that and she is hitting her spots, she’s going to be very, very tough to hit.”

Catonsville catcher Abby Grimes had the best view of the ace’s offerings.

“I just love all the movement she has and how accurate she is and even if it’s not where we wanted it, it’s still going to be a strike.” Grimes said. “Everything was working — outside, inside, high, low and the rise was the best pitch.”

Carver coach Kevin Klimko was also impressed by the Comet hurler.

“[Mitchell] is a good player all around and she hits the ball well, too,” he said.

Mitchell had the only hit against Carver reliever Lilly Dennis, who tossed two scoreless relief innings.

Carver third baseman Mallory Cooper reaches for a ground ball hit by Catonsville’s Abby Mitchell. Cooper pitched the first four innings and fanned seven Comets. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

In the top of the seventh, Cooper drew a one-out walk and Allender reached on a bloop single to left with one out before Hamp was intentionally walked to load the bases and bring the tying run to the plate.

Mitchell fanned Mia McGarvey on three pitches for the second out and got the final out on a strikeout of Robyn Palmer with a high fastball.

“We went low and inside and then set ourselves up for a high rise ball, hoping to get her to swing and end the game,” Mitchell said.

Harris praised the work of his catcher Grimes.

“Abby doesn’t let a whole lot past her and she does a great job working the zone back there. She frames stuff up and she makes pitches look really good and it helps that she brings a good bat with her,” said Harris, whose Comets improved to 7-2.

They will try to avenge one of those losses Tuesday when they travel to Eastern Tech.

Carver fell to 4-4 and Klimko has seen a disturbing trend.

“It’s been the story of our season, too many strikeouts offensively and too many errors defensively,” said Kilmko, who knew the Comets would take advantage of the miscues. “Good teams do that and they are a good team. We are one of those teams that’s a good team that beats ourselves.”