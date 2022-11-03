Bryn Mawr girls soccer jumps to early lead and holds off visiting Mount de Sales, 3-1, in IAAM B Conference semifinals

Bryn Mawr scored two goals in the first 10 minutes and never trailed in a 3-1 victory over Mount de Sales in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference soccer semifinals at Coppermine Norris Field on Wednesday.

The win advanced the second-seeded Mawrtians (11-3-1) to the IAAM B championship game at Calvert Hall on Saturday (5 p.m.) against fourth-seeded Maryvale Prep, a 2-1 winner over top-seeded Severn.

Cam Kaufman scored unassisted in the first three minutes and Lula Thapa converted a Francesca Polito pass for the second goal.

“We talked about coming out strong from the get-go, we are a team that we’ve got a lot of pace, we’ve got a lot of tempo and we want to play downhill in that first 10 of 15 minutes and kind of get us into the game,” Bryn Mawr coach Tom Durkin said. “To be able to get an early goal, it’s the same thing that happened in the quarterfinals.”

Bryn Mawr defeated Concordia Prep, 5-1, in the quarterfinals

“It allowed us to kind of settle in and play fast and play downhill,” Durkin said. “It’s everything we’ve been talking about, playoffs, to start out with two goals in the first 10 minutes you can’t have a better start than that.”

Mount de Sales Marissa Chamberlain dribbles while being defended by Bryn Mawr's Katie Kelly in the second half of Bryn Mawr's 3-1 win in the IAAM B Conference semifinals. (Photo by Craig Clary)

“We didn’t execute in the first 10 minutes and we gave up two goals,” Mount de Sales coach Dave Manser said.

The Sailors (11-4-1) didn’t get rolling offensively until the second half. They nearly scored three minutes in when Caroline Spears had a shot on goal that was repelled by defender Merrill Watson. Seven minutes later, Caroline Sloop hit the far post.

Sloop cut the lead in half with a goal just under 15 minutes into the second half. Less than three minutes later, she dribbled around goalie Kaityln Whitman and hit a soft left-footed shot headed for the goal, but defender Roxy Hopkins cleared it at the near post.

Bryn Mawr’s Reese Woodworth put the Mawrtians up 3-1 with 18 minutes left when she won a ball deep in the box and finished.

Bryn Mawr senior Merrill Watson takes a free kick in the second half of the Mawrtians' 3-1 victory over Mount de Sales. (Photo by Craig Clary)

“We were just talking at halftime about how we can’t let our work rate go down and I feel like that goal I was just trying my hardest to get it into the net,” said Woodworth who will play lacrosse at Duke University next year. “The championship will be my last soccer game like ever and I just don’t want to end on a loss like we need to win it and I was thinking about that and just playing for everyone else.”

The Sailors didn’t go quietly. Erin Antone hit the crossbar and had another shot that goalie Whitman deflected over her head with one hand and turned and grabbed it before it trickled in.

Antone had another perfect cross to Sloop inside the box that she booted high.

“We tied them 0-0 two weeks ago and we hit the post twice in the span of five minutes in that game and it was almost like the soccer Gods balancing things out a little bit,” Durkin said.

“I really just think it was our hard work,” Woodworth said. “We are going to work our hardest and that’s all we can do and we don’t want to leave this game saying that we didn’t work our hardest or we didn’t put it all out there because that’s the worst way to lose, knowing that we could have done better so we just went in with that mindset and it did well for us.”

The Sailors were trying to get to the championship game for the third straight time after losing to Severn in overtime and on penalty kicks the last two final games.

“We had opportunities and we couldn’t capitalize, but it’s been a great year,” Manser said.