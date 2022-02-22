Baltimore County girls and boys basketball squads set to hit the court for Maryland state regional playoffs

After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic canceling the basketball season last year, the Maryland state regional playoffs return with girls and boys action beginning Friday.
There will be 22 girls teams and 24 boys teams competing from Baltimore County.
The girls quarterfinals start on Friday with the semifinals March 1.
In Class 4A North Region I, a first-round matchup features fifth-seeded Dulaney at fourth-seeded Parkville with the winner playing at top-seeded Western in Baltimore city.
On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Catonsville hosts Dundalk in the quarterfinals with the winner playing the winner of third-seeded Perry Hall and sixth-seeded Mervo.
Six county teams are in the 3A North bracket split between two regions.
In Region I, top-seeded Poly, of Baltimore City, gets a first-round bye and will host the winner of fifth-seeded Woodlawn and fourth-seeded Digital Harbor on March 1.
Third-seeded Franklin hosts sixth-seeded Milford Mill in the opening round with the winner playing at second-seeded City.
In Region II, top-seeded Towson earned a first-round bye and will play the winner of fifth-seeded Bel Air and fourth-seeded Kenwood on March 1.
Sixth-seeded Patapsco plays at C. Milton Wright in the quarterfinals.
In the 2A North Region I, Hereford, who hosts Western Tech in the Baltimore County championship game Tuesday night, is the top seed and hosts host fourth-seeded Lansdowne in the regional semifinals on March 1 after both teams received opening-round byes.
Second-seeded New Town hosts third-seeded Carver A&T in the semifinals after both teams got first-round byes.
In Region II, Sparrows Point is the top seed with a first-round bye. The Pointers play the winner of fifth-seeded Chesapeake and fourth-seeded Dundalk on March 1.
Third-seeded Overlea got an opening-round bye and will play second-seeded Eastern Tech in the semifinals after the Maverick enjoy a first-round bye.
Western Tech is the top seed in the 1A South Region I bracket and they will face Loch Raven in the semifinals on March 1.
Second-seeded Pikesville hosts third-seeded Francis Scott Key in the semifinals.
Boys regional tournaments begin on Friday with semifinals scheduled for Monday.
In 4A North Region I, Parkville, who hosts Randallstown in the county championship game Tuesday night, will play the winner of fourth-seeded Dundalk and fifth-seeded Mervo in the semifinals. Third-seeded Dulaney hosts sixth-seeded Perry Hall in the first round with the winner traveling to second-seeded Catonsville in the semifinals.
In 3A North Region I, the highest county seed is third-seeded Milford Mill who hosts sixth-seeded Woodlawn in the first round. Fourth-seeded Franklin hosts No. 5 seed Poly in the quarterfinals.
In 3A North Region II, Kenwood gets a first-round bye as the top seed and hosts the winner of fifth-seeded Towson and fourth-seeded Edgewood in the semifinals. Seventh-seeded Patapsco plays at C. Milton Wright in the first round.
There are 10 teams representing Baltimore County in 2A North, split between two regions.
New Town is the top seed in Region I and plays the winner of Friday’s game between fourth-seeded Lansdowne and fifth-seeded Owings Mills at Lansdowne. Third-seeded Hereford hosts sixth-seeded Carver in the quarterfinals with the winner traveling to Randallstown for the semifinals.
Overlea is the top seed in Region II and hosts the winner of fourth-seeded Sparrows Point and fifth-seeded Chesapeake in the semifinals.
Sixth-seeded Eastern Tech opens the tournament at third-seeded Dunbar.
In the 1A South Region, fifth-seeded Pikesville plays at Chesapeake Science Point with the winner playing at top-seeded Francis Scott Key in the semifinals.
Third-seeded Western Tech plays at second-seeded Loch Raven in the semifinals after both teams received first-round byes.
Regional championship games for boys are March 2, while girls play March 3 and will be played at the higher-seeded team’s gym.
The eight region champions will be seeded 1-8 based on their regular-season winning percentage used to seed each region. Ties among teams in the state quarterfinals will be first broken by head-to-head competition to determine the higher seed. This applies if all tied teams meet the criteria. If head-to-head does not break the tie, a coin toss will be used to determine the order of seeding.
The state tournament quarterfinals are set for March 4 and 5 with the higher seed hosting before state semifinal games March 8 and 9 at neutral locations — Wise, North Point, Paint Branch, Montgomery Blair and Richard Montgomery.State championship games will be played March 10-12 at Xfinity Center in College Park.