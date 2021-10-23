Dulaney boys, Hereford girls win Baltimore County cross country titles; Dulaney’s Dailey, Catonsville’s Shepard capture individual crowns

The Dulaney boys and Hereford girls captured team titles, and Dulaney’s Ty Dailey and Catonsville’s Hallie Shepard won individual crowns at the Baltimore County cross country championships held at Dulaney High on Saturday.
Dailey won the boys’ race in 15 minutes and 55.9 seconds, while Shepard captured the girls’ title in 18:30.1.
Dailey, the Lions junior, took an early lead in the first 100 meters and extended the margin while finishing well ahead of second-place finisher Kaleb Berhanu of Pikesville (16:09.7).
“I went 15:30 a couple weeks ago and I came out today feeling pretty good and I knew I had the ability to set the school record and the course record,” Dailey said.
The meet record of 15:27 is still held by Dulaney cross country coach Eric Walz, but Dailey was proud of another milestone.
“I’ve never gone sub 16 on my home course,” he said.
His coach wasn’t surprised by his victorious effort.
“I don’t want to take too much credit for Ty. He’s got a good mindset, he’s a tough kid and he’s very hungry for the win,” Walz said. “All you’ve got to do is kind of guide him. He does a lot himself.”
The Dulaney boys’ team score of 29 narrowly defeated second-place Towson (33). Hereford (103), Catonsville (130) and Carver (154) rounded out the top five.
The top Lions runners behind Dailey included Graham Schultz (fourth, 16:38.6), Chase Nathanson (eighth, 17:07.1), Tate Kahalas (ninth, 17:12.0) and Connor McGeehan (15th, 18:02.4).
“This week we were trying to hype each other up a lot because we knew it was going to be close between us and Towson,” Dailey said. “We had to get every guy out there to grind and I think we definitely got that today.”
In the girls’ race, Shepard won the crown in her first varsity season. The junior played varsity soccer at Carver as a freshman and transferred to Catonsville and played varsity soccer as a sophomore before switching to cross country this season.
Her winning time of 18:30.1 was 20 seconds faster than her previous best.
“I’m just excited that it all happened,” Shepard said. “I never expect to win anything. I’ve been coming in second a lot. I just kind of knew the pace I wanted to be at today. I knew where I wanted to be so I just kind of passed people.”
Catonsville coach Sandra Gallagher-Mohler appreciated the way Shepard ran her own race.
“What she said was perfect, she said I went off what I know my body could do, she wasn’t worried about what they were doing today,” Gallagher-Mohler said.
The coach didn’t expect Shepard to shave that much time off her personal best.
“My guess today was 18:50,” she said. “Honestly, she is fierce.”
Hereford junior Estelle Snider was second in a time of 18:51.6, and her sister, freshman Sylvia Snider, was third (19:02.1).
“Estelle and Sylvia up front with a two-three finish, that’s massive, having not one, but two low scorers like that,” Hereford coach Adam Hittner said. “Our one-two really was the difference maker.”
Hittner wasn’t sure late in the race if his girls had done enough to win, but they finished with 42 points, while Towson was second with 50.
“Towson had a good pack, Dulaney was running incredibly well, but our girls responded to challenges in the second half of the race,” Hittner said. “It was just a mass of runners constantly changing places.”
Dulaney (53), Catonsville (99) and Carver (152) completed the girls’ top five.
Rounding out the top five for the Hereford girls were Rebekka Hillier (eighth, 19:52.6), Piper Lentz (12th, 20:15.6) and Sophie McGee (20th, 21:17.2).
Individual results
Boys (top 10)
1-Ty Dailey 15:55.9 (Dulaney)
2-Kaleb Berhanu 16:09.7 (Pikesville)
3-Carter Sparwasser 16:19.9 (Parkville)
4-Graham Schultz 16:38.6 (Dulaney)
5-Michael McShane 16:44.4 (Towson)
6-Kieran Mischke 16:51.1 (Towson)
7-Ryan Wahler 17:04.8 (Towson)
8-Chase Nathanson 17:07.1 (Dulaney)
9-Tate Kahalas 17:12.9 (Dulaney)
10-Evan Calderon 17:17.9 (Carver)
Girls (top 10)
1-Hallie Shepard 18:30.1 (Catonsville)
2-Estelle Snider 18:51.6 (Hereford)
3-Sylvia Snider 19:02.1 (Hereford)
4-Anna Albergo 19:11.5 (Dulaney)
5-Kaylee Copenspire 19:11.9 (Perry Hall)
6-Isabel Aldana 19:26.9 (Towson)
7-Jillian McNulty 19:50.7 (Towson)
8-Rebekka Hillier 19:52.6 (Hereford)
9-Anna Wendt 19:55.4 (Towson)
Latest Baltimore County Sports
10-Yael Nahum 19:55.5 (Towson)