Led by four champions, Sparrows Point wrestling defends Baltimore County tournament title

“Owen works his butt off, Owen is wrestling with confidence, Owen works year-round and has great technique and he has a great mindset, a great attitude, and put all those together and you get championships,” said Hereford coach Ron Causey, who is retiring from coaching wrestling after 26 years at various positions. “I really admire the Catonsville kid, Eveleth, I love the way he wrestles, he wrestles tough, too. Owen just happens to be a little bit better, but watch out for that kid, he’s coming on strong.”