Camden Gilmore, Hannah Cocchiaro win Arbutus Firecracker 10K race on Independence Day

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Theo Beyer, Westminster, warns up prior to the 40th Arbutus Firecracker 10K Race, and 1 Mile Fun Run, Tuesday July 4, 2023 at Arbutus Middle School. Between 425 to 450 runners ran the 10K race, according to race director Martin Goode, his last race as director. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Camden Gilmore was the overall winner and Hannah Cocchiaro was the top female runner at the 40th Arbutus Firecracker 10K held at Arbutus Middle School on July 4.

There were 469 runners who finished the race and Gilmore, a Columbia resident, negotiated the 6.2-mile course in 33 minutes, 30 seconds. The Loyola Blakefield and Georgetown University graduate was the top performer in the 20-24 age group and ran a 5:24 mile pace.

Advertisement

Zach Kaminski of Baltimore was the runner-up for the second consecutive year. His time of 34:44 came with a mile pace of 5:36. Brian Cave was third in 34:56.

Cocchiaro, of Towson, finished in 36:59, a 5:58 pace. She was the 30-34 age group winner. She most recently won in 2019 and placed third last year.

Advertisement

Meaghan Murray, of Baltimore, was second in 38:17 and Julia Roman-Duval, of Columbia, was third. Roman-Duval has won the holiday race five times.

Other female age group winners included: Rachel Roberts (19 & under), Lily Stein (20-24), Brit Lang (25-29), Murray (35-39), Roman-Duval (40-44), Sherry Stick (45-49), Deb Hicks (50-54), Ann Fraker (55-59), Denis Frech (60-64), Leigh Peck (65-69) and Kathy Hennes (70-plus).

Other male age group winners included: Josh Speich (19 & under), Brian Cave (25-29), Kaminski (30-34), Paul Hugus (35-39), Richard Reinhardt (40-44), Stephen Olenick (45-49), Jason Tripp (50-54), Kenneth Zimmerman (55-59), Dave Berardi (60-64), Matthew Bevan (65-69) and Steve Sharpe (70-plus).

The race, which started in 1982 under the late George Kendrick, was directed by Arbutus resident Martin Goode for his sixth and final year.

Camden Gilmore, a Loyola Blakefield graduate, finished first overall in 33:29 at the Arbutus Firecracker 10K race at Arbutus Middle School on Independence Day. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Male results (top 100)

1. Camden Gilmore 33:29

2. Zach Kaminski 34:44

3. Brian Cave 34:56

4. Kevin Baranski 35:20

Advertisement

5. Jakob Werdell 35:20

6. Ty Stump 35:25

7. Graham Peck 35:42

8. Paul Hugus 36:00

9. Jonathan Gowen 36:08

10. Eric Baranoski 36:19

Advertisement

11. Adam Sachs 36:51

12. Ross Kidd 37:58

13: John Locke 38:03

14. Kevin Ford 38:07

15. Jason Tripp 38:14

16. Elan Butler 38:25

Advertisement

17. Spencer Zidarich 39:00

18. Stephen Olenick 39:05

19. Shane Hart 39:07

20. Jason Miller 40:10

21. Stephen Alexander 40:19

22. Michael Palurpo 40:35

Advertisement

23. Akiwtunde Morakinyd 40:50

24. Kenneth Zimmerman 40:51

25. Kevin Camp 41:14

26. Josh Speich 41:23

27. Troy Hartle 41:44

28. Arnav Gowda 41:51

Advertisement

29. David Phipps 41:56

30. Brian Murphy 42:08

31. Richard Reinhardt 42:16

32. Joseph Weinstein 42:18

33. Lucas Ortiz 42:42

34. Tadas Rohde 42:44

Advertisement

35. Jeffrey Weaver 42:49

36. James Winter 42:49

37. Joe Ward 43:23

38. Peter Ward 43:26

39. Chip Warner 43:41

40. Dave Berardi 43:47

Advertisement

41. Shawn Bethune 43:58

42. Ed Parker 44:00

43. John Stanmore 44:03

44. Scott Gierasch 44:08

45. Paul Langer 44:35

46. Gregg Ford 44:43

Advertisement

47. Darius Oxley 44:50

48. Shangdi Mo 45:03

49. Sam Bradshaw 45:20

50. Paul Gochar 45:31

51. Sigurd Knippenberg 45:31

52. Mike Hasson 45:39

Advertisement

53. David Mann 45:58

54. Theo Beyer 46:00

55. Joe Ambrose 46:06

56. Oliver Graves-Abe 46:12

57. Sebastian Wautel 46:12

58. Daniel Brawn 46:24

Advertisement

59. Andrew Waldman 46:35

60. Chris Stein 46:52

61. Kenneth Ivantich 47:13

62. Katode Adigun 47:39

63. Gerald Sibiski 47:48

64. Griffin Eillinghaus 47:58

Advertisement

65. Noah Kim 47:58

66. Chris Rohde 48:04

67. Nicholas Velasquez 48:08

68. Jeffrey Smith 48:08

69. Brent Smith 48:31

70. Lester Ortiz 48:33

Advertisement

71. Jon Schraft 48:57

72. Wonsup Chung 48:58

73. Evan Tsai 49:08

74. Eric Goldberg 49:14

75. Gregory McDivitt 49:31

76. Jonathan Harriington 50:11

Advertisement

77. Kurt Walters 50:17

78. Michael Caperoon Jr. 50:19

79. Matthew Fitzsimmons 50:32

80. Tanner Kenick 51:27

81. Steve Sharpe 51:37

82. Robert Burns 51:42

Advertisement

83. Alan Milllindwa 52:18

84. Andrew Broadwater 52:19

85. Joshua Harrington 52:21

86. Jeff Newstead 52:23

87. Glenn Smith 52:30

88. Eric Johnston 52:35

Advertisement

89. Zachary Sanders 52:38

90. Pablo Quintero 52:39

91. Chris Waitt 52:40

92. Jude Ross 52:43

93. Ken Furman 52:45

94. Juan Quintero 52:56

Advertisement

95. David Kelly 53:00

96. Justin Cronin 53:05

97. Ron Eshelman 53:13

98. Adam Clarke 53:19

99. Douglas Beizer 53:20

100. Jason Dawson 53:28

Advertisement

Hannah Cocchiaro, of Towson, was the first female at the Arbutus Firecracker 10K Race. Cocchiaro, who also won in 2019, finished in 36:59. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Female results (top 100)

1. Hannah Cocchiaro 36:59

2. Meaghan Murray 38:19

3. Julia Roman-Duval 38:26

4. Robyn Mildren 38:42

5. Brit Lang 42:22

6. Sherry Stick 43:03

Advertisement

7. Samantha Merkel 43:31

8. Katie Leisher 43:55

9. Zoe Fortier 44:09

10. Rachel Roberts 45:26

11. Rachel Nerenberg 45:29

12. Allison Sauntry 45:33

Advertisement

13. Miranda Sachs 46:12

14. Amy Kuebler 47:05

15. Deb Hicks 47:17

16. Ann Fraker 48:12

17. Diane Wack 48:27

18. Christina Griffin 48:40

Advertisement

19. Tricia Cecil 48:49

20. Becky Rhodes 48:59

21. Kate Maerten 49:00

22. Insung Kim 50:42

23. Kendra Smith 50:45

24. Zoe Funk 50:53

Advertisement

25. Faye Weaver 51:15

26. Janna Wisniewski 51:29

27. PD Stein 51:37

28. Lilly Stein 51:46

29. Lee Trexler 52:11

30. Kelly Kitzmiller 53:06

Advertisement

31. Lindsay Franz 53:19

32. Denise Frech 54:00

33. Charlotte Kearns 54:02

34. Britton Park 54:31

35. Heather Hatfield 54:36

36. Karin Walker 54:48

Advertisement

37. Emily Dwivedi 55:13

38. Erin LaBarre 55:22

39. Michele McFarland 55:42

40. Nadrat Siddique 55:42

41. Carolyn Le 56:08

42. Holly Moore 56:18

Advertisement

43. Lena Mathews 56:35

44. Catherine Reed 56:47

45. Carmen Roberts 56:49

46. Sandi Simon 56:54

47. Chrissa Carlson 56:57

48. Catherine Field 57:13

Advertisement

49. Alissa Swann 57:24

50. Mary Ellen Larkin 57:36

51. Ashley Seidl 57:43

52. Amanda Seidl 57:45

53. Hanna Skwarek 57:53

54. Kinsley Franz 57:57

Advertisement

55. Carrie Ebersole 57:59

56. Susan Rhee 58:25

57. Malee Eagle 58:26

58. Julie Peitsch 58:30

59. Weiya Carter 58:43

60. Anne Johnson 58:49

Advertisement

61. Ashleigh Cirilla 58:53

62. Leigh Peck 58:55

63. Pat MacNabb 59:18

64. Jill Calhoun 59:20

65. Kirsten Taylor 59:25

66. Gretchen Ringer 59:39

Advertisement

67. Julia Corns 59:55

68. Laura Trauth 1:00:23

69. Georgina Woiak 1:00:32

70. Aimee Goldman 1:00:48

71. Claire Duffy 1:00:49

72. Alyssa Brouse 1:00:51

Advertisement

73. Debbie Ellinghaus 1:01:02

74. Olivia Virago 1:01:19

75. Katie Graves-Abe 1:01:22

76. Bekye Eckert 1:01:22

77. Molly Hess 1:01:23

78. Alicia Dreessen 1:01:30

Advertisement

79. Mihhae Eaton 1:01:36

80. Patricia Barillas 1:01:40

81. Courtney Fisher 1:01:41

82. Lynn Sanetrik 1:01:50

83. Katie Harrison 1:02:19

84. Amy Parker 1:02:40

Advertisement

85. Eileen Wilson 1:03:06

86. Katie Dixon 1:03:26

87. Olivia Roper 1:03:26

88. Judith Comiskey 1:03:28

89. Sharon Raszap Skorblansky 1:03:36

90. Jennifer Murphy 1:03:36

Advertisement

91. Sondra Ailinger 1:03:38

92. Caroline Colclough 1:03:59

93. Sophie Hess 1:04:07

94. Lisa Lodovici 1:04:12

95. Kim Meyers 1:04:28

96. Brandy Campbell 1:04:33

Advertisement

97. Kristen Miller 1:04:39

98. Sophia Jauquet 1:04:43

99. Jewel DeVries 1:04:52

100. Liz Fuller 1:04:55