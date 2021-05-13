Catonsville’s Sammi Sisolak pitches perfect game in 9-0 softball victory over Perry Hall

Catonsville senior pitcher Sammi Sisolak retired all 21 batters for a perfect game in the Comets’ 9-0 victory at Perry Hall on Wednesday.
Mixing drop balls, curves and changeups, Sisolak struck out nine and only went to three balls on only three batters the entire game.
“She worked very effectively with just those three pitches that I could see,” Catonsville coach Paul Harris said.
The coach also praised catcher Devyn Tracey.
“Devyn Tracey called all the pitches from behind the plate and she called an amazing game,” he said. “They just completely dominated their lineup.”
Some fielding gems preserved Sisolak’s perfection.
“Maggie Kreis made an amazing play in the fifth inning,” Harris said of the junior shortstop. “The first batter that came up hit a screaming line drive at her that I thought for sure was going to be a base hit and Maggie reached out and grabbed that thing and saved it from going into the outfield to get an out.”
There was another close call in the first inning.
“The third batter in the first inning hit a very deep shot to left field, but that was caught by Caelyn Voss in left field,” Harris said. “That was a great play on her part.”
The first batter in the bottom of the seventh tried to bunt her way on, but first baseman Alyssa Ochmann fielded the ball and flipped it to second baseman Abby Mitchell covering for the out.
“She made an amazing play throwing back to first base to get the out,” Harris said.
Offensively, cleanup hitter Ally Lemerise got the Comets on board in the first inning with a run-scoring single.
Kyleigh Grieve hit a three-run double in the fourth inning and Aysha Portin a three-run double in the fifth.
“That was a big hit that really broke the game open,” Harris said.
The Comets improved to 2-0 overall after beating Franklin two days earlier, 11-1.
Sisolak allowed two hits and walked four, while striking out 11 in that victory.
In the first game of the season, Sisolak had seven consecutive strikeouts in a game suspended by rain after three innings with the Comets leading Sparrows Point 2-0.
In that outing, Sisolak’s rise ball was her most effective pitch and she allowed only two infield singles.