Rollingwood Seals off to sizzling start to summer swim season

The Rollingwood Seals swim team is enjoying a banner summer after winning its first four meets of the season.
On June 28, they defeated Crofton Aquatics and West Howard and on July 10 they upended Maple Lawn and Waverly Woods.
Lisen Hart and Keela Aldave were triple winners against Crofton and West Howard. Lily Randell, Aiden Gainey and Samantha Russell also had three wins each against West Howard.
In the victories over Maple Lawn and Waverly Woods, Mimi Deoliveira and Matt Pittoff each had three wins. Hart and Elizabeth Perry posted three victories each against Waverly Woods.
Here are the Rollingwood results from the four meets.
Rollingwood 247, Crofton Aquatics 230
6-under-girls: Mira Hart 3rd back; Reese Hopple 1st free, back; Mae Reid 3rd free.
6-under-boys: Nolan Fenlon 1st free, back; Davis Grenzer 2nd free; Andrew McGirr 3rd back; Joseph Small 3rd free.
8-under-girls: Keelan Camden 2nd back, fly; Lisen Hart 1st back, fly, breast; Isabella Rodriguez 2nd breast; Anna Verdi 1st free, 3rd back, Sophie Yorke 2nd free.
8-under-boys: Lorenzo Aldave 2nd fly; Patrick Gordon 2nd free, back; Ryan Rodriguez 3rd free; Jaxson Stone 3rd back.
9-10 girls: Brynn Hess-Sparrow 3rd breast; Breanna Pleasant 1st fly, 3rd back; Lily Randell 2nd back, breast, 3rd free.
9-10 boys: Alfie Aldave 1st IM; Richard Condon 3rd fly; Noah Mays 1st fly, breast, 3rd back; Devin O’Donnell 2nd breast; Kellen Saxton 3rd breast; Ben Schlenker 1st free, 2nd back; Emmett Schlenker 3rd free.
11-12 girls: Keela Aldave 1st IM, free, fly; Olivia Parton 3rd free, breast; Noelle Saxton 1st back, 2nd fly, 3rd IM; Molly Snyder 1st breast.
11-12 boys: Aiden Gainey 1st back, 2nd free, fly; Mac Lehane 1st breast, 2nd IM; Braeden Spinnato 2nd back; Will Southern 3rd IM.
13-14 girls: Claire Mays 2nd IM, breast; Veronica Merriman 3rd back; Annika Nilsen 3rd breast; Samantha Randell 1st IM, back, 2nd fly; Samantha Shepherd 2nd back, 3rd free.
13-14 boys: Marty Casciani 3rd breast; Rahul Shahani 2nd back, 3rd IM; Torun Shahani 1st free, fly.
15-18 girls: Angelina Aldave 2nd IM, back, 3rd fly; Chloe Lehane 3rd IM, breast; Katherine Wanko 3rd back.
15-18 boys: Alexander Chairs 3rd back, breast; Lars Nilsen 2nd IM, fly; Gabe Rupp 3rd free; Preston Shepherd 2nd back, 3rd IM, fly; Jonah Stein 1st IM, back, 2nd breast.
Rollingwood 294, West Howard 175
6-and-under girls: Reese Hopple 1st free, back; Mae Reid 3rd free, back.
6-and-under boys: Nolan Fenlon 1st free, back; Davis Grenzer 2nd free; Andrew McGirr 3rd back; Joseph Small 3rd free.
8-and-under girls: Keelan Camden 3rd back, fly; Lisen Hart 1st back, fly, breast; Anna Verdi 3rd free.
8-and-under boys: Lorenzo Aldave 1st fly; Patrick Gordon 2nd free, 3rd back; Ryan Rodriguez 3rd free.
9-10 girls: Brynn Hess-Sparrow 2nd IM, 3rd breast; Cecilia Pinson 3rd free; Breanna Pleasant 2nd free, 3rd back, fly; Lily Randell 1st free, back, breast.
9-10 boys: Alfie Aldave 1st IM; Noah Mays 1st fly, breast, 2nd back; Devin O’Donnell 2nd breast; Kellen Saxton 3rd free, back, breast; Ben Schlenker 1st free, back; Emmett Schlenker 2nd free.
11-12 girls: Keela Aldave 1st IM, free, fly; Olivia Parton 2nd free, 3rd breast; Noelle Saxton 1st back, 2nd IM, fly; Molly Snyder 1st breast, 3rd free; Logan Williams 3rd back.
11-12 boys: Aiden Gainey 1st free, back, fly; Mac Lehane 1st IM, breast, 3rd free; Braeden Spinnato 2nd free, back; Will Southern 3rd IM.
13-14 girls: Claire Mays 1st breast, 2nd IM, free; Veronica Merriman 3rd back, breast; Annika Nilsen 2nd breast, 3rd free; Samantha Randell 1st IM, back, fly; Samantha Shepherd 1st free, 2nd back, fly.
13-14 boys: Marty Casciani 1st breast; Liam Protzman 2nd back; Rahul Shahani 1st IM, back; Torun Shahani 1st free, fly.
15-18 girls: Angelina Aldave 2nd IM, back, fly; Carolyn Bryant 3rd free; Chloe Lehane 2nd free, 3rd IM, breast; Katherine Wanko 3rd fly.
15-18 boys: Alexander Chairs 3rd breast; Lars Nilsen 2nd fly; Gabe Rupp 3rd free; Preston Shepherd 2nd back; Jonah Stein 1st back, 2nd IM, breast.
Rollingwood 249, Maple Lawn 239
6-and-under girls: Reese Hopple 1st free, back; Mira Hart 3rd back.
6-and-under boys: Davis Grenzer 2nd free.
8-and-under girls: Keelan Camden 3rd breast; Lisen Hart 1st back, fly, 2nd breast; Reese Hopple 3rd free; Leah Temple 3rd back; Sophie York 2nd free.
8-and-under boys: Lorenzo Aldave 2nd fly; Caleb Jacobson 2nd back; Jaxson Stone 2nd breast, 3rd back.
9-10 girls: Mimi Deoliveira 1st IM, free, fly; Breanna Pleasant 3rd back.
9-10 boys: Alfie Aldave 2nd IM, free, fly; Liam Brennan 3rd fly; Noah Mays 1st fly, 2nd breast, 3rd IM; Devin O’Donnell 3rd breast; Kellen Saxton 2nd back; Ben Schlenker 1st back; Emmett Schlenker 1st free.
11-12 girls: Keela Aldave 1st IM, back; Lily Brennan 2nd breast, 3rd free; Maeve Brennan 2nd free; Olivia Parton 2nd back, 3rd fly; Noelle Saxton 1st fly, breast; Molly Snyder 2nd IM, fly, 3rd back; Peyton Snyder 1st free.
11-12 boys: Santiago Bianco 2nd fly; Aiden Gainey 2nd free, back; Mac Lehane 2nd IM, breast; Braeden Spinnato 3rd free, back.
13-14 girls: Sierra Green 3rd fly; Claire Mays 1st breast, 2nd IM, fly; Veronica Merriman 2nd free; Annika Nilsen 1st back, 3rd breast; Maura West 2nd breast, 3rd back.
13-14 boys: Ian Breznak 2nd free; Liam Protzman 3rd free, fly; Rahul Shahani 2nd IM; Torun Shahani 1st fly, 2nd breast.
15-18 girls: Angelina Aldave 2nd IM, fly, 3rd back; Chloe Lehane 3rd IM; Ashley Metzbower 3rd breast; Meredith Morse 1st breast; Elizabeth Perry 1st free, back, fly; Katherine Wanko 3rd fly.
15-18 boys: Lars Nilsen 3rd IM; Matthew Perry 3rd back, fly; Nate Pittroff 1st free, fly, breast; Jonah Stein 2nd IM, free, back.
Rollingwood 296, Waverly Woods 187
6-and-under girls: Mira Hart 2nd back, 3rd free; Reese Hopple 1st free, back; Mae Reid 3rd back.
6-and-under boys: Thatcher Fawcett 2nd back; Davis Grenzer 1st free; Drew Mayforth 2nd free; Joseph Small 1st back, 3rd free.
8-and-under girls: Keelan Camden 2nd breast, 3rd back; Lisen Hart 1st back, fly, breast; Reese Hopple 2nd free; Isabella Rodriguez 3rd breast; Leah Temple 2nd back; Anna Verdi 3rd free; Sophie York 1st free.
8-and-under boys: Jaxson Stone 1st breast.
9-10 girls: Mimi Deoliveira 1st IM, free, fly.
9-10 boys: Alfie Aldave 1st IM, 2nd free, fly; Liam Brennan 3rd fly; Noah Mays 1st fly, breast, 2nd IM; Devin O’Donnell 3rd breast; Kellen Saxton 2nd back; Ben Schlenker 1st back; Emmett Schlenker 1st free.
11-12 girls: Keela Aldave 1st back, 2nd IM; Lily Brennan 3rd breast; Maeve Brennan 3rd free; Olivia Parton 2nd back; Noelle Saxton 1st fly, 2nd breast; Molly Snyder 2nd IM, fly, 3rd back; Peyton Snyder 2nd free.
11-12 boys: Santiago Bianco 2nd fly; Aiden Gainey 2nd free, back; Mac Lehane 2nd IM, breast; Braeden Spinnato 3rd back.
13-14 girls: Georgina Casciani 3rd free; Sierra Green 3rd fly; Claire Mays 1st breast, 2nd IM, fly; Veronica Merriman 2nd free; Annika Nilsen 1st back, 3rd breast; Maura West 1st breast, 2nd back, breast.
13-14 boys: Ian Breznak 2nd free; Liam Protzman 3rd free; Rahul Shahani 1st back, 2nd IM; Torun Shahani 1st breast.
15-18 girls: Angelina Aldave 1st IM, 2nd back, fly; Chloe Lehane 2nd IM, 3rd free; Ashley Metzbower 3rd breast; Meredith Morse 1st breast, 2nd free; Elizabeth Perry 1st free, back, fly; Katherine Wanko 3rd fly.
Latest Baltimore County Sports
15-18 boys: Alexander Chairs 3rd back; Lars Nilsen 2nd IM; Matthew Perry 2nd back, 3rd fly; Nate Pittroff 1st free, fly, breast; Jonah Stein 1st IM, back, 2nd free.