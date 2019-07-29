Rollingwood Seals end post season with top 10 finish at Straehle Invitational

At the Straehle Invitational swim meet, held on July 24, Rollingwood finished 10th overall with 128 points, resulting in combined events from male and female swimmers and the relays.
The meet featured 45 teams and Springlake led the field with 342.50 points.
Wynnewood was 11th with 124 points, Five Oaks was 40th with 8.50 points and Woodbridge Valley scored two points.
The meet was highlighted by the first-place finish of Seals Nate Pitroff, Gabe Rupp, Preston Shepard and Jonah Stein, who won the 13-14 boys 200-meter freestyle relay in a time of 1:51.63.
Individually, Rollingwood’s Pitroff placed in the top 10 in three events. He was third in the 100-meter free (57.85) and 50-meter butterfly (29.15) and breaststroke (32.97).
Stein also placed in the top 10 in three events. He was sixth in the free (1:00.41) and fourth in the 50-meter backstroke (31.95) and 50 breast (34.39).
In the girls 8-and-under, Mimi Deoliveira, was second in the 25-meter fly (19:47) and 10th in the 25-meter breast (22.91) and in the boys 8-and-under, Noah Mays, was eighth in the 25-meter back (22.60) and Alfie Aldave, placed ninth in the back (22.66).
Aldave was also fifth in the 25-meter fly behind teammate Noah Mays (20.52). Mays was ninth in the breast (26.06).
In the girls 9-10 25-meter back, Rollingwood’s Noelle Saxton was fourth (18.96).
Elizabeth Perry was strong in the 15-18 girls, placing eighth in the 50-meter breast (34.20) and fifth in the fly (31.27).
Molly Snyder was fourth in the 9-10 breast (20.90).
Mimi Deoliveira, Brynn Hess-Sparrow, Alfie Aldave and Noah Mays joined forces and took sixth in the 8-and-under mixed relay (1:21.51).
Divisional championships
On Saturday, July 27, Rollingwood Swim Club was host of the Division II championship meet in the Central Maryland Swim League.
Several Seals turned in fine performances.
Division II results
6-and-under-boys: Luca De’Oliveira 1st free, 2nd back.
8-and-under-girls: Mimi De’Oliveira 1st fly, 2nd free; Taylor Johnson 1st breast; Molly Snyder 2nd breast.
8-and-under-boys: Alfie Aldave 1st back, 2nd fly; Noah Mays 1st fly, breast.
9-10 girls: Noelle Saxton 2nd back, fly.
13-14 boys: Nathan Pittroff 1st IM, free; Jonah Stein 1st back, breast.
15 -18 girls: Elizabeth Perry 2nd free, back, fly; Angelina Aldave 5th back.
Rollingwood wins final meet
The Rollingwood swim team ended the regular season with a convincing 256-152 victory over the Hammond Park swim team.
Results
6-and-under-girls: Lisen Hart 1st back, 3rd free; Zoey Kight 1st free, 2nd back; Ryleigh Williams 3rd back.
6-and-under-boys: Luca De’Oliveira 1st free, back.
8-and-under-girls: Mimi De’Oliveira 1st free, back, fly; Lucy Schollaert 3rd back.
8-and-under-boys: Alfie Aldave 1st free, fly, 2nd back; Luca De’Oliveira 2nd free; Noah Mays 1st back, breast, 2nd fly; Ben Schlenker 3rd free.
9-10 girls: Keela Aldave 1st IM, 2nd fly; Noelle Saxton 1st fly, 2nd breast; Molly Snyder 1st breast, 3rd IM; Emily Vogel 2nd back.
9-10 boys: Santiago Bianco 3rd free; Aiden Gainey 3rd IM; Mac Lehane 2nd IM, breast; Braeden Spinnato 3rd back.
11-12 girls: Claire Mays 3rd free, breast; Samantha Randell 1st fly, 2nd back, 3rd IM.
11-12 boys: Nate Holub-Smith 3rd breast; Zach Missigman 2nd breast, 3rd free; Rahul Shahani 2nd IM, back, fly; Torun Shahani 2nd free, 3rd back, fly.
13-14 girls: Chloe Lehane 3rd free, breast.
13-14 boys: Nate Pittroff 1st fly, breast; Preston Shepherd 2nd free; Jonah Stein 1st IM, back.
15 -18 girls: Angelina Aldave 3rd back, fly; Cate Alokones 3rd breast; Meredith Morse 2nd breast; Elizabeth Perry 1st free, back, 2nd fly; Hannah Stone 2nd free.
Five Oaks had three swimmers in the top 10 at the Straehle Invitational.
Michell Minter tied for fifth in the 15-18 girls 50-meter breast (37.36).
Dominic Pell was ninth in the 25-meter fly (17.53) in the 9-10 boys age group and Casey Fisher was 10th in the 13-14 girls 50 breast (38.85).
Lucas Vandewinckel was the lone swimmer from Woodbridge Valley to place in the top 10 at Straehle as he was eighth in the 50 breast (36:09).
Vandewinckel, Bear Fauth, Nigel Webster and Noah Webster joined and placed second for the 13-14 free relay (1:55.05).
Wynnewood solid at Straehle
The 11th-place showing at the Straehle Invitational by the Wynnewood Warriors featured several quality finishes.
Straehle results (top 10)
8-and-under girls: Natalie Penn (1st 25 fly, 19:10), (5th 25 back, 22.34)
8-and-under boys: Austin Bowman (tie 6th back, 22:16).
9-10 girls: Sandy Epp (5th 25 back, 19:21), (6th 100 IM, 1:28.05), (tie 6th 25 breast, 21:18).
11-12 boys: Jack Athas (2nd 50 back, 35:02), (6th 50 breast, 40.42), (10th 50 back, 35.02); Caleb VonWachter (10th 50 back, 37.76).
15-18 girls: Anna Kidd (2nd 50 breast, 36:05), (4th 100 IM, 1:10.13), (4th 100 free, 1:01.48); Katie Beuchel (3rd 100 free, 1:00.97); Isabella Klemm (10th 50 breast, 38.21).
9-10 boys 200 free relay: Cody Krach, Nathan Ryan, James Kratz, Brooks McKinley (10th, 2:42.03).
11-12 boys 200 free relay: Caleb VonWachter, Cole Smith, Sean Broschart, Jack Athas (4th, 2:09.81).
15-18 mixed 200 free relay: Brett Preuett, Anna Kidd, Katie Beuchel, David Wilbourne (5th, 1:51.67).