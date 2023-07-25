Rollingwood swim team wraps up unbeaten season in Central Maryland Swim League

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Rollingwood's Rahul Shahani competes in the men's 15 & over 50-meter backstroke during Rollingwood's victory over Westminster on June 24. The Seals won Division II by one game over Westminster with a 5-0 record. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

The Rollingwood swim team finished the regular season with a perfect 5-0 record in Division II of the Central Maryland Swim League.

The first-place Seals won the division by one game over Westminster.

In the regular-season finale, Rollingwood outlasted Roland Run, 250-231.

After competing in the Straehle Invitational at Padonia Park Swim Club on Wednesday, the Seals will host the Division II championships on Saturday, July 29.

Against Roland Run, Mimi DeOliveira was the lone triple winner for the Seals. Samantha Randell, Jonah Stein, Noah Mays, Alfie Aldave, Averia Maragni and Reese Hopple were double winners for the Seals.

Results

6U Girls: Gia Gibson 2nd back; Hannah Jacobson 2nd free.

6U Boys: Easton Keelan 1st free; Will Schlenker 2nd free.

8U Girls: Lucille Everett 3rd breast; Reese Hopple 1st free, fly; Arden Johnson 2nd breast; Averie Maragni 1st back, breast.

8U Boys: Cooper Tayman 2nd free; Carter Wilton 3rd back; Brody Yorke 3rd fly.

9-10 Girls: Veronica Barone 3rd back; Lisen Hart 2nd IM, fly, 3rd breast; Camden Keelan 1st breast, 3rd IM; Leah Temple 2nd back; Sophie York 1st fly.

9-10 Boys: Lorenzo Aldave 2nd fly; Luca Deolivera 1st IM, 2nd back; Patrick Gordon 3rd IM; Caleb Jacobson 3rd back; Noah O’Connell 3rd fly; Ryan Rodriguez 3rd free.

11-12 Girls: Mimi DeOliveira 1st IM, free, fly; Ryley Kershaw 3rd back; Breanna Pleasant 2nd breast; Lily Randell 3rd IM, free, fly; Faith Sendldorfer 2nd back, 3rd breast.

11-12 Boys: Alfie Aldave 1st IM, back, 2nd fly; Noah Mays 1st fly, breast, 2nd free; Ben Schlenker 1st free, 2nd IM, back; Emmett Schlenker 2nd breast, 3rd back; Noah Southern 2nd breast.

13-14 Girls: Julia Acker 1st breast, 2nd back; Keela Aldave 2nd fly, 3rd free; Coco Lehane 3rd IM; Molly Snyder 3rd fly, breast.

13-14 Boys: Aiden Gainey 2nd IM, fly, 3rd back; Jake Gordon 3rd fly; Eli Hencken 3rd breast; Braeden Spinnato 2nd free, breast.

15 & Over Girls: Chloe Lehane 2nd IM, 3rd free; Claire Mays 2nd breast; Samantha Randell 1st IM, fly, 2nd back; Maura West 3rd breast.

15 & Over Boys: Neil Haggerty 3rd free; Lars Nilsen 2nd free, 3rd back; Rahul Shahani 1st back, 2nd IM; Torun Shahani 3rd fly, breast; Jonah Stein 1st IM, breast, 2nd fly.

Swimmers take off in the boys 13-14 100-meter individual medley during a Central Maryland Swim League meet between Rollingwood and Westminster won by the Seals on June 24. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Rollingwood defeats Crofton 278-210

In Rollingwood’s victory over Crofton, Camden Keelan, Alfie Aldave, Ben Schlenker, Noelle Saxton, Samantha Randell and Jonah Stein each had two victories.

Results

6U Girls: Gia Gibson 2nd back, 3rd free; Hannah Jacobson 1st free, 3rd back; Lucy Marshall 1st back, 2nd free.

6U Boys: Easton Keelan 1st free; Rory Miles 2nd back, 3rd free; Will Schlenker 1st back, 2nd free.

8U Girls: Mera Hart 2nd breast; Reese Hopple 1st fly, 2nd free; Averie Maragni 1st free, breast; Mae Reid 1st back, 3rd fly; Kayla Scott 2nd back; Kayla Tayman 2nd fly, 3rd back.

8U Boys: Dean Hayden 3rd back; Joseph Small 2nd back; Cooper Tayman 2nd free, breast; William West 3rd free.

9-10 Girls: Veronica Barone 3rd back; Lisen Hart 1st IM, 2nd back, breast; Camden Keelan 1st free, breast; Alexandra Lagasse 3rd free; Zoe Lines 2nd fly; Isabella Rodriguez 3rd IM, breast; Leah Temple 1st back, 2nd free.

Rollingwood's Samantha Randell will be one of 27 swimmers from the pool who will compete in the Straehle Invitational meet on Wednesday. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

9-10 Boys: Lorenzo Aldave 3rd fly; Luca Deolivera 2nd fly, 3rd IM; Caleb Jacobson 3rd back; Noah O’Connell 3rd free; Ryan Rodriguez 2nd free, 3rd breast.

11-12 Girls: Mimi DeOliveira 1st back, 2nd breast; Breanna Pleasant 3rd IM; Lily Randell 2nd fly, 3rd back.

11-12 Boys: Alfie Aldave 1st IM, fly; Hunter Jackson 2nd free; Noah Mays 1st breast, 2nd fly; Kellen Saxton 3rd back; Ben Schlenker 1st free, back; Emmett Schlenker 2nd breast, 3rd IM.

13-14 Girls: Julia Acker 1st free, 2nd fly; Keela Aldave 1st back, 2nd free; Coco Lehane 3rd breast; Lacey Pleasant 3rd back; Noelle Saxton 1st IM, fly; Molly Snyder 1st breast.

13-14 Boys: Aiden Gainey 2nd IM, fly; Mac Lehane 3rd IM, breast; Chase Ramiro 3rd back; Braeden Spinnato 2nd free, breast.

15 & Over Girls: Elena Aldave 2nd fly, 3rd free; Isabela Bianco 3rd IM, fly; Claire Mays 2nd breast, 3rd back; Chloe Lehane 2nd IM, free; Samantha Randell 1st back, fly; Maura West 3rd breast.

15 & Over Boys: Lars Nilsen 2nd free, 3rd fly; Rahul Shahani 2nd back, 3rd IM; Torun Shahani, 2nd fly; 3rd free; Jonah Stein 1st IM, breast.