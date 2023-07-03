Rollingwood swim team off to 2-0 start in Central Maryland Swim League

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Rollingwood's Emily Fehr, from left, Michala Skirven and Lucille Everett compete in the girls 8 and under 25 meter backstroke against Westminster during a Central Maryland Swim League meet at Rollingwood Swim Club in Catonsville on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

The Rollingwood swim team is off to a sizzling start in Division II of the Central Maryland Swim League as the Seals have won their first two meets.

On Saturday, July 1, the Seals went on the road and defeated Padonia, 286-192.

Advertisement

Mimi DeOliveira (11-12 girls), Aiden Gainey (13-14 boys), Mac Lehane (13-14 boys), Samantha Randell (15-18 girls) and Jonah Stein (15-18 boys) were double winners for the Seals.

On deck for the Seals is a meet at Waugh Chapel on July 8.

Advertisement

Rollingwood surges past Padonia, 286-192

GU Girls: Annelise Gordon 3rd back; Lucy Marshall 3rd free.

6U Boys: Easton Keelan 1st free; Rory Miles 3rd back; Will Schlenker 1st back, 2nd free.

8U Girls: Emily Fehr 3rd breast; Reese Hopple 2nd free, fly; Averie Maragni 1st back, 3rd free; Kayla Tayman 3rd back, fly.

8U Boys: Colin Anderson 2nd fly; Easton Keelan 3rd fly; Cooper Tayman 2nd free.

9-10 Girls: Veronica Barone 3rd back; Riley Fehr 3rd breast; Lisen Hart 1st fly, breast; Camden

Keelan 1st free, 2nd breast; Alexandra Lagasse 2nd free; Zoe Lines 3rd free; Leah Temple 1st back, 2nd IM; Sophie York 1st IM, 3rd fly.

9-10 Boys: Lorenzo Aldave 3rd fly; Luca De0livera 2nd fly, 3rd free; Noah O’Connell 3rd IM; Ryan Rodriguez 2nd free; Jaxson Stone 3rd breast.

11-12 Girls: Mimi DeOliveira 1st IM, back; Brynn Hess-Sparrow 2nd breast; Cecilia Pinson 2nd fly; Breanna Pleasant 2nd IM, 3rd breast; Lily Randell 2nd back, 3rd free; Grace Yourell 1st free, 3rd fly.

Advertisement

11-12 Boys: Ben Acker 2nd IM; Alfie Aldave 2nd free, 3rd back; Noah Mays 2nd fly, breast; Kellen Saxton 3rd fly; Ben Schlenker 2nd back, 3rd free; Emmett Schlenker 3rd breast.

13-14 Girls: Julia Acker 1st breast, 2nd back; Keela Aldave 2nd IM, free; Lacey Pleasant 3rd free; Noelle Saxton 1st IM, 2nd fly; Molly Snyder 2nd breast, 3rd fly.

13-14 Boys: Aiden Gainey 1st back, fly; Jake Gordon 2nd IM, 3rd back; Mac Lehane 1st IM, breast; Chase Ramiro 2nd free, fly; Braeden Spinnato 1st free, 2nd breast.

15-18 Girls: Isabela Bianco 3rd back; Sierra Green 3rd free; Sydney McGee 2nd free; Chloe Lehane 3rd breast; Annika Nilsen 2nd back; Samantha Randell 1st back, fly, 2nd IM Maura West 2nd breast.

15-18 Boys: Noah Kight 3rd back; Lars Nilsen 1st free, 2nd fly; Rahul Shahani 2nd IM, back, 3rd fly; Torun Shahani 2nd free; 3rd breast; Jonah Stein 1st IM, back.

Rollingwood's Samantha Randell won two races in this victory over Westminster on June 24 and added two more wins in Sunday's 286-192 triumph over Padonia. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Rollingwood opened its season with a 256-226 victory over visiting Westminster

Mimi DeOliveira (11-12 girls) and Noelle Saxton (13-14 girls) were triple winners and Reese Hopple (8-under-boys), Samantha Randell (15-18 girls) and Jonah Stein (15-18 boys) were double winners in the victory over Westminster.

Advertisement

6U Girls: Annelise Gordon 2nd free, back; Hannah Jacobson 3rd back; Lucy Marshall 3rd free.

6U Boys: Easton Keelan 1st free; Hank Sapp 2nd back; Will Schlenker 1st back, 2nd free.

8U Girls: Emily Fehr 2nd breast; Mira Hart 1st breast, 2nd back; Reese Hopple 1st free, fly;

Averie Maragni 1st back, 2nd free; Mae Reid 3rd free; Kayla Scott 3rd fly; Kayla Tayman 2nd fly; Cecilia Tompsett 3rd back.

8U Boys: Easton Keelan 1st breast, 3rd free; Drew Mayforth 3rd back; Cooper Tayman 2nd free, fly.

9-10 Girls: Riley Fehr 3rd breast; Lisen Hart 1st IM, fly, breast; Camden Keelan 1st free, 2nd IM, breast; Leah Temple 1st back, 3rd fly.

Advertisement

9-10 Boys: Lorenzo Aldave 1st fly; Luca Deolivera 1st free, 2nd fly; Patrick Gordon 2nd breast; Caleb Jacobson 2nd back; Noah O’Connell 3rd IM; Ryan Rodriguez 3rd back, breast.

11-12 Girls: Mimi DeOliveira 1st IM, free, fly; Lily Randell 1st back, 3rd free, fly.

11-12 Boys: Ben Acker 3rd free, fly; Alfie Aldave 2nd IM, back; Kellen Saxton 2nd fly; Ben Schlenker 2nd free, 3rd back; Emmett Schlenker 3rd IM, breast.

13-14 Girls: Julia Acker 1st breast, 2nd back, 3rd IM; Lacey Pleasant 3rd free; Noelle Saxton 1st IM, free, fly.

13-14 Boys: Aiden Gainey 3rd IM, back; Mac Lehane 3rd breast; Braeden Spinnato 2nd free.

15-18 Girls: Chloe Lehane 2nd IM, 3rd free; Claire Mays 2nd breast; Annika Nilsen 2nd back, 3rd breast; Samantha Randell 1st back, fly.

Advertisement

15-18 Boys: Lars Nilsen 2nd free, 3rd fly; Rahul Shahani 1st back, 3rd IM; Torun Shahani 2nd fly, breast; 3rd free; Jonah Stein 1st IM, breast.