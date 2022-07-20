Rollingwood swim team making big splash after three straight victories

Six-year-old Ava Christensen, of the Rollingwood Seals, swims in her heat of the girls 25-meter freestyle during the Seals win over Crofton on July 16.. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

After losing its first swim meet of the summer season, the Rollingwood Seals have reeled off three consecutive wins in Division III of the Central Maryland Swim League.

The latest victory, on July 16, was a dramatic 250-234 triumph over the Crofton Aquatic Club.

It was Crofton’s first loss after three consecutive wins.

The meet was tied entering the eight relays and the Seals won all seven relays they were entered.

They capped the day in style when they won the 15-18 mixed relay with Torun Shahani and Nate Pittroff leading the way and Angelina Aldave and Kat Wanko holding off Crofton in a tight finish.

“There is nothing better than seeing both teams screaming on deck at the end of a meet,” coach Joe Miller said. “That’s what is all about.”

Miller, in his 19th season as head coach, is just happy to have traditional meets against an opponent.

“We haven’t competed against a team at a pool as a team since the 2019 season,” Miller said.

Last year, they competed by themselves and compared times with other teams. The 2020 season was wiped out by COVID.

“To be honest, I don’t think any of us knew what we were competitively back to since we haven’t had a chance in the water,” Miller said.

Rollingwood's Kayla Tayman swims in her 6-and-under heat during the Seals victory over Crofton. Tayman finished first in free and second in back. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Miller said the team features 218 swimmers and when they are not swimming they have fun playing various games, including water polo.

“We’ve got a great team and It keeps growing,” Miller said. “Obviously, they love the sport and we make it fun enough that they want to keep doing it and that is what makes me most proud. I guess that’s why they keep hanging on all those years.”

The Seals will conclude the regular season hosting Meadowbrook on Saturday, July 23.

Here are the results of the last four meets for the Seals (3-1).

Nine-year-old Lisen Hart, of Rollingwood, swims in her heat of the 9-10 girls 50-meter freestyle in a victory over Crofton. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Rollingwood 250, Crofton Aquatics 234

6U Girls: Lucille Everett 3rd free; Beatrice Pinson 2nd back; Kayla Tayman 1st free, 2nd back.

6U Boys: Jaxon Gibson 2nd back, 3rd free; Drew Mayforth 1st free, back; Will Schlenker 3rd back.

8U Girls: Mira Hart 2nd breast; Reese Hopple 2nd free, fly, 3rd back; Arden Johnson 1st breast; Averie Maragni 2nd back, 3rd free; Mae Reid 3rd fly.

8U Boys: Lorenzo Aldave 3rd fly; Elias Johnson 2nd breast; Ryan Rodriguez 2nd free, 3rd breast.

9-10 Girls: Lisen Hart 2nd IM, breast; Cecilia Pinson 2nd free; Breanna Pleasant 1st IM, 2nd back, fly; Camille Rupp 3rd breast; Faith Sendldorfer 1st back; Sophie York 3rd back.

9-10 Boys: Ben Acker 2nd IM, 3rd free; Hunter Jackson 2nd free; Kellen Saxton 1st IM, 2nd back; Emmett Schlenker 1st free, breast; Noah Southern 3rd IM, back, breast.

11-12 Girls: Julia Acker 2nd breast; Mimi DeOliveira 2nd free, back, 3rd IM; Noelle Saxton 1st IM, free, back; Molly Snyder 1st breast, 2nd fly.

11-12 Boys: Alfie Aldave 2nd back; Mac Lehane 1st IM, 2nd breast; Noah Mays 1st breast, 2nd free, fly; Ben Schlenker 3rd free, back.

13-14 Girls: Claire Mays 1st breast, 3rd free; Annika Nilsen 2nd back, breast; Samantha Randell 1st IM, 2nd fly; Maggie West 3rd back.

13-14 Boys: Santiago Bianco 3rd breast; Aiden Gainey 2nd IM, free, back; Braeden Spinnato 2nd breast, 3rd free, back.

15-18 Girls: Angelina Aldave 2nd back, 3rd fly; Chloe Lehane 2nd IM, free.

15-18 Boys: Lars Nilsen 2nd free, back, 3rd IM; Nate Pittroff 1st free; Torun Shahani 3rd fly; Jonah Stein 1st fly, 2nd IM.

Seven-year-old Camila Herrera looks up to Rollingwood teammates Keela Aldave, right, and Angelina Aldave during the victory over Crofton. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Rollingwood 291, Waverly Woods 193

6U Girls: Beatrice Pinson 2nd back, 3rd free; Kayla Tayman 1st free, back; Ryan White 3rd back.

6U Boys: Jaxon Gibson 2nd free, back; William West 1st free, back.

8U Girls: Veronica Barone 1st breast, 3rd fly; Mera Hart 1st back; Bryn Hipszer 3rd free; Zoe Lines 2nd free, back, fly; Caroline Volker 1st fly.

8U Boys: Lorenzo Aldave 3rd free, fly; Tommy Allen 3rd back; Elias Johnson 1st breast, 2nd free; Ryan Rodriguez 3rd breast.

9-10 Girls: Lisen Hart 2nd IM, 3rd breast; Brynn Hess-Sparrow 2nd free; Breanna Pleasant 2nd fly, 3rd IM; Faith Sendldorfer 3rd back; Anna Verdi 2nd back, 3rd fly.

9-10 Boys: Ben Acker 1st IM, free; Luca DeOliveira 3rd fly; Hunter Jackson 3rd free; Kellen Saxton 1st fly, 2nd back; Emmett Schlenker 2nd free, breast; Noah Southern 3rd back; Jaxson Stone 3rd free, breast.

11-12 Girls: Julia Acker 2nd fly; Mimi DeOliveira 1st IM, free, back; Noelle Saxton 2nd IM, free, back; Molly Snyder 1st breast, 3rd fly.

11-12 Boys: Alfie Aldave 3rd fly; Mac Lehane 2nd breast; Noah Mays 1st fly, breast; Chase Ramiro 3rd IM; Ben Schlenker 2nd IM, 3rd back.

13-14 Girls: Lily Brennan 3rd IM; Claire Mays 1st breast, 3rd free; Annika Nilsen 2nd back, breast; Samantha Shepherd 3rd fly.

13-14 Boys: Aiden Gainey 1st breast, 2nd back; Henry Morrison 2nd free, breast; Will Southern 3rd breast; Braeden Spinnato 1st free, 3rd back.

15-18 Girls: Angelina Aldave 1st back, fly; Isabela Bianco 3rd IM, fly, breast; Sierra Green 1st breast; Chloe Lehane 1st IM, free; Sydney McGee 3rd free, back; Kat Wanko 2nd IM, free, fly; Maura West 2nd back, breast.

15-18 Boys: Lars Nilsen 1st free, 2nd IM; Matthew Perry 3rd back; Preston Shepherd 1st back, 3rd IM, free; Jonah Stein 1st fly, breast.

Rollingwood's Alfie Aldave pushes away from the wall at the start of his heat in the boys 11-12 50- meter backstroke. Aldave was second in the meet won by the host Seals. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Rollingwood 333, West Howard 145

6U Girls: Beatrice Pinson 1st free, back; Kayla Tayman 2nd free.

6U Boys: Jaxon Gibson 2nd free; William West 1st free, 3rd back.

8U Girls: Veronica Barone 1st free, back, 2nd fly; Reese Hopple 1st fly, 3rd free; Arden Johnson 1st breast; Averie Maragni 2nd free, back; Mae Reid 3rd back.

8U Boys: Lorenzo Aldave 3rd fly; Tommy Allen 2nd back; Elias Johnson 2nd breast.

9-10 Girls: Lisen Hart 1st breast, 3rd IM; Brynn Hess-Sparrow 3rd breast; Cecilia Pinson 1st free; Breanna Pleasant 2nd free, fly; Faith Sendldorfer 2nd back; Leah Temple 3rd back.

9-10 Boys: Ben Acker 1st IM, 2nd back; Luca DeOliveira 1st fly; Jack Graham 3rd fly; Hunter Jackson 2nd free; Kellen Saxton 1st back, 2nd IM; Emmett Schlenker 1st free, breast; Noah Southern 3rd breast; Jaxson Stone 2nd breast.

11-12 Girls: Julia Acker 1st free, breast; Mimi DeOliveira 1st fly, 2nd free; Lacey Pleasant 3rd back; Noelle Saxton 1st IM, back; Molly Snyder 2nd breast, 3rd fly.

11-12 Boys: Alfie Aldave 1st IM, back; Quinn Allen 3rd back; Jake Gordon 3rd IM; Mac Lehane 1st breast, 3rd free; Noah Mays 1st fly, 2nd breast; Ben Schlenker 1st free, 2nd back.

13-14 Girls: Keela Aldave 2nd IM, 3rd free, back; Claire Mays 1st breast; Annika Nilsen 2nd back, breast; Samantha Randell 1st IM, free, fly; Samantha Shepherd 3rd fly; Maggie West 3rd breast.

13-14 Boys: Santiago Bianco 3rd back; Aiden Gainey 1st back, 2nd free; Rahul Shahani 1st IM, fly; Braeden Spinnato 2nd back, 3rd free.

15-18 Girls: Angelina Aldave 1st IM, back, 2nd fly; Elena Aldave 3rd IM; Sierra Green 1st breast; Chloe Lehane 1st free, 2nd IM; Kat Wanko 2nd free, 3rd fly; Maura West 2nd breast.

15-18 Boys: Lars Nilsen 1st back, 2nd IM; Matthew Perry 3rd back; Nate Pittroff 1st free, breast; Torun Shahani 2nd breast, 3rd free; Jonah Stein 1st IM, fly.

Swimmers take off at the start of a girls 11-12 50-meter freestyle race at Rollingwood Swim Club. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Maple Lawn 258, Rollingwood 230,

8U Girls: Veronica Barone 1st free, 2nd back; Zoey Lines 2nd fly; Averie Maragni 3rd free.

8U Boys: Lorenzo Aldave 3rd free, fly; Elias Johnson 2nd fly; Ryan Rodriguez 2nd breast.

9-10 Girls: Lisen Hart 1st breast, 2nd IM, fly; Camden Keelan 3rd free; Faith Sendldorfer 1st back; Anna Verdi 3rd back; Sophie Yorke 3rd fly.

9-10 Boys: Ben Acker 2nd back; Patrick Gordon 2nd IM; Noah O’Connell 3rd back; Kellen Saxton 1st back, fly; Emmett Schlenker 2nd free, breast.

11-12 Girls: Julia Acker 1st free, 2nd breast; Noelle Saxton 1st IM, back, fly; Molly Snyder 1st breast, 2nd free; Peyton Snyder 3rd free, fly.

11-12 Boys: Alfie Aldave 3rd free; Mac Lehane 2nd free, breast; Chase Ramiro 2nd fly; Ben Schlenker 2nd back.

13-14 Girls: Keela Aldave 1st free, fly; Annika Nilsen 1st breast, 2nd back; Samantha Randell 1st IM, back; Samantha Shepherd 2nd IM, free.

13-14 Boys: Rahul Shahani 1st fly, 2nd IM, back; Braeden Spinnato 2nd breast, 3rd free, back.

15-18 Girls: Angelina Aldave 1st fly, 2nd IM, back; Sierra Green 1st breast; Chloe Lehane 2nd free, 3rd IM; Kat Wanko 2nd fly, 3rd free.

15-18 Boys: Lars Nilsen 3rd IM, fly; Nate Pittroff 1st IM, free, fly; Jonah Stein 1st back, breast.