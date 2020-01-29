It may have been a non-conference game on a cold winter night in the middle of the week, but the final score of Mount de Sales’ 63-39 loss to St. Maria Goretti was much more then that.
It was senior night and a chance to play a quality opponent three days before the Sailors’ toughest conference game of the season.
“I knew this was going to be a tough one, but this will have to help us get ready for St. Paul’s,” Mount de Sales coach Trish Armstrong said.
The Sailors end their conference season on Friday, Jan. 31 at St. Paul’s.
Mount de Sales lost to St. Paul’s in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference championship game last season after beating them during the regular season.
St. Paul’s is currently 17-3 overall and 9-0 against conference foes.
Mount de Sales dropped to 10-11 overall after the loss to Goretti and they are tied for fifth at 6-4 in conference.
Visiting Goretti used its superior height and strong running game to open a first-half lead and then they opened up the perimeter game in the second half.
Before the game, senior players Megan Matsko and guard Elodie Scala and senior manager Sam Shockey were honored.
Matsko, who is a co-captain with junior Anya Walker, out after knee surgery, finished with five points, four steals, three rebounds, two blocked shots and two assists.
Scala started for the Sailors (10-11), who were were led in scoring by juniors Shelly Parker (10 points) and Nnenna Obi (9).
The Lady Gaels were paced by Peyton Kirchner (19 points) and Kyriah Stubbs (17).
Stubbs scored 15 of her 17 points in the first three quarters on fast-breaks and layups.
Kirchner made four of her five three-pointers in the second half.
The Lady Gaels raced to a 27-9 lead in the first half as they controlled the boards and won the transition game.
“We have been doing a great job of getting out on our fast-break these last couple of games and once we get to running we’ve been getting a lot of layups,” Goretti coach Avery Casey said. “I think the girls realize we can run continuously, so we tried to do it early.”
After Goretti went on a 6-0 run to forge ahead 27-9, after Matsko went to the bench with her second foul with 5:25 left, she returned with 3:05 left until intermission and the Sailors went on a 9-0 run to end the half.
Obi made a layup and fed Matsko for a three-pointer and Obi canned four free throws and the Sailors trailed 27-18 at half.
“That’s what I love about this team, even when we are down by 40, we are still playing as hard as we can,” said Matsko, who will play college basketball at Carnegie Mellon University.
“I’m going to miss this team so much and playing basketball in high school," Matsko said. "It’s not as sad because I’m playing in college, but I love this team and I’m going to miss them so much.”
Goretti scored the first seven points of the third quarter and never looked back.
When Armstrong looks back at the two years she coached Matsko, who transferred from St. Paul’s for her junior season, the coach had nothing but glowing memories.
“She was our only experienced player coming back and she has just been a tremendous leader,” Armstrong said. “She will talk to them in the huddles, she will talk to them in practice, she watches film non-stop, she’s just a consummate teammate. She took over, when Anya went down with the ACL, she literally helped train these other girls.”
The Sailors struggled for two weeks when Matsko was out around the holidays with a hamstring injury, but they were on a three-game winning streak before the loss to Goretti.
In the first game of the streak, during the 8th annual Pink Out game, Matsko spearheaded a 39-28 victory over Mercy with 10 points, 12 rebounds, 8 steals and 3 assists.
The Sailors followed that victory by scoring the final nine points in the last 1:20 of a 50-46 triumph over Manchester Valley.
“It was a real good game,” Armstrong said.
She is hoping a strong showing at St. Paul’s will give them some momentum heading into the playoffs.
Matsko, who was a B Conference all-star goalie for the soccer team, is looking forward to playing against the team she started prep school with.
“I’m very excited,” said Matsko about the St. Paul’s game.
As for not playing soccer in college: “I am going to miss it,” she said. “I think I’m putting that behind me, just focusing on basketball.”
And her teammates, who coach Armstrong is also excited about.
“They are growing up,” Armstrong said. “All it takes is a run in the playoffs.”
Scoring
Goretti 63
Peyton Kirchner 19, Kyriah Stubbs 17, Paige Demory 8, Key Faith 5, McKenna Rife 4, Bailey Dockman 3, Camille Zinaich 2, Aliyah Jean-Jacques 2, Lexus Hess 2, Sage Lague 1.
Mount de Sales 39
Shelly Parker 10, Nnenna Obi 9, Megan Matsko 5, Emma Wallace 5, Jordan Harris 4, Sophia Gardenghi 3, Harper Eudy 3.