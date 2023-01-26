Mount de Sales girls basketball uses early run to power 48-35 victory over Maryvale Prep

Sophomore Shelby Lewis and senior Caroline Sloop had double-doubles and host Mount de Sales went on an extended early run on the way to a 48-35 victory over Maryvale Prep on Wednesday.

Lewis finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds and Sloop had 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead the winners. Nola McCormick led Maryvale with 10 points.

The Sailors were coached by assistant Mike Tirocchi, who found out head coach Trish Armstrong was out with COVID at 2 p.m. on game day.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do, was to sit here and take a team that wasn’t my team,” Tirocchi said.

His interior players, Lewis and Sloop, made it a lot easier when they spearheaded a 17-0 run after Maryvale’s Megan Droney scored with 5:35 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 4.

They scored all of the team’s points in the opening quarter and the Sailors led 14-4 at the break.

“In practice, Caroline and I have been working on moving the ball inside and out, our goal is to get in the middle, turn and face the basket and see if we have it, and if we don’t kick it out to our shooters,” Lewis said. “There are a lot of games where our shooters are really on fire and a lot of people collapse on me and Caroline, so our goal is to get it out, but I think tonight it was just, go for the post and I think Caroline and I really worked well in there together.”

Mount de Sales senior Caroline Sloop gets ahead of Maryvale's Abby Marquette on the way to scoring 12 points. She also added 13 rebounds. (Photo by Craig Clary)

The Sailors’ man-to-man defense also forced seven Maryvale turnovers, while the Sailors did not commit one the entire first quarter.

“Last year, we had so many turnovers and that’s been one of our biggest goals this year is to limit the turnovers, and it all comes with just calming down and not being so frantic all the time, and I think we are starting to actually capture that,” Lewis said.

A free throw by Brooke Frederick was followed by two baskets by Lewis and another field goal by Frederick to extend the lead to 21-4 midway through the second quarter.

Maryvale went scoreless for 11:44 before Droney broke the dry spell with a putback with 1:51 left in the first half.

“We have struggled shooting lately. We are a good shooting team, it’s just we lack some confidence and we are trying to make sure our girls know you’ve got to keep shooting and the ball is going to go in the basket,” Maryvale coach Alex Miller said.

Lewis added five points in the second quarter and the Sailors led 21-8 at intermission.

The Lions were more aggressive defensively in the second half and some shots started falling, but each time they made a mini-run, the Sailors answered.

“We tried to stop their runs and [Lewis] is a good player and unfortunately we couldn’t get the ball in the hoop enough in the first half and then we played pretty well there in stretches in the second half,” Miller said.

Trailing 26-8, a basket by Cayden Reese and a 3-pointer from Amari Moore cut the deficit to 13, but Harper Eudy threw a long baseball pass to Sloop on an inbound play after a timeout and her layup ignited a 7-0 run to push the lead to 33-13.

Reserve Emma Mohn scored five points late in the quarter and the Lions trailed 38-20 after three..

Maryvale stepped up its defensive intensity in the fourth quarter and held the Sailors to only one Lewis field goal, but the Sailors put the game away from the foul line where they were 8-for-8.

Maryvale's Megan Droney takes a shot over Shelby Lewis in the Lions' 48-35 loss at Mount de Sales. (Photo by Craig Clary)

Maryvale held Mount de Sales to just two 3-pointers the entire game, from Cameron Weeks and Clara Gaigler.

“They didn’t hit any outside shots, they were just more aggressive on the offensive glass and they got second-chance opportunities,” Miller said.

“When our 3-point shooters start hitting, look out,” Tirocchi said. “They are just in a dry spell like I’ve never seen before.”

The victory improved the Sailors to 8-11, overall and 5-5 in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference. They are in seventh place and the top 10 teams make the playoffs. Maryvale dropped to 4-10 overall and 2-9 in the conference and they are currently outside the top 10.

The Lions will get a chance to turn things around under the spotlight when they play Mercy in “The Classic” Friday at 7:30 p.m. at SECU Arena.

“The Classic” replaced “The Game” last year after Institute of Notre Dame closed its school and the 54-year traditional game ended.

The Sailors, who have won three of their last four conference games, play at John Carroll (5-4 league) on Friday.

Lewis attributes the recent hot streak to players getting more familiar with each other.

“I really think it is the chemistry between our team,” she said. “I think, starting off in the beginning of the year, we had a lot of people pulled up from JV, we didn’t all know each other, but now it’s all starting to flow and come together and we know how each other plays and I think the more that happens, the more we are going to win and I’m really looking forward to the playoffs.”

Mount de Sales 48, Maryvale Prep 35

MDS: Shelby Lewis 21, Caroline Sloop 12, Cameron Weeks 5, Clara Gaigler 3, Mykenzie Britton 2, Harper Eudy 2, Brooke Frederick 3; MV: Nola McCormick 10, Emma Mohn 5, Amari Moore 5, Abby Marquette 4, Megan Droney 4, Cayden Reese 4. Brielle Urban 3.

Halftime: 21-8 Mount de Sales