Senior captains lead Mount de Sales soccer to 3-0 victory over Glenelg Country, tie for first in IAAM B Conference

Mount de Sales soccer outshot Glenelg Country 32-4 Friday night, but it took until the second half for the Sailors to pull away for a 3-0 victory in an Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference game.

Senior Caroline Sloop scored the first goal with under 28 minutes left in the first half, but the Sailors only led 1-0 at the break despite peppering the Dragons with 18 shots.

Advertisement

During one stretch, Glenelg Country’s Anna Mason cleared four dangerous crosses out of the box.

“The first half they played hard and they played strong. I don’t think last year we played them as strong,” Dragons interim coach Kathleen Humphrey said. “These girls have heart and they want to play, and playing a team that is that good offensively, they did a good job.”

Advertisement

High school sports roundup (Oct. 14) https://t.co/DVZnLxHfrm — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) October 14, 2022

Sloop knew the Sailors had to take advantage of their offensive chances. Plenty of crosses failed to produce a goal.

“Today, we were very confident from back to front, it just took too long to finish,” Mount de Sales coach Dave Manser said.

Midway through the second half, Sloop finished. After Grace Trott flicked a pass forward, Sloop navigated through four defenders before drilling a shot into the net.

“I think it’s instinct,” Sloop said.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

Trott, Sloop, Marissa Chamberlain and Sophia DiPino combined for 20 shots. DiPino’s final one came off an assist from Erin Antone after Trott drew a foul outside the penalty box.

Antone was stellar at sweeper all game, preventing very little penetration into the box. Glenelg (0-7 overall, 0-6 conference) didn’t take a shot in the second half.

“She is insane,” Sloop said.

Advertisement

Sophia DiPino scored a goal in the second half in the Sailors' 3-0 win over Glenelg Country on Friday night. (Photo by Craig Clary)

Sloop, DiPino and Antone are captains who played in the IAAM B Conference championship game as freshmen when the Sailors lost on penalty kicks. After missing the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, they lost to Severn in the championship game last year.

“We got beat pretty good at Severn in our second game in conference this year — we lost 4-0 — but they’ve been working really hard to get better and I think we are coming around to where we need to be,” Manser said.

The win put the Sailors (9-2 overall, 5-1 conference) in a four-way tie with Severn, Bryn Mawr and Maryvale Prep for first place in the B Conference with 15 points each. Mount de Sales’ next game is at Bryn Mawr on Oct. 19.