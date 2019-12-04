When Mount de Sales opens its season Wednesday hosting Severn in an Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference game at 5:30, there will be many new faces for Sailors fans to embrace.
Gone are four senior starters, who helped the Sailors reach the conference championship game, which they lost to St. Paul’s.
Included in the graduates was Kristen Zaranski, who scored her 1,000th career point in a regular-season victory over St. Paul’s when the Sailors hosted the Pink Out game.
That triumph was one of the biggest when the Sailors went undefeated in conference play and finished 23-4 overall.
Zaranski also scored 27 points, including 11 in overtime of the Sailors’ 57-51 victory over Glenelg Country School in the playoff semifinals.
One key player coach Trish Armstrong hoped to have back was junior Anya Walker, but she tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her knee in the spring and is not projected back any time soon.
“She’s on the roster, but it’s probably a one percent chance she’ll get back,” Armstrong said. “She was young, but she could score and she could handle the ball.”
Walker, who scored 12 points in the overtime win over Glenelg Country School in the playoff semifinals, is a captain, along with senior Megan Matsko.
Matsko (5-feet, 10 inches), who has signed to play at Carnegie Mellon, is the returning player who logged the most minutes last season.
She will be one of the top inside players, along with junior Michelle Parker (5-11).
Parker was a varsity reserve last year.
“She works hard and I think she is going to do pretty well because she played all-year around in AAU,” Armstrong said.
Sophomore Jordan Harris moves up from JV and will spell them underneath.
Backcourt players returning from varsity who should see more court time include junior wing Nnenna Obi, senior shooting guard Elodie Scala and junior point guard Charlotte McCauslin.
“They’ve been there, they know the system and now it’s their turn to perform,” Armstrong said.
Sophomore Emma Wallace, up from JV could also be in the rotation with the guards along with freshman Harper Eudy.
“Harper handles the ball well and has a great shot,” Armstrong said.
The rest of the 14-player varsity roster includes sophomores Cassidy Weeks, Madison Heathcott and Meresa Moyer and Kara Payne and freshman Sophia Gardenghi.
“I think in the beginning of the year we are going to be still a work in progress, but I’m hoping it starts really clicking once it gets into January,” Armstrong said. “I think these girls have got a lot of promise, they’ve just got to keep working real hard.”